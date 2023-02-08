Read full article on original website
wlds.com
Charges on File in Mason County For IL-97 Road Rage Shooting
The identity of the man who shot a motorist from a U-Haul truck has been revealed. The State Journal Register reports that 34 year old Nicholas A. Santos of El Paso, Texas was the driver of a U-Haul box truck who shot an unnamed motorist while traveling southbound on Illinois Route 97 out of Kilbourne in Mason County. The victim continued driving after being shot and then, turned around towards Mason County. The male victim was later taken to a Springfield hospital. Their status remains unknown.
foxillinois.com
Springfield man arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department officers responded to the 1800 block of South 2nd Street for a ShotSpotter alert of one round fired. The ShotSpotter activation showed the shot being fired in the backyard of a residence. Upon arrival officers located a shell casing near the...
Forsyth man found guilty in trial for 2021 murder
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Forsyth man was found guilty earlier this week of committing a murder near Argenta in 2021. Court records indicate that it took a jury just under four hours of deliberation on Wednesday to convict Phillip Gehrken, 54, of a first-degree murder charge. Gehrken was accused of shooting 51-year-old Kevin […]
wlds.com
Person Shot, Police Pursuit in IL Rte 97 Incident
One person was shot in an alleged road rage incident involving a U-Haul truck on Illinois Route 97 yesterday afternoon. According to a press release from the Menard County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 4:26pm, the Menard County Sheriff’s Office received a call for assistance from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office advised they had received a report of a motorist who had been shot, and was traveling southbound on IL-97 from the Kilbourne area. Mason County further advised that the victim was being pursued by the suspected shooter, who was reportedly driving a U-Haul box truck.
newschannel20.com
Couple arrested for stealing car
LEROY, Ill. (WICS) — A couple in LeRoy was arrested on Wednesday morning after stealing a white Nissan Rouge, according to the LeRoy IL Police Department. Police say they saw the Nissan Rouge parked at Love’s Travel Stop in LeRoy and ran the registration plate on his in-car computer.
Central Illinois Proud
Juvenile arrested for 2 armed robbery incidents in Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A Juvenile was arrested in connection to two separate armed robbery incidents in Normal Tuesday. According to a Normal police press release, a 14-year-old has been charged with aggravated robbery and robbery in two incidents. On Dec. 7, 2022, two individuals were approached by a...
KWQC
Maquon woman charged in killing of former Maquon police chief
MAQUON, Ill. (KWQC) - A preliminary hearing was held for Maquon resident Marcy Oglesby as she is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and aggravated battery by administering a dangerous substance. These new charges have been brought against her following a toxicology report on the human remains that were found...
Decatur Police reveal a second person, 70-year-old woman, was shot in murder investigation
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced Thursday night that it has made an arrest in the investigation of a shooting that left a Decatur man dead earlier that day. They also revealed that a second person was hurt in that shooting. After processing the scene, locating multiple shell casings and interviewing witnesses, […]
newschannel20.com
New information on I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There is new information on the crash that took place on Interstate 55 south on Friday. ISP responded to a single-vehicle crash with a sedan that ran off the roadway, through the grassy median, and hit the concrete overpass, causing the vehicle to catch on fire.
1470 WMBD
Man arrested for downtown parking garage robbery
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police have the man in custody they say robbed a woman late Monday night in the Civic Center Plaza parking garage. Police say John H. Johnson, 27, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a charge of Armed Robbery. He was also wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant, according to jail records.
Crime Stoppers looking to help solve Rochester burglary
ROCHESTER, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in solving a burglary and felony theft that happened last week in Rochester. Officials said that between 12:30 and 3:16 p.m. on Feb. 2, someone broke into a home on Circle Drive and stole guns, magazines, ammunition and jewelry; the stolen […]
25newsnow.com
Motorcyclist charged in crash that killed Bloomington pedestrian
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A Tennessee motorcyclist was under the influence of marijuana when he struck and killed a man in Bloomington last September, according to criminal charges filed in McLean County Court. Drew Tedrick, 22, appeared in court Wednesday for a status hearing, but no trial date was...
newschannel20.com
House and car struck by bullets
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday. Police responded to the 100 block of Home Ave. around 7 pm for a report of shots fired. We're told one house was struck by a single bullet and a car in the...
1470 WMBD
Arrest made in West Peoria homicide
WEST PEORIA, Ill. – A Decatur man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing another Decatur man in West Peoria last month. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says Lamentae Turner, 22, was found at a Decatur home around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday by Peoria County Sheriffs Deputies, Decatur Police, U.S. Marshals, and Illinois Department of Corrections Agents.
newschannel20.com
Bench trial set for teen accused of Lanphier stabbing
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A bench trial has been set for Kamyjah Bias, who is accused of stabbing Pierre V. Scott Jr. The trial is set for 9 a.m. on Feb. 14. She is facing charges of three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated battery, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
wlds.com
Two Rivers Crime Stoppers Looking For Two Wanted Individuals on Greene & Jersey Warrants
Two Rivers Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in finding two men wanted on outstanding warrants in Jersey & Greene Counties. 33 year old Jeremiah Bowman has ties to both Greene and Calhoun Counties, according to a post from Crime Stoppers. He is being sought for a charge of delivery/possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
newschannel20.com
Man who killed someone over money, convicted of first degree murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A Macon County man was convicted of first-degree murder. Phillip J. Gehrken, of Forsyth, shot Kevin Cooper in the face multiple times the night of July 11, 2021, in a home near the rural Macon County town. Police said the murder was the result of...
wmay.com
Springfield and Sangamon County investigating death of young child
Springfield and Sangamon County authorities are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy. Zayne Xavier Watson was transported Monday by EMS from a residence on Anchor Road to the HSHS St. John’s emergency room. The boy was pronounced dead a short time after arriving at the hospital. An autopsy...
tspr.org
Person killed in deputy-involved crash identified
The man who died in a car crash that involved a McDonough County Sheriff’s deputy was from the St. Louis area. James Mellenthin, 35, was the father of three. He was a floor covering installer specialist from Cottage Hills. The crash happened on Route 67 south of Macomb at...
Decatur man who died of multiple gunshot wounds identified by coroner
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the name of the man who died in an overnight shooting in Decatur. Cameron K. Taylor, 30, of Decatur, Ill. was pronounced dead on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 12:38 a.m. The coroner confirmed that Taylor was brought to Decatur Memorial Hospital Emergency Room in critical […]
