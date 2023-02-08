ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

Florida Dept. of Health issues notice to WESH 2

The Florida Department of Health issued a $10,000 fine against WESH 2 for not allowing a Republican candidate and staffer last September into its studio for an election debate based on their vaccine status. The debate rules and vaccine policy were defined and provided in advance, but U.S. House District...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Florida drivers seeing increase in car insurance rates

Between gas prices and rising car insurance rates, it's costing Central Florida drivers like Mel Greenberg more money to get around these days. “I would say about two years ago my six-month premium with Geico was under $500, and now it's probably closer to $650,” Greenberg said. Greenberg isn’t...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

First Warning Weather Day: Strong storms to bring heavy rain, wind to Central Florida today

Watch the latest WESH 2 forecast in the video above. Central Florida is bracing for potentially severe weather that is expected to hit the region today. WESH 2 First Warning Weather meteorologists have declared Saturday a First Warning Weather Day because an area of low pressure is forecast to move into the peninsula this morning, causing instability in the atmosphere and leading to the development of late-day, potentially severe thunderstorms. The region is expected to experience strong winds, heavy rainfall, and the possibility of isolated tornadoes, making it crucial for residents to prepare.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
WESH

Mild, springlike weather this Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 First Warning Meteorologist Eric Burris has Central Florida's forecast. Expect a mix of sunshine and plenty of clouds for your Friday. Since it will get quite warm, into the lower-to-mid 80s, conditions are favorable for afternoon showers and storms. The rain should let up around 9 p.m.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Osceola County sheriff: Man, woman found dead in murder-suicide

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office investigated what appears to be a murder-suicide in St. Cloud. Thursday, deputies identified the two people, a man and a woman, found dead. Deputies were called to the home by a concerned relative, and right after they arrived, a single...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

IRS tells some Florida taxpayers to wait to file returns

Florida — Wait to file your taxes. That's the warning from the IRS to thousands of Floridians. That's because we're one of 19 states that offered inflation relief payments. Now the IRS is trying to work out the details. It was called Project Hope. Last year, the state of...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy