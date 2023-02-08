Meridian's annual report highlights growth, transportation, economy

Pickleball. Golf. Drugs. Jobs. The city of Meridian had an interesting year in 2022, from pickleball courts, upgrades to Lakeview Golf Club, a new drug prevention coordinator and adding over 2,000 jobs, according to the city’s 2022 annual report.

In the report, Meridian Mayor Robert Simison struck an optimistic tone for the coming year.

“Meridian is a thriving community,” Simison wrote. “Meridian is Built for Business and Designed for Living, and as your Mayor, I am committed to addressing the challenges our residents and business owners face.”

The report focuses on six key areas: Responsible growth, transportation and infrastructure, business and economic vitality, public health and safety, vibrant and sustainable community and government excellence.

Here were some highlights from the report:

Responsible growth

The city of Meridian has grown extensively over the last few decades. Police have attended some Planning & Zoning meetings over the last few years because of large crowds, a symptom of how hard the growth has been. Affordable housing is also an issue in Meridian. Last year, the AARP sent a report to the city characterizing its mix of housing as “alarming.” Over 80% of the homes in Meridian are detached single-family houses.

The homeownership rate in Meridian is 77.5%, the report said, well above the national rate of 64.6%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In Boise, the homeownership rate is just over 62%.

Meridian’s city council and mayor have also struggled to come to a consensus on the right approach to housing. In meetings, several officials have said there is a limit to what Meridian’s government can do.

“Meridian will responsibly promote growth that enhances its long-term comprehensive vision and prioritizes infill development,” the report said. “We will encourage affordable, diverse housing options and high-quality communities.”

Also in the responsible growth section, the report talked about water and sewer line extensions and replacements.

“Working collaboratively with the Ada County Highway District, several notable projects included replacing approximately a half mile of old water and sewer mains in the area of Chateau Drive, and upgrading water and sewer utility lines under a new roundabout at Ten Mile/Amity and along Meridian Road between Cherry Lane and Ustick,” the report said.

In addition, the Meridian Parks and Recreation Department has been working on updating its master plan and will present it to the council in 2023.

Overall, in 2022, there were 3,766 public meeting notices. And Meridian’s population has grown to over 130,000, according to the report.

Transportation and infrastructure

Several major roadways were widened, including Eagle Road from Franklin to Ustick and Amity to Victory, the report said.

Ten Mile Road was also widened from Victory to Overland.

“Meridian will prioritize citizen desires for a more connected and safe community infrastructure. We will engage our partners and utilize resources to advance priority projects,” the report said. “We will develop a safe and connected system that includes pathways, sidewalks, and a multi-modal approach to solve congestion challenges and roadway deficiencies.”

In terms of moving projects forward, the city said it finalized an interagency agreement, scope and schedule with the Ada County Highway District and the Idaho Transportation Department for the Linder Road Overpass last summer.

The project’s goal is to widen Linder Road to five lanes and add a bike and pedestrian facility. The other goal is a new overpass over Interstate 84. Design of the project began in the fall.

“Valley Regional Transit launched Route 30 Pine in October, providing public transportation from the Ten Mile Interchange area through downtown to The Village, and re-routed Route 45 Boise State to College of Western Idaho via Fairview to now include stops in Meridian,” the report said.

Route 30’s ridership hit a high of 756 in December, according to Valley Regional Transit, averaging about 34 riders a day. The route runs Monday through Friday. However, just 373 people rode Route 30 in November, about 17 per day.

Business and economic vitality

Meridian added over 2,300 jobs in 2022, according to the report. Plus, 3 million square feet of commercial space came online last year.

“Meridian will revitalize its downtown and grow its targeted commercial areas to ensure a balanced economic base that supports family-wage jobs creation,” the report said. “We will retain and recruit businesses and services that support our targeted industries and community needs.”

Downtown, the report touted Old Town Lofts, which “opened its doors” for both residents and businesses. Plus, the Union 93 development broke ground.

The Ten Mile Crossing area has a large amount of office space, the report said. Plus, an almost 250,000-square-foot Scheels Sporting Goods store is under construction.

“Together, these and other recreational and commercial establishments have established Meridian as the center for family-focused entertainment, eating, shopping and gathering,” the report said.

Public health and safety

For Meridian, this category encapsulates everything from safe drinking water to environmental impacts and timely services.

The report noted the groundbreakings of Meridian Fire Stations 7 and 8 as well as the new police precinct near Owyhee High School that will be co-located with fire station 8. The fire stations should be staffed and operational by the end of 2023.

“Meridian welcomed a new ladder truck, Truck 31, located at Fire Station One. Community members came together to welcome Truck 31 in May 2022, with a traditional push-in ceremony which dates back to times when steamer engines were horse-drawn,” the report said. “This new ladder truck will ensure that Meridian continues to have premier service and emergency access to building and facilities as new developments continue to grow in height.”

Overall, there were 8,971 calls for service to the fire department and 59,320 calls for service to Meridian Police. The average police response time was 3 minutes and 50 seconds.

In 2022, the Meridian Anti-Drug Coalition received almost $220,000 from the Idaho Opioid Settlement Fund. The money was used to bring on a new drug prevention coordinator.

Last year, over 2,500 pounds of prescription drugs were recovered.

The city also began design work on three new water treatment facilities, as well as a demolition and rebuild of one of the oldest water wells.

“This year was an intensive year of designing and planning future water and wastewater utility projects,” the report said.

Vibrant and sustainable community

Lakeview Golf Club saw lots of improvements in 2022. A new irrigation system was installed and work continues on a new irrigation pump. Also, there are new concrete golf cart paths.

The back nine holes have new cart paths, and the front nine will be completed this year.

“The City transitioned operations of Lakeview Gold Club from Kemper, bringing on nine regular full-time golf course staff and 34 seasonal golf staff onto the City of Meridian team,” the report said. “This was a large effort for the City’s Human Resources Department in conjunction with the Parks & Recreation Department and the Golf Club staff.”

Total personnel costs for the golf course in Fiscal Year 2022 were $833,000, according to the city.

Overall, there are 6,157 trees in Meridian parks.

A new phase of Discovery Park broke ground last year. Plus, the Meridian Community Pool opened under new management by the Meridian Parks and Recreation Department. Last year, officials cut the ribbon for a new playground at Chateau Park.

There are also new cornhole and pickleball courts at area parks, as well as new murals.

“Thanks to effort of the Meridian Arts Commission, Meridian has several new art murals which help give our community a unique and contemporary sense of place,” the report said.