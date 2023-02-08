One person was shot in an alleged road rage incident involving a U-Haul truck on Illinois Route 97 yesterday afternoon. According to a press release from the Menard County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 4:26pm, the Menard County Sheriff’s Office received a call for assistance from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office advised they had received a report of a motorist who had been shot, and was traveling southbound on IL-97 from the Kilbourne area. Mason County further advised that the victim was being pursued by the suspected shooter, who was reportedly driving a U-Haul box truck.

