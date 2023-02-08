Read full article on original website
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBC Miami
How Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook Trades Impact NBA Playoffs
How Westbrook-DLo blockbuster impacts West playoff race originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The second blockbuster of trade deadline season went down Wednesday night in a three-team deal between the Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz. The Lakers, one day after losing an emotional game to the Oklahoma...
NBC Miami
Source: Gary Payton II Failed Physical Puts Warriors' Trade in Jeopardy
Source: GP2 failed physical puts Warriors' trade in jeopardy originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Gary Payton II has failed his physical with the Warriors, NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson and Monte Poole confirmed Friday. The Athletic's Shams Charania first reported Friday, citing sources, that Payton's failed physical is...
NBC Miami
What a 54-Year-Old Racist Letter Tells Us About Bill Russell and Boston
Tomase: What a racist 1969 letter tells us about Bill Russell and Boston originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The unsigned letter arrived in all caps with no return address, the writer precisely penning each line with the aid of a ruler, like the nuns used to teach. It's postmarked Feb. 3, 1969, and is affixed with a stamp commemorating the 1968 World's Fair in San Antonio.
NBC Miami
Kings' De'Aaron Fox Named 2023 NBA All-Star Injury Replacement After Snub
Fox named NBA All-Star injury replacement after initial snub originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. De'Aaron Fox is an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career. After initially being snubbed, the Kings guard has been named an All-Star injury reserve replacement for the Feb. 19 game in Salt Lake City, along with Minnesota Timberwolves phenom Anthony Edwards and Toronto Raptors big man Pascal Siakam.
NBC Miami
2023 NBA Finals, Conference Odds Following Trade Deadline
2023 NBA Finals, conference odds following trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A chaotic 2023 NBA trade deadline has seen movement in which teams are expected to win it all come June. Kevin Durant’s blockbuster move to the Phoenix Suns has dramatically increased their odds, while the Brooklyn...
NBC Miami
NBA Rumors: Warriors Made Hard OG Anunoby Trade Push; Raptors' Price Too High
Report: Dubs made push for Anunoby; Raptors' price was too high originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Warriors made two notable moves before the 12 p.m. PT NBA trade deadline Thursday, but they reportedly attempted to make a blockbuster deal that ultimately never came to fruition. The San Francisco...
