Click2Houston.com
Houston man sentenced to 30 years in prison after ‘argument over nothing’ leads to deadly shooting, DA says
CLEAR LAKE, Texas – A Houston man has been sentenced to serve 30 years behind bars after murdering someone during a “botched drug deal,” according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. Kendrick Marquis Bluitt, 23, pleaded guilty the day before his trial was set to...
fox26houston.com
Houston police searching for 3 suspects wanted in connection with at least 4 smoke shop robberies
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department needs your help identifying three suspects involved in at least four smoke shop robberies. Officials said all of the robberies occurred on the morning of February 7. The first robbery occurred at 1544 Westheimer Road, the second at 10255 North Freeway, the third at...
Police release photos of man wanted for shooting at 2 victims while driving on Southwest Freeway
Only the car was left damaged after the suspect fired at the victims, but police say they still need help looking for him. He was driving a 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser with Texas license plates, they said.
25 kilograms of meth seized in east Harris County's Cloverleaf area, Texas DPS says
Authorities said two suspects face felony charges after the drugs were discovered on Thursday.
fox26houston.com
Gunfight leads to deadly shooting in northeast Houston between family members
HOUSTON - Authorities in northeast Houston are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting that might have stemmed from a domestic squabble between family members. It happened a little before 11 p.m. Friday when Houston police were called to the 8000 block of Chateau St. That's where investigators said a man was found shot to death.
fox26houston.com
Houston drive-by shooting: New photo of suspect vehicle; reward offered
HOUSTON - A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information in a drive-by shooting that injured four people in Houston. Crime Stoppers of Houston released a photo of a black pickup truck, possibly a Dodge, that authorities suspect was used in the shooting that occurred on Jan. 17.
Men accused of stealing $3,000 worth of property from apartments in Spring
Authorities said the two suspects drove off in a dark-colored truck, possibly a Chevrolet, taking sewer cleaning machine worth thousands of dollars.
Man, 57, arrested and charged with murder in beating of 62-year-old in NE Houston
Authorities say the victim and the suspect, identified as Tyrone Gray, got into an altercation that ended in the deadly beating in northeast Houston.
fox26houston.com
Harris County Sheriff's Office responds to FOX 26 exclusive investigation of jail in chaos
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - In its response, the Harris County Sheriff's Office says the crisis in the jail requires significant action on the part of all participants in the Harris County Criminal Justice system. Two former Harris County jail employees worked there for years, both resigned saying they just couldn't...
coveringkaty.com
What we've learned about the Katy high speed chase suspect
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - We know more about the late-night police chase that ended in a parking lot on Westheimer Parkway late Thursday night. Sgt. Stephen Woodard of the Texas Department of Public Safety says the man who led police on the chase is 42-year-old Derek Hollie. Court records obtained by Covering Katy News list Hollie as a resident of Katy, Harris County.
fox26houston.com
Houston man accused of attacking wife with sword at apartment on Northborough Drive
HOUSTON - A man is accused of attacking his wife with a sword at a Houston apartment, police say. Hugo Alberto Orellana, 35, is charged with aggravated assault of a family member. Officers responded to the apartment complex in the 12600 block of Northborough Drive around 4:15 a.m. Thursday. According...
Clara Harris, the Friendswood dentist who ran over and killed her husband in 2002, no longer on parole
HOUSTON — A Friendswood woman who ran over and killed her husband in 2002 for cheating on her has been released from parole. It was a story that made national headlines. Clara Harris, a dentist at the time, had been serving a 20-year prison sentence for manslaughter after killing her husband, David Harris, an orthodontist. She ran over him multiple times.
WALA-TV FOX10
Former Fugitive Files suspect now wanted in Texas for child abandonment
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman who was featured on FOX10′s “Fugitive Files” series is now wanted in Houston, Texas for child abandonment, according to police. - Police: Woman left kids to fend for themselves for 2 months. According to FOX26 Houston, Raven Yates left her 12-year-old...
Police investigating after man with apparent trauma found dead near ditch in northeast Houston
Police said the man appeared to have suffered apparent trauma, but an autopsy will determine the cause of his death.
Court docs: Houston teacher used excessive force, broke student's arm in 3 places during classroom incident
HOUSTON — A Houston teacher has been charged with a felony after investigators said he broke a student's arm during an incident in a classroom last year. George Jimerson, 69, was teaching in the special education classroom at IDEA Hardy on Oct. 6 when he said he tried to stop a student from kicking another student, according to court documents. Investigators said he injured the student over something less threatening.
A Texas Hotel Clerk Pointed A Gun At An Armed Robber & The Suspect Ran Away 'Scared' (VIDEO)
A Texas man attempting to rob a hotel clerk at gunpoint got scared and ran away after she pulled out a gun and pointed it right back at him. Surveillance footage from a hotel lobby in Houston, TX on January 16 shows an unidentified person wielding a sizable rifle and pointing at the employee working the front desk, demanding she empties the cash drawer for him, according to a Houston Police Robbery department statement.
fox26houston.com
Elderly woman robbed outside Houston drug store, suspect sought
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department's Robbery Division needs your help locating a suspect involved in the robbery of an elderly woman outside a Houston drug store. Officials said the robbery occurred in broad daylight around 2:30 p.m. That's when a 73-year-old woman was walking into a drug store on...
2 people killed when SUV slams into forklift at high speed on Houston's south side, HPD says
Eyewitness News captured what was left of a wrecked SUV and an industrial vehicle after the high-speed crash on Houston's south side.
1 shot several times in SW Houston apartment, family member & 2 women wanted as suspects, HPD says
Although details are limited, investigators said one out of the three suspects is charged with assaulting a family member.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed after argument with another man in Freeport, police say
FREEPORT, Texas – A man was shot and killed after he was involved in an argument with another person in Freeport late Wednesday, police in Freeport said. Officers with the Freeport Police Department and deputies with Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office received reports of shots fired in the 1400 block of West 10th Street at around 10 p.m.
