Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
4 Vikings Got Richer on Thursday
The NFL no longer narrowly focuses solely on 1st-Round draftees as players with sliding payscales during the duration of their rookie contracts. Three years ago, the NFL powers that be and NFLPA established conditions for non-1st-Rounders who outperform contracts and awards them accordingly. It’s a neat little system that promotes equity, fairness, and production.
All the Former Vikings in the Super Bowl
Super Bowl LVII kicks off Sunday evening between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona. The Eagles are favored by 1.5. If one Minnesota Vikings “curse” lives on, the Eagles will win the chip. In the last five seasons, every team that won the Super Bowl beat the Vikings along the way. And you probably remember the Vikings Week 2 showdown in Philadelphia.
No, the Vikings Are Not in Salary Cap Hell.
Over and over again, you hear pundits and people on the internet talk about the salary cap hell the Vikings possess in 2023. You might open up Over the Cap and gasp and the giant negative number. Oh no! What will they do to get out of this situation?. If...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
The Vikings Gigantic Thursday Night Mystery
On Thursday night, former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jared Allen will learn his 2023 Hall of Fame fate. The NFL showcases its Honors Ceremony, and five men out of 15 finalists will officially enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame. These are the 15 finalists:. Jared Allen. Willie Anderson. Ronde...
Thursday Is a Massive Day for 2 Vikings
Annually right before the Super Bowl, one of the league’s most important events occurs. Singer Kelly Clarkson will host the NFL honors on Thursday. Nationally televised on NBC and NFL Network at 8 p.m. CT, the event features the announcement of the Associated Press awards like MVP and Offensive Player of the Year and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. A current and a former Viking could be in the spotlight.
Purple Rumor Mill: Adam Thielen’s Desire, Dalvin Cook in 2023, a Free Agent Landing Spot
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the February 11th edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
The 3 Longtime Vikings Who Could Be Traded
Let’s get you caught up on the Minnesota Vikings offseason. The team hired Brian Flores as defensive coordinator on Monday and will make a decision on extending — or not extending — Kirk Cousins’ contract in the next five weeks. Those are the first two mammoth dominos of the offseason, beyond the shadow of a doubt.
Adam Thielen Sheds Light on 2023 Contract Mystery
The Minnesota Vikings offseason began on the night of January 15th, and since then, the status of wide receiver Adam Thielen has existed in limbo. Thielen, 32, is scheduled to incur a $19.9 million cap hit against the Vikings books in 2023, a figure thought by some as too expensive for a WR2 who tallied 716 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns in 2022.
Kirk Cousins Broke the Internet
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins dusted off his “Kirko Chainz” persona on Thursday night, breaking into a tune in front of the NFL’s Honor Ceremony capacity crowd — and live national audience. Cousins shared the stage with show host and singer Kelly Clarkson, and the rest...
Top 5 Free Agents the Vikings Must Pursue
Free agency is looming closer and closer every day. The Vikings have significant holes to fill on their roster, and to no one’s surprise, most of these holes are on the defensive side of the ball. The Vikings defense was one of the worst in the league in 2022....
Will the Vikings Use the Franchise Tag?
The Minnesota Vikings have been in offseason mode ever since their disappointing loss against the New York Giants in the postseason. On Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s agenda are multiple tasks surrounding the roster. The team has to get under the salary cap. They are currently about $23 million over the cap.
It Was a Crazy Night for Vikings at the NFL’s Honor Ceremony
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took home the 2022 NFL MVP award Thursday night, Brian Daboll of the New York Giants won Coach of the Year, Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers earned Defensive Player of the Year hardware — and then the Minnesota Vikings took over.
8 Super Bowl Predictions from VikingsTerritory Writers
VikingsTerritory writers were asked to provide a Super Bowl prediction apiece for Sunday’s showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Patrick Mahomes just wrapped up the NFL MVP award, and the Eagles were widely considered the best and most consistent team during the regular season. Something’s gotta give.
The Pros and Cons of Another Kirk Cousins Extension in 2023
The Vikings offseason is in full swing, and of course, one of the main topics of discussion is Kirk Cousins as he has been for much of his time in Minnesota. Today, we will evaluate some of the pros and cons of the potential of another Kirk Cousins extension heading into 2023.
Vikings Fans Want to Unlock New Era in Minnesota
It wouldn’t be believed if mentioned around this time last year, but Minnesota Vikings fans are ready for a change. The franchise has roster needs at cornerback, off-ball linebacker, interior defensive line, and wide receiver. Of course, no Vikings enthusiast anywhere wants to lose Justin Jefferson. But his running...
5 Likely Landing Spots if Adam Thielen Leaves Vikings
For the next four weeks or so, Minnesota Vikings fans will prepare for the worst and hope for the best with Adam Thielen’s standing with the franchise. The 32-year-old is scheduled to incur a cap hit of nearly $20 million against the Vikings books in 2023, and the team’s front office is determining what to do with that number.
“I Want to Retire a Viking” from Adam Thielen Is a First Step
The “I Want to Retire a Viking” quote from Adam Thielen this week is a wonderful shots-fired moment for the 32-year-old and the Minnesota Vikings contract talks. Yet, there’s more at play. Thielen said on ESPN’s First Take Thursday, “I want to retire a Viking. Will that...
Vikings Could Achieve Rare Stint with 1 Group
The 2022 Minnesota Vikings finished the season with NFL’s 13th-best offensive line performance, according to Pro Football Focus. To a degree, this was cause for celebration as renditions of the Vikings usually ended seasons ranked lower than No. 20 via offensive line proficiency from 2018 to 2021. Quarterback Kirk Cousins still endured too many quarterback hits — he was hit more than anyone — but generally speaking, the offensive trenches improved.
