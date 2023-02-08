A mother in New York State brutally ran over a teen boy twice, then traded in her SUV in a bizarre case of revenge. The 35-year-old mom is now facing an attempted murder charge after the disturbing incident. According to the Suffolk County District Attorney, the woman hit the teen once with her SUV, then backed up and hit him again. The D.A., Ray Tierney, says Jennifer Nelson, hit the teen in the parking lot across from William Floyd High School in Mastic Beach, NY, in October 2022. D.A. Tierny said that Nelson tried to trade in the lease on her vehicle the same evening of the incident to try to conceal evidence of the alleged crime.

MASTIC BEACH, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO