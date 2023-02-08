Watch the latest WESH 2 forecast in the video above. Central Florida is bracing for potentially severe weather that is expected to hit the region today. WESH 2 First Warning Weather meteorologists have declared Saturday a First Warning Weather Day because an area of low pressure is forecast to move into the peninsula this morning, causing instability in the atmosphere and leading to the development of late-day, potentially severe thunderstorms. The region is expected to experience strong winds, heavy rainfall, and the possibility of isolated tornadoes, making it crucial for residents to prepare.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO