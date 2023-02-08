ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Slick Morales
3d ago

The parents should be charged or who ever the caretaker is,Why leave something around for a child to get too.Dame shame

Guest
3d ago

These families are insane. It's the people who live in the house responsible. Hold them accountable. There is no excuse for this.

Your moma
3d ago

Why not ask the mother and father of the kid! He didn’t buy them on the street

16
 

104.5 The Team

These Are The Top 5 Fattest Counties In New York State

One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety of cuisines to choose from. And it is not just New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have excellent restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Caribbean to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

State Police warn public about new lethal drug in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police are warning the public about a new lethal strand of drug that is being distributed across Western New York. Many times, other drugs are mixed with fentanyl, which can make it deadly. Since January 27, there have been 94 overdoses, including six deaths in six different counties, […]
Oneida Dispatch

State Police, military bust online child exploitation ring

In September 2022, Investigators from the New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Computer Crime Unit, Department of the Army Criminal Investigative Division, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted an operation targeting those attempting to exploit children online. As a result of the operation, ten...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Hudson Valley Mother Pushes for Melanie’s Law to Be Passed

A Hudson Valley mother is hoping a new bill, in honor of her daughter who was murdered in 2022, will become law and protect others in the future. According to reports from Hudson Valley Post, on Sunday, May 29th, 2022, the "New York State Police responded to a home in the Town of Wappinger for a report of a woman who was injured with undisclosed injuries."
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Upstate New York Teacher Busted-Had Students Stash Stolen Goods

The news is disappointing when a teacher is involved in criminal behavior. When the teacher involves their students, then police find illegal weapons at the teacher's house, the situation has taken a disturbing turn. That troubling turn-of-events took place at an upstate New York middle school. Police believe that, on...
OSWEGO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Revenge: New York State Mom Hunts, Then Hits Teen Twice With SUV

A mother in New York State brutally ran over a teen boy twice, then traded in her SUV in a bizarre case of revenge. The 35-year-old mom is now facing an attempted murder charge after the disturbing incident. According to the Suffolk County District Attorney, the woman hit the teen once with her SUV, then backed up and hit him again. The D.A., Ray Tierney, says Jennifer Nelson, hit the teen in the parking lot across from William Floyd High School in Mastic Beach, NY, in October 2022. D.A. Tierny said that Nelson tried to trade in the lease on her vehicle the same evening of the incident to try to conceal evidence of the alleged crime.
MASTIC BEACH, NY
104.5 The Team

Expect To See More New York State Police On Roads This Weekend

New York State Police are going to be on the roads this weekend looking for impaired drivers. Here's how much a DWI will cost you in New York State. With the "Big Game" on Sunday, Troopers expect more people to be driving to and from watch parties, restaurants, and bars. They'll be looking for you if you are driving high, drunk, or otherwise impaired, as well as driving reckless. The enforcement period will run from today, Friday, February 10, 2023, through Monday, February 13, 2023. New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said,
CNY News

PD: Shopper Assaulted At Walmart In Hudson Valley, New York

One person was allegedly assaulted at a Walmart in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the Town of Wallkill Police Department announced one person was assaulted at Walmart. On Tuesday, February 7, around 4:40 p.m., members of the Town of Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of an assault in the parking lot of the Middletown Walmart located at 470 Route 211 E in the Town of Wallkill.
WALLKILL, NY
nyspnews.com

New York State Police begins decommissioning and removing the Northway Call Box System

The New York State Police today announced that it has begun the decommissioning and removal process of the I-87 Northway Call Box System (NCBS). In 1986, The State Police completed installation of the NCBS, which located an emergency call box every two miles along the highway northbound and southbound from northern Warren County to Clinton County. The purpose of the NCBS was to allow motorists to contact State Police if their vehicle became disabled or to report an emergency.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
