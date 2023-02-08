ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Related
fox26houston.com

Gunfight leads to deadly shooting in northeast Houston between family members

HOUSTON - Authorities in northeast Houston are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting that might have stemmed from a domestic squabble between family members. It happened a little before 11 p.m. Friday when Houston police were called to the 8000 block of Chateau St. That's where investigators said a man was found shot to death.
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

What we've learned about the Katy high speed chase suspect

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - We know more about the late-night police chase that ended in a parking lot on Westheimer Parkway late Thursday night. Sgt. Stephen Woodard of the Texas Department of Public Safety says the man who led police on the chase is 42-year-old Derek Hollie. Court records obtained by Covering Katy News list Hollie as a resident of Katy, Harris County.
KATY, TX
KHOU

Clara Harris, the Friendswood dentist who ran over and killed her husband in 2002, no longer on parole

HOUSTON — A Friendswood woman who ran over and killed her husband in 2002 for cheating on her has been released from parole. It was a story that made national headlines. Clara Harris, a dentist at the time, had been serving a 20-year prison sentence for manslaughter after killing her husband, David Harris, an orthodontist. She ran over him multiple times.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
KHOU

Court docs: Houston teacher used excessive force, broke student's arm in 3 places during classroom incident

HOUSTON — A Houston teacher has been charged with a felony after investigators said he broke a student's arm during an incident in a classroom last year. George Jimerson, 69, was teaching in the special education classroom at IDEA Hardy on Oct. 6 when he said he tried to stop a student from kicking another student, according to court documents. Investigators said he injured the student over something less threatening.
HOUSTON, TX
Narcity USA

A Texas Hotel Clerk Pointed A Gun At An Armed Robber & The Suspect Ran Away 'Scared' (VIDEO)

A Texas man attempting to rob a hotel clerk at gunpoint got scared and ran away after she pulled out a gun and pointed it right back at him. Surveillance footage from a hotel lobby in Houston, TX on January 16 shows an unidentified person wielding a sizable rifle and pointing at the employee working the front desk, demanding she empties the cash drawer for him, according to a Houston Police Robbery department statement.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Elderly woman robbed outside Houston drug store, suspect sought

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department's Robbery Division needs your help locating a suspect involved in the robbery of an elderly woman outside a Houston drug store. Officials said the robbery occurred in broad daylight around 2:30 p.m. That's when a 73-year-old woman was walking into a drug store on...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man shot, killed after argument with another man in Freeport, police say

FREEPORT, Texas – A man was shot and killed after he was involved in an argument with another person in Freeport late Wednesday, police in Freeport said. Officers with the Freeport Police Department and deputies with Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office received reports of shots fired in the 1400 block of West 10th Street at around 10 p.m.
FREEPORT, TX

