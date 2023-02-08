Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WBKO
Greenwood volleyball players sign to play at collegiate level
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lady Gator volleyball seniors Erin Jones and Sophia Watterson celebrated their accomplishments and signed simultaneously to their future schools. Jones will be attending Earlham College and Watterson will attend Felician University to further their athletic and academic careers playing volleyball. These two spent the latter...
WBKO
Lady Tops fall to archrival Middle Tennessee for the second time on the season
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball (13-10, 10-4 C-USA) fell on the road to Middle Tennessee (19-4, 12-2 C-USA) on Thursday night in a high scoring 94-81 game. “Eighty-one points is enough to win the game, but it’s not when you give up 49 at halftime and...
WBKO
Tops hire Da’Von Brown to coach defensive backs
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Da’Von Brown has been hired as WKU’s new defensive backs coach, head coach Tyson Helton announced Thursday. Brown joins the Hilltoppers following a two-year stint at Ole Miss. “I am blessed and excited to be joining the staff at Western Kentucky,” Brown said....
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – 2023 Hopkinsville High School Athletic Hall of Fame
PHOTOS – 2023 Hopkinsville High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
WBKO
Milder this weekend!
Butler County Bears def. Edmonson County Wildcats | 66-63 KSP is investigating a fatal collision in Campbellsville. The latest news and weather. A baby was surrendered anonymously at the BG Safe Haven Box. Updated: 22 hours ago. The latest news and weather. February 11 is National 211 Day. Updated: 22...
WBKO
WKU economics professor details effects of Kentucky H.B. 1
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky H.B. 1 was sealed and delivered to Governor Andy Beshear’s desk on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, but it has yet to be signed into law. It states that Kentuckians’ income tax will be lowered from 5% to 4.5% this year, and next year will decrease another half-percent to 4%.
lakercountry.com
16th District Basketball Tournament brackets released
The 16th District Basketball Tournament brackets were released yesterday. Both the Lakers and Lady Lakers will play in the opening round on Sunday, Feb. 19 at Metcalfe County High School. The 5th-seeded Lady Lakers will take on Cumberland County at 3 p.m. The 4th-seeded Lakers will take on Cumberland County...
WBKO
Scottsville announces new community skate park
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Scottsville unveiled a plan for a new skate park on the north side of town, where officials say recreational facilities have been lacking. The original idea for the park was brought to the city’s attention in 2019 when then-incoming Mayor David Burch...
WBKO
National 211 Proclamation issued at Bowling Green City Hall
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In celebration of National 211 Day on Feb. 11, 2023, a proclamation was issued at Bowling Green City Hall a day early. The proclamation serves to highlight and raise awareness regarding the services of 211 which are available to all residents across the 10-county Barren River Area Development District region.
Don’t Miss This Popular KY Dairy Barn, Its Amazing Ice Cream, or the Nearby Giant Fork
There are two types of day trips, in my opinion. On one type of excursion, you just hop in the car and go. Whatever you see that looks interesting, pull over and check it out. The other type has a pre-planned destination, but it's a last-minute call. You see, I get this from my dad. He was always one to announce, "We're going for a drive," and then we'd all get our shoes on and pile into the van. Sometimes he didn't have a destination in mind, and sometimes he did. But if it was the latter, he wouldn't tell us. And that's the key.
Ky. man arrested after firing shot at rec basketball game
A Warren County man was arrested after getting into an argument with a coach at a basketball game and firing a shot Monday night.
tourcounsel.com
Greenwood Mall | Shopping mall in Bowling Green, Kentucky
Greenwood Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Opened in phases between 1979 and 1980, the mall comprises 100 stores, including three anchor stores: Belk,[2] Dillard's, and J. C. Penney. It also includes a food court, Giorgio's Menswear, an Old Navy and the first Dunham's Sports in the state of Kentucky.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Factory Accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was trapped under a machine at White Drive Motors and Steering on Bill Bryan Boulevard Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says the man’s leg and arm were trapped. He was freed by employees before authorities arrived.
wnky.com
Groovy Gus Donut Bus opening storefront on Scottsville Road
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-It’s about to get a little groovier on Scottsville Road. The Groovy Gus Donut Bus is opening a storefront!. The grand opening is this Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. After three years of business and traveling the community by bus, they wanted to take the next step to be a more permanent fixture in Bowling Green.
WBKO
First newborn surrendered in Bowling Green Safe Haven Baby Box
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A healthy baby was surrendered to the Bowling Green Fire Department in the Safe Haven Baby Box located at 385 Lovers Lane. Officials announced the anonymous surrender on Thursday, Feb. 9. “This Baby Box location hasn’t been open for three months yet, but it was...
whopam.com
Man injured in Logan County accident dies
A man injured January 31 in a weather-related accident in Logan County has died from his injuries. An obituary for 25-year old Keaton Wesley Oberhausen of Russellville says he died Wednesday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. The crash happened in the 2200 block of Franklin Road around 6:20...
WBKO
Milder temperatures this weekend!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We were cooler today with much less wind than yesterday. The weekend starts chilly before temperatures rebound. A fair amount of sunshine will be in the area Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 50s. Monday looks even warmer as temperatures climb to near 60. There will be a system passing to our south this weekend, but we will stay dry.
WBKO
Glasgow Detective placed on administrative leave as investigation continues
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department and Kentucky State Police are investigating a complaint involving Glasgow Police Detective Guy Turcotte. Turcotte has been placed on administrative leaving pending the outcome of the investigation. We will have more information as it is released.
14news.com
20-year-old dead after shooting in Calhoun
CALHOUN, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a death in McLean County. It happened on W. Second Street in Calhoun. Troopers say they got the call around 3:20 a.m. Thursday. They say they found 20-year-old Steven G. Powell with an apparent gunshot wound to his abdomen. Powell was...
whopam.com
HPD: CCHS student had machete, brass knucks in vehicle on campus
A Christian County High School student was arrested Thursday for allegedly having a machete, brass knuckles and knives inside his vehicle that was parked in the school parking lot. Hopkinsville Police Captain Rico Rodriguez says a school resource officer was conducting a safety sweep of the facility when he observed...
