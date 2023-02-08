ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

California farmworkers who worked during the pandemic eligible for $600 cash cards

Nearly three years since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared, 48,000 farmworkers in California will qualify to receive delayed relief regardless of their immigration status. Farmworkers who worked in 2020 or are still working in the fields can apply to receive a $600 check or debit card. And while there isn't a deadline to apply for the benefit, payments will be distributed until funds are fully dispersed.
California Lt. Gov. tours Capitola storm damage and recovery

CAPITOLA, Calif. — On Tuesday, while Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Washington D.C. for the National Governors Conference, acting Gov. Eleni Kounalakis toured storm damage in Capitola. Kounalakis said she made the visit to also reassure people that they’re not alone in the rebuilding process. Kounalakis toured the...
California attorney general's wife to lead committee that oversees his budget

California Attorney General Rob Bonta's wife, Assemblymember Mia Bonta, has been tapped to lead a budget committee that oversees and helps determine his agency's spending, a decision that some political experts say is ethically questionable. Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, recently appointed Mia Bonta, as the chairwoman of the Assembly...
