Bold & Beautiful Horror: R.I.P., Taylor?

We were as shocked as Brooke by the state in which she found her friend. We can’t believe that Bold & Beautiful would really kill off Taylor. Not only is she a beloved character, but since Krista Allen took over the role in December 2021, she’s been more compelling than ever. On top of that, the soap has struck gold with her hard-won friendship with longtime romantic rival Brooke. (Allen and Katherine Kelly Lang may wind up being the best tag team since Lang and Susan Flannery got to play Brooke and Stephanie as more than mortal enemies.)
People

Happy 60th Anniversary, General Hospital! PEOPLE Is Celebrating with a New Special Edition

In an exclusive interview, star Genie Francis tells PEOPLE about the wild days when Elizabeth Taylor crashed her TV wedding, Princess Diana sent champagne and everyone loved Luke & Laura How to celebrate a beloved daytime drama turning 60? General Hospital star Genie Francis is stumped. "I just want it to be fabulous and wonderful and inclusive — get it the love it deserves," she tells PEOPLE. "How many shows make 60 years?" she adds. "It's so special."  General Hospital debuted in the spring of 1963 and Francis,...
People

Shemar Moore Visits Mom's Grave with Baby Frankie in New Photo: 'Momma's Dream Is Now Reality'

Shemar Moore and girlfriend Jesiree Dizon welcomed their first baby together earlier this month Shemar Moore is sharing a bittersweet moment with his little girl. On Thursday, the new dad, 52, shared a new photo on Instagram showing that he brought Jesiree Dizon and their newborn daughter Frankie to visit his mother Marilyn's grave. In the photo, Moore cradles his 2-week-old daughter with one arm and wraps the other around Dizon as they both toast a glass of wine to Moore's late mother, who died in 2020. "Shemar, Jesiree, Frankie, and...
Cheryl E Preston

The root of Prince William's fury towards Prince Harry is said to be one specific revelation in Spare

Sources Prince William is most angry over one Spare revelation. There have been recent reports that Prince William is furious with Prince Harry and does not want him to attend the coronation of King Charles in May. Express indicates that these days The Prince of Wales and his father could not be closer and that William will concede to the King's wishes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend his special day. Some people have been wondering which specific details in Spare which was released on January 10 have led to the future king having such ire towards his sibling.
People

American Idol Alum Ruben Studdard Reveals the Connection Son Shares with Singer's Late Brother

Ruben Studdard felt it was important to connect his son, born in 2020, with his late brother, who died in 2018 Ruben Studdard keeps his brother's memory close, with the help of his son. Appearing on The Tamron Hall Show Monday, the American Idol alum, 44, opened up about how his son Olivier's name honors the singer's late brother, Kevin, who died at 44 in 2018. "I gave my son my brother's middle name, which is also my father's middle name. I just wanted him to have a connection...
RadarOnline

'Was It Worth It?' Amy Robach Walked Away From ABC With 'Bigger Settlement' Than Lover T.J. Holmes

Former Good Morning America anchor Amy Robach reportedly scored a “bigger settlement” than her co-anchor-turned-lover T.J. Holmes upon their departures from ABC, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come days after Robach, 50, and Holmes, 45, were officially let go from the network on January 27, it has been revealed Robach was given a larger settlement than Holmes.That is the revelation shared by Page Six on Wednesday after the outlet reportedly spoke with at least two ABC insiders familiar with Robach and Holmes’ severance packages.According to one network source, both former GMA anchors received “nice” severance packages from the...
E! News

Jennifer Coolidge's Dolphin Dreams Come True in New Super Bowl Commercial

Watch: Jennifer Coolidge Makes TikTok Debut With Jennifer Lopez. Jennifer Coolidge wants you to look drop dead gorgeous ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl. The White Lotus star may have met an untimely demise in the second season of the hit HBO series, but she's back and better than ever with a new beauty gig. The 61-year-old actress teamed up with e.l.f. Cosmetics for its debut Super Bowl commercial to highlight its viral Power Grip Primer.
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Jeff Hephner Joining Netflix Series

Chicago Fire fans will be surprised to see a familiar face when they watch Benedict Cumberbatch's upcoming Netflix project. Jeff Hephner, who played Lt. Jeff Clarke on Chicago Fire and Chicago Med, will have a major role in the Netflix U.K. production Eric. Hephner also recently starred in Apple TV+'s For All Mankind and Starz's Power Book II: Ghost.
E! News

Why Love Is Blind's Nancy Rodriguez Rejected Ex Bartise Bowden’s Offer of Friendship

Watch: Love Is Blind's Nancy Rodriguez Spills on Bartise & After the Altar. Nancy Rodriguez is moving on in a major way. The season three Love is Blind star was reunited with her former fiancé Bartise Bowden on After the Altar, the three episode catch-up series that dropped on Netflix Feb. 10, where the two sat down and had a brutally honest conversation about the future of their relationship.
