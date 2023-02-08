ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Giants' Webb dedicated to fentanyl awareness after cousin's death

By Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xyweS_0kfrQjVo00

(KRON) — San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb is using his own personal tragedy to try to help others. A year after losing his cousin Kade to a fentanyl overdose, Webb has taken to speaking at high schools about the danger of the drug, he said in a video posted by MLB Players Media on Tuesday.

Just two days before his wedding in December 2021, Webb received horrible news. Kade Webb had taken what he thought was a pain pill, but it was laced with fentanyl. He died at 20.

Community concerned about rainbow fentanyl in Bay Area

Since then, Logan Webb has been speaking to high school students about mental health and fentanyl awareness. In November, Webb visited his high school , Rocklin High School in the Sacramento area, to speak on the subject.

“It’s terrifying, honestly. And I think it’s important for these young kids to know the dangers that there are out there,” he said.

According to a story published by The Athletic , Kade Webb died in the bathroom of a Roseville Safeway on Dec. 3, 2021. The New York Times reported that he bought Percocet through a dealer on Snapchat, and it turned out to be spiked with a lethal dose of fentanyl. Logan said Kade was like a brother to him.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

"Whatever I can do to help make people aware, I want to do. We can't just sit back and be OK with this,” he told The Athletic.

Webb said he plans to continue visiting schools to share his cousin’s story.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

San Jose robbery crime sprees end with 2 arrests

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Two San Jose men went on separate robbery crime sprees before they were ultimately nabbed by detectives, according to the San Jose Police Department. Police said Brian Valverde, 22, carried out at least five armed robberies in December and January. SJPD spokeswoman Stacie Shih said, “After a thorough investigation, including […]
SAN JOSE, CA
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news

The San Diego Padres reportedly are continuing to make moves, despite a busy Thursday. The Padres expect to pursue an extension with six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. With any luck, the long-term deal could come to fruition before Opening Day. The baseball world appears to have some thoughts Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KRON4 News

Beloved bakery owner in grave condition following Oakland robbery

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A woman is in critical condition following a violent altercation with thieves in Oakland, investigators said. The victim was identified by friends as Jen Angel, who owns a beloved local bakery, Angel Cakes. Angel remained in the hospital on Wednesday, more than 48 hours after she was reportedly dragged by a […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

One dead after SMART train strikes car in Novato

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — A Novato resident is dead after a SMART Train crashed into a car Friday morning, the Novato Police Department said. The crash happened at about 11:23 a.m. in the area of Hamilton Parkway and Nave Drive. The victim was identified as an 83-year-old Novato resident. They were the only occupant of […]
NOVATO, CA
KRON4 News

Parents of child found wandering alone in Fairfield found

Update (12.29 p.m.) — The parents of the toddler found wandering alone on Phoenix Drive in Fairfield have been found. FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — The Fairfield Police Department is looking for the parents of a toddler found wandering alone on Phoenix Drive Wednesday, according to police. Police said they found her on the 1400 block […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

2 arrested after shooting, fight at Hercules residence

HERCULES, Calif. (KRON) — One person was shot and two were taken into custody after an incident at a Hercules home on Friday morning, according to the Hercules Police Department (HPD). The incident involved a woman, her boyfriend, and her three adult sons who all lived at the residence. Hercules police officers responded to the […]
HERCULES, CA
KRON4 News

Woman dies after being hit by car, U-haul van in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was killed after she was struck by two vehicles in San Jose early Friday morning, the San Jose Police Department said in a press release. Neither vehicle stopped to render aid, police said. Officers responded to the area of Morrill Avenue and Knights Bridge Road at about 5:39 […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Major injury crash closes State Route 4 on-ramp in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The eastbound State Route 4 on-ramp is closed from Contra Loma Boulevard after a traffic crash on Tuesday afternoon, Antioch police said. Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Contra Loma Boulevard between Buchanan Road and State Route 4. The crash happened at 2:30 p.m. and at least one person […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa teen hit by car on the way to school

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A 13-year-old boy from the North Bay is facing one surgery after another after he was hit by a car while walking to school. The 8th grader has not opened his eyes in weeks. Thursday, the boy's parents talked with KRON4 as the community of Santa Rosa rallies around them. […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Modesto man dies after Fremont's first fatal crash of 2023

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A driver is dead after a car crash Monday night, the Fremont Police Department announced Wednesday in a press release. The two-vehicle collision happened around 8:27 p.m. at the intersection of Niles Boulevard and Hillview Drive where one of the drivers had the Fremont Fire Department help him get out of […]
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

Arrests made in triple Santa Rosa stabbing and shooting

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested in connection to a stabbing and shooting in Santa Rosa that left one man dead. The homicide victim was identified by police as Asante VanDyke, 27, of Santa Rosa. Two more victims suffered life-threatening injuries. The violence broke out at 1:50 a.m. on February 2 at […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

$12K of alcohol stolen from Vacaville store; 3 suspects arrested

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested after 123 bottles of alcohol were stolen from a Vacaville store on Monday, according to the Vacaville Police Department. The value of the booze was measured at more than $12,500. Vacaville officers were called to BevMo!, located at 1621 East Monte Vista Avenue, just after 2:00 a.m. […]
VACAVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

SJPD arrests 2 for alleged firearm, narcotics possession

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday evening, officers with the San Jose Police Department arrested two men for allegedly possessing a firearm and narcotics, according to officials. Police said they tried to conduct a traffic stop around 6:45 p.m. in the area of Hearn Avenue and Victoria Drive. During the stop, officers said they developed […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

23 pounds of fentanyl and 2,516 pills recovered in Oakland bust

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) recovered a large haul of drugs at a residence in Oakland, it said in a Facebook post on Thursday. In total, authorities found 23 pounds of powdered fentanyl, 2,516 counterfeit M30 fentanyl pills, 168 grams of meth, 9.7 grams of cocaine and four guns. ACSO […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Multiple people arrested for allegedly stealing $1 million in goods from Apple stores across California

(KTXL) - Eight individuals are being charged for their alleged involvement in a statewide organized retail theft operation that primarily targeted different Apple store locations. According to a press release from the Office of the California Attorney General, Apple stores in 11 California counties resulted in a total loss of approximately $1 million. The alleged […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

65K+
Followers
18K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy