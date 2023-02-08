ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Vietnamese EV Maker VinFast Says Job Cuts Won't Derail Plans to Start U.S. Production

Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast said that its U.S. plant is still on track to commerce production in 2024 despite a restructuring of the company's North America business and a reduction in its U.S. headcount. "After last year's observation, we see a lot of similarity in the two markets and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy