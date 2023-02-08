Read full article on original website
Alohomora - How to Open Locks
If you've been exploring the many points of interest in Hogwarts Legacy, you've probably encountered locks on doors highlighted in blue by Revelio. These locked doors can lead to valuable equipment, collectibles, and secret passageways you might not be able to find elsewhere. Luckily, there is a specific charm you can learn to help you pick these locks and open up previously inaccessible places in the game.
How to Solve the Bell Tower Puzzle
Did you get lost in Hogwarts and catch yourself staring at the Bell Tower Puzzle for too long? If you're stumbling over trying to crack the puzzle with Accio, don't worry, there is a much better spell you can use to solve it in no time. This guide will cover everything you need to know about the Bell Tower Puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy, including what mission you need to complete beforehand.
Field Guide Pages
Field Guide Pages challenges are one of the five challenges you can partake in to earn rewards in Hogwarts Legacy. This particular challenge involves finding and collecting Field Guide Pages in Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, and the Highlands. This is a friendly reminder that completing a task in one tier will NOT...
Exploration
Exploration challenges are one of the five challenges you can partake in to earn rewards in Hogwarts Legacy. This particular challenge involves exploring and completing numerous tasks throughout Hogwarts and beyond. This is a friendly reminder that completing a task in one tier will NOT carry over to the next....
Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide
Quests challenges are one of the five challenges you can partake in to earn rewards in Hogwarts Legacy. This particular challenge involves completing a number of main quests, side/relationship quests, and assignments. This is a friendly reminder that completing a task in one tier will NOT carry over to the...
Welcome to Hogwarts
Welcome to Hogwarts is the second main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you are sorted into your House, and begin your life in the legendary school of witchcraft and wizardry. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the...
'Mer-Ky' Depths
'Mer-Ky' Depths Side Quest you can complete in Hogwarts Castle. Completing this quest will reward you with items that can be used throughout your adventures. Are you looking for something specific? Click or tap the links to jump ahead. Where To Find Cache in the Castle. 'Mer-Ky' Depths can be...
Interior Decorating
Interior Decorating is a Side Quest you can complete in Hogwarts Castle. Completing this quest will reward you with items that can be used throughout your adventures. Are you looking for something specific? Click or tap the links to jump ahead. Where To Find Interior Decorating. Interior Decorating can be...
Hogwarts Legacy: The Best Spells to Unlock First
Check out our list of the Best Spells to Unlock First in Hogwarts Legacy!. In this game set in the world of Harry Potter, there are a ton of spells to learn. While we won’t be going over all spells in the game, we help you find the best spell combos, how to unlock these spells, and even some more combat tips.
Percival Rackham's Trial
Percival Rackham’s Trial is the twentieth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you venture to the tower just north of Hogsmeade to begin the first of Rackham’s trials. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the...
How to Upgrade Gear
Since you only have one protection spell in Hogwarts Legacy, it's best to prioritize upgrading your gear to boost your defense as early as possible. Not only can gear upgrades protect you better from enemy attacks, but some will boost your offensive output tremendously. Here you'll find step-by-step instructions on how to upgrade your gear, including the mission prerequisites and the tool you need to do so.
April - P3P Walkthrough
Persona 3 starts in the month of April. It's not too eventful gameplay-wise, but it introduces you to important characters, gameplay systems, and story elements. You will be mostly on rails with some cutscenes, dialogue options, and a tutorial battle from 4/7 to 4/20, then you get full control starting on 4/21. We have guide pages for each day (or chunk of days) in this walkthrough to make sure you get all the necessary details and don't miss anything.
Madam Kogawa's Assignment 1
Madam Kogawa's Assignment 1 is a Side Quest you can complete in Hogwarts Castle. Completing this quest will reward you with items that can be used throughout your adventures. Are you looking for something specific? Click or tap the links to jump ahead. Where To Find Madam Kogawa's Assignment 1.
Prisoner of Love (Hufflepuff)
Prison of Love is the fourteenth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy. This quest is available exclusively for those within House Hufflepuff. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the Prison of Love quest within Hogwarts Legacy, including a...
Ghost of Our Love
Though Ghost of our Love won't test you with formidable opponents or confusing puzzles, this Side Quest can still prove rather challenging as you'll be tasked with identifying the mysterious location depicted on the treasure map known as the "Map with Floating Candles". Ghost of Our Love is also amongst the most unique Side Quests in Hogwarts Legacy because its starting point varies drastically based on the House you've selected.
The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and the Loom
The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and the Loom is the twenty-fourth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you learn to use the nab-sack with Deek to rescue various beasts, care for them, and use their materials at the Enchanted Loom. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy.
The Helm of Urtkot
The Helm of Urtkot is the twenty-third main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you seek out a unique Goblin relic in hopes of deceiving Ranrok enough to spill information of his plans to your ally, Lodgok. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts...
Hogwarts Legacy: How to Solve the Viaduct Bridge Puzzle
Across Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, players will run into a variety of interactable objects and environmental puzzles. One such puzzle takes place on the Viaduct Bridge, hiding two chests. This video will cover how to solve the puzzle and walk away with some enchanting loot.
Astronomy Class
Astronomy Class is the twenty-sixth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you attend Astrology for the first time, receive your very own telescope, and uncover the magical properties of Astrology Tables. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of...
