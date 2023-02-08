Read full article on original website
Alexa Frederick’s 24-point performance propels West Perry girls hoops past Halifax 52-23
West Perry jumped out to a decisive early lead and never looked back as the Mustangs downed Halifax 52-23 Friday. The Mustangs led 26-7 by the end of the first quarter and never let the Wildcats back into contention. Alexa Frederick netted a game-high 24 points to spark the Mustangs....
Line Mountain girls hoops fall to St. John Neumann 58-49
Line Mountain kept things close in the first half, but St. John Neumann pulled away late in the contest as the Eagles dropped a 58-49 decision Friday. The Eagles trailed by just 3 points at the intermission, but the Golden Knights used a strong second half to pull away and seal the win.
Undefeated Cedar Cliff coasts to 50-23 victory against Milton Hershey in girls hoops action
Keystone Division champion Cedar Cliff (21-0) ended an undefeated regular season campaign with an emphatic 50-23 win over Milton Hershey. The Colts led 36-12 by intermission and never faltered. Olivia Jones led the Colts with 20 points, including 17 first-half points. Teammate Sydney Weyant chipped in 8 points, including second-quarter...
Blackhawk boys’ basketball notches a late-season win
The Susquenita boys’ basketball team has officially finished its season. With one final win, the Blackhawks topped Line Mountain January 30, 31-26. The Blackhawks lost to LM earlier in the season, 67-39. While only notching one league win, Susquenita showed its improvement from the beginning of the season with...
Greenwood girls rally past EJ, Newport for victories
The Greenwood girls’ basketball team has found its formula for success—lockdown defense. The Wildcats limited their three opponents this week to a combined 65 points or a superb 21.7 points per game as they have now won 5 in a row to run their record to 11-9. The run has propelled them in the power rankings to the 6-seed which, if holds, would give them a bye in the opening round of the District 3 tournament.
Terrence Jackson-Copney’s big OT leads CD East boys past Central Dauphin in MPC Commonwealth tilt
Terrence Jackson-Copney scored 10 of his 13 points in overtime to help lead CD East to an 85-81 victory over Central Dauphin Thursday night. CD East led the contest, 52-46, entering the fourth quarter but Central Dauphin rallied to tie the game, led by Keon Dockens, who scored 12 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter.
Greenwood boys’ basketball dominating with 19-1 record
The Greenwood boys’ basketball team is rolling. The Wildcats have won 10 in a row to run their record to 19-1. On Feb. 2, they dispatched Newport 59-29. Tyler Sherman racked up 19 points, eight rebounds, four steals and a pair of blocks to power the Wildcat attack. Braden Sarver rang up 15 points (all from beyond the arch) and Samuel Myers contributed 14 points, eight boards and three steals.
West Perry wrestling places second in team districts, moves on to team state tourney
The West Perry Mustang wrestling team rode a wave of momentum into the District III AA duals this week following a 55-12 win over Waynsboro to earn the program’s first ever MPC-Colonial Division Title. After a 15-2 regular season, West Perry earned the No. 2 seed in the District...
Matt Mentzer earns 100th coaching win as Chambersburg advances in PIAA wrestling consolations
Milestones are always special. But the context surrounding the one Chambersburg wrestling head coach Matt Mentzer reached on Friday evening heightened its significance even further. Mentzer picked up his 99th and 100th career victories as the Trojans’ coach at the Giant Center in Hershey in the consolation bracket of the...
Cumberland Valley loses bonus battle to star-studded Central Mountain, falls 36-29 in PIAA wrestling 1st round
Cumberland Valley couldn’t have scripted a better start to its opener against Central Mountain at the PIAA Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships. The Eagles won back-to-back toss-up bouts at 189 and 215 pounds, knowing they had urgency to score points before running into the talented core of the Wildcats’ team. CV scored, building a 23-12 lead through seven bouts, but the Wildcats rallied around five pins and secured a 36-29 win.
Milton Hershey’s 26-point win over Cedar Cliff, Mechanicsburg’s loss to Red Land grant Spartans MPC Keystone crown
CAMP HILL— Immediately after getting a 64-38 win on the road against Cedar Cliff to close out the last regular season game of the year on Friday, Milton Hershey’s boys basketball team frantically stormed to its locker room.
‘I want my name to be on every single banner’: Central Dauphin’s Ryan Garvick earns 100th career win in Rams’ PIAA consolation win
When Ryan Garvick looked up in the rafters at Central Dauphin’s gymnasium, he always expected that, one day, his name would be there too. He earned that embroidery on Friday, when, following a win earlier in the day, the senior pinned Council Rock South’s Ryan Gottwald in the first period to earn his 100th career victory, helping the Rams to a dominant 44-20 win in their first consolation match Friday night.
Newport wrestling fought hard, pinned at districts
On Monday, Jan. 30, the Newport Buffaloes wrestling team competed in the first round of team Districts against Upper Dauphin. The Buffaloes faced Upper Dauphin towards the end of their regular season and won a close 39-33 match. In the post season matchup, Newport didn’t have as much luck and...
Central Dauphin wrestling falls to Nazareth in closely-contested PIAA quarterfinal
Central Dauphin meets Nazareth Area in the 2023 PIAA AAA Team Wrestling Quarterfinals — Looking at an opposing lineup with two former state champions can be intimidating in team tournaments. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register...
Lady Hawks basketball continues to win with a 16-5 record
The Lady Hawks had two games this week against Halifax and Millersburg, and remain in the No. 6 spot in AAA district power rankings. With one game left against West Perry on February 7, Susquenita has a good chance of seeing post season play. The Blackhawks started the week off...
Mid-Penn Conference boys and girls basketball schedule for Feb. 10, 2023
Mechanicsburg at Red Land, 7 p.m.
West Perry wrestlers lean on top-to-bottom improvement and unsung heroes to get back to the Giant Center
The first weekend of the season, West Perry assistant wrestling coach Chaz Sheaffer knew exactly what the Mustangs had to do to both replace the firepower they lost last season and maybe even take another step forward. “Get 2-3 points better everywhere,” he said, in an effort to replace major contributions lost from perhaps the best team in program history.
Linda Brown’s double-double sparks Christian School of York in decisive win against Veritas Christian Academy
Christian School of York (19-3) avenged their only league loss of the season as the Defenders downed Veritas Christian Academy 54-34 Friday. Linda Brown finished the contest with 17 points and 14 points in another superb outing that powered the Defenders offensively. Teammate Cally Carpenter tallied 12 points and 5 rebounds in a strong performance of her own.
PIAA Team Wrestling Championships: Day 2 scoreboard, schedule, bracket updates
Action continues at Giant Center in Hershey at the PIAA Team Wrestling Championships, all the way through Class 2A and 3A semifinals. Stay tuned to this post throughout the day for score updates, pairings and schedule info:. Brackets (Flo Arena) MONDAY, FEB. 6. Class 2A prelims results. Saucon Valley 41,...
Mid-Penn Conference sports schedules for Feb. 11, 2023

