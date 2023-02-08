ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Comments / 0

Related
mynbc5.com

Slick travel conditions possible in Northern New York, Vermont Thursday due to wintry mix, rain

Several winter weather advisories have been issued for Thursday night across our region, where a wintry mix and some freezing rain could cause slick travel conditions. Travelers in Essex County, New York, and the Northeast Kingdom, as well as the spine of the Green Mountains and parts of Grafton County, New Hampshire, could experience difficult travel conditions tonight, thanks to a storm that is moving west.
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
mynbc5.com

VPA brings conversation about fan, player behavior to state lawmakers

MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Vermont Principal's Association joined lawmakers in Montpelier on Friday to discuss the issue of fan behavior at school sporting events. Jay Nichols, executive director of the VPA, and Lauren Thomas, an assistant executive director, met with members of the Senate's Education Committee. It's the second meeting between the two this year.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Students express concern and relief following school shooting hoax

MONTPELIER, Vt. — After more than 20 schools in Vermont received hoax threatening phone calls on Wednesday, area students shared their reactions as schools went into lockdown. Among the advice offered by the officials who spoke out at Wednesday's news conference, one of the biggest takeaways was all the...
MONTPELIER, VT
mynbc5.com

Editorial: Let's make school, community safety our #1 priority

Fear turned to relief for students, staff and families across Vermont this week after authorities determined a series of 'school threats' were all a hoax. And while the threats are unfounded, the anxiety the situation can cause is very real. With more than 20 schools and thousands of families impacted,...
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy