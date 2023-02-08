Nearly three years since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared, 48,000 farmworkers in California will qualify to receive delayed relief regardless of their immigration status. Farmworkers who worked in 2020 or are still working in the fields can apply to receive a $600 check or debit card. And while there isn't a deadline to apply for the benefit, payments will be distributed until funds are fully dispersed.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO