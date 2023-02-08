Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Yet Another Longstanding Red Lobster Location is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley Expected to Launch 2024 Presidential Campaign in Charleston on Feb. 15Matt O'HernCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley of South Carolina will launch the official 2024 mission and join Trump in the selection process.sarpathCharleston, SC
Eater
Sommba Cocina & Cellar Offers a Taste of Spain in Mount Pleasant
Having a tough time keeping up with all the new dining options? Welcome to the Opening Report, a regularly-updated round-up of restaurant openings big and small across the Lowcountry. For all the restaurants in the fall of 2022, check out this list. February 10, 2023. MOUNT PLEASANT — Restaurateurs Ty...
Mount Pleasant leaders, neighbors discuss future of Coleman Boulevard area
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Leaders of the Town of Mount Pleasant and neighbors from around Shem Creek met on Thursday to discuss the future of the area. Before the meeting, Division Chief Liz Boyles says that there are many plans that the town has, but input from the community on projects is also needed. “That’s […]
Coconut Joe’s coming to Folly Beach this spring
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)- A new Coconut Joe’s Beach Grill location is coming to Folly Beach this spring. According to President Perry Freeman, Perry Hospitality Group (PHG) purchased the property at 11 Center Street for $5.2 million, the current site of St. James Gate Irish Pub. Freeman said the group plans to complete extensive renovations […]
South Carolina’s most romantic restaurant is in Charleston, according to Yelp
Looking to treat your special someone to a romantic Valentine’s dinner, but none of the pizzerias in your area will deliver a pepperoni pie in the crude shape of a heart?
WVNT-TV
How Local Restaurants Prepare For The Big Game
Three Rivers Avian Center Release Rehabilitated Bald …. Three Rivers Avian Center Release Rehabilitated Bald Eagle. Economic Impact Due To The Big Game In Grocery Stores. Economic Impact Due To The Big Game In Grocery Stores. 59News Afternoon Update | February 8, 2023. 59News Afternoon Update | February 8, 2023.
yourislandnews.com
Popular Beaufort barbecue restaurant closes doors for good
BEAUFORT – Dukes Barbecue of Beaufort closed its doors for good on Friday, Feb. 3. The restaurant, located at 1509 Salem Road, posted on social media Friday that it would be permanently closing at 8 p.m. that day, but it ended up closing several hours early because it ran out of food due to customers flooding the restaurant to get barbecue one last time.
mountpleasantmagazine.com
Everything But the Groom
First comes the proposal, then the excitement and finally…the price tag. The wedding industry suffered a significant setback during Covid, but 2022 has brought a major resurgence. According to wedding planning website The Knot, the average cost of a wedding in South Carolina is $26,000, though Charleston comes in a bit above that figure. Because of this, it is important to understand what goes into planning the wedding, what the local price points are and where to begin looking. Luckily, we’ve got you covered.
amhsnewspaper.com
The Best Sushi in Charleston
As probably the biggest sushi fan at Academic Magnet (I have been eating sushi since three years old), I feel as if I am the most qualified to inform you of the best places to get sushi in the Charleston area. Whether you’re a simple California roll fan or like some of the more complicated rolls, these places will always have you covered.
mountpleasantmagazine.com
Saying Yes to Your Dress: Local Boutiques Offer Trends and Timelessness
Every little girl dreams of her wedding day — the elegant wedding cake with dozens of layers, the perfect venue decorated with gorgeous flowers and, most importantly, the show-stopping wedding dress like they’ve seen in the movies. Considering the distinct charm and year-long perfect weather Charleston has to offer, it is no surprise brides have come from near and far to tie the knot in this picture-perfect city. Perhaps that’s why the area is also the home to many high-end wedding dress boutiques.
country1037fm.com
This South Carolina Restaurant Features Chef’s Surprise At Every Meal
We are always on the lookout for unique dining experiences. And, we especially love a “Chef’s Experience” meal. The chef’s experience is typically a meal that features twists and turns at every course. And, the chef usually highlights ingredients that are fresh for the day and unique to the region. However, the best part for the diner is the surprise. Plus, sometimes you can even sit at a special table and watch the chef prepare the meal. Only In Your State pointed us to this South Carolina restaurant featuring a chef’s surprise at every meal. R. Kitchen is in Charleston, South Carolina. The interesting spot has two locations including Ashley River Road and Rutledge Avenue. It’s one of those places you might pass by without taking notice. Sometimes, those are the best hidden gems. Understated chalkboards give diners a hint as to what might be in store for them on any particular day.
yourislandnews.com
Blackstone’s Café gets a new owner
Blackstone’s Café has a new owner. Jake Higgins has purchased the iconic restaurant from owners Lou and Annamaria Gaudio. Higgins, who owns several businesses in Beaufort including the Highway 21 Drive-In, wanted to buy this business to help preserve the heritage of the historic restaurant and others like it in the area.
live5news.com
City of North Charleston considering new district, re-zone at old Navy base
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of North Charleston will consider an ordinance creating a new zoning district Thursday night at the site of a former Navy Base. The Navy Base Redevelopment District would establish a mixed-use urban area that will provide office, retail, entertainment, civic and public uses, as well as a variety of urban housing choices for the region.
iheart.com
This Is South Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Some of the best food you'll ever have can be found in restaurants tucked away from the well-traveled path, hidden gems waiting to show off a dish that you will remember for years to come. Cheapism searched around the country to find the best hole-in-the-wall chicken joints around, gathering a list of the top spot for each state. According to the site:
holycitysinner.com
U.S. News Says The Wentworth Mansion is One of the Best Hotels in America
“Guests rave about Wentworth Mansion, applauding its long-standing commitment to the building’s history and its ability to deliver on contemporary luxury. Constructed in the late 1800s, the Wentworth Mansion exudes old-world charm, meaning it’s also the perfect Charleston home base for history buffs. Lodgers particularly praise the elegant decor, fantastic customer service, on-site spa, evening brandies and sherries, and complimentary hors d’oeuvres. Rooms include spacious bathrooms with whirlpool tubs, fireplaces or outside porches and, in some suites, sunrooms.”
Some concerned with Ridgeville development plan
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Some living in Ridgeville are concerned about two proposed developments that they do not believe fit in with the rural character of the town. “I watched Summerville grow since 1968. It didn’t grow, it exploded without zoning, and now it’s sprawl,” said Barbara Richardson, who lives near the proposed development sites. […]
country1037fm.com
Best Hotels In Nation List Includes Two South Carolina Resorts
South Carolina beaches are beautiful with plenty of gorgeous spots and a lot to do. So, it’s not surprising the best hotels in nation list includes two South Carolina resorts. The State reports U.S. News & World Report mentions the Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf resort near Charleston along with The Inn & Club at Harbour Town on Hilton Head Island on a top 10 places to stay list. In putting the list together, three categories helped with the rankings. For each location, reviewers looked at past recognition, data from travel review site Tripadvisor and “hotel class” or star ratings. The report indicated the higher ranked hotels usually receive positive marks from experts and users when it comes to “exceptional quality.” Between the two South Carolina resorts making the grade, Kiawah Island Golf Resort finished higher at number 4. The beautiful Sanctuary hotel is home to a spa along with an oceanfront setting.
live5news.com
New King Street parking plan enforcement begins
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Downtown Charleston’s new King Street Safety Plan is now in effect, which brings new parking rules to the district. The new plan prohibits parking on King Street between Spring and John Streets from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. The City of Charleston...
mountpleasantmagazine.com
Lowcountry Hurricane Protection and Shutters is One of the Best in the Biz
Owner JD Cooper Talks Shop, Shutters and Staying Power. I am a native Charlestonian and have always loved the water. At age 15 I became a commercial fisherman. As our town grew, I wanted to get into the construction industry—and found my niche with exterior shutters in 2004 as an exterior shutter installer. I have always been an entrepreneur at heart and started Lowcountry Hurricane Protection & Shutters in 2005. Hard work, determination and doing things right the first time have led me and my team to install shutters throughout the Lowcountry.
live5news.com
Lowcountry church hopes to provide girls with prom attire
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Prom is just around the corner, and a church wants to help high school girls look beautiful for the big night. You can help by donating wardrobe items to the Tiana’s Closet project. Tiana’s Closet will open to girls on March 4, from noon to...
