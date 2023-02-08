ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CBS Sacramento

California high-speed rail project denied round of mega grant funding

SACRAMENTO - Is the train to nowhere finally getting somewhere? After missing out on federal grant money the California high-speed rail's status is in question. California's high-speed rail authority officials are confident in what the next year will bring to California. Construction continues in the Central Valley, but with federal funding being a big component of the completion of the controversial project, is there a cause for concern that the Biden administration said not this time? The California High-Speed Rail Authority is missing out after the Biden administration announced funding for nine transportation projects and California's bullet train wasn't on the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kusi.com

$4.5 billion in hidden taxes uncovered in California utility bills

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SDG&E’s energy prices are 67% higher than the national average. The Transparency Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit committed to making public institutions more transparent and accountable, reviewed all the hidden costs within SDG&E’s bills. They found that San Diegans are paying $4.5 billion in hidden state taxes annually through their energy bills.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sandiegonewsdesk.com

Why Are My Electric & Gas Bills So High?

That’s a question I’ve been asking myself and a frequent question my office has received. I’m asking the same questions, and it appears the answers aren’t simple, but there needs to be a solution. As trending Federal Government and State energy policies are focused on switching...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sandiegonewsdesk.com

Banning Gas Appliances Will Cost California Homeowners Over $30k Each

The original story can be read here. California Democrat politicians are proposing costly bans on the use of any natural gas appliances in homes and buildings across the state. A proposed statewide ban is already advancing and several localities have already adopted the bans. Retrofit mandates to remove natural gas appliances will cost the typical homeowner over $30,000!
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California drivers could be charged more for having larger vehicles

California could begin charging weight-based registration fees for heavier passenger vehicles under a bill that’s making its way through the state legislature. The bill was introduced by Assemblymember Christopher Ward (D-San Diego) in January. Registration fees for vehicles such as trucks and SUVs would be impacted. The proposed legislation calls on the California Transportation Commission […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
kymkemp.com

Residential PG&E Customers Set to Receive Climate Credit to Help Reduce Energy Bill

Residential customers will automatically receive the California Climate Credit earlier than usual this year. The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved distributing the credit as soon as possible, instead of the annual April timeframe. The Climate Credit is part of California’s efforts to fight climate change. Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is pleased to administer the credit to help reduce customer energy bills. This credit will help offset higher than normal natural gas and electricity bills, which have been increasing due to higher demand and tighter natural gas supplies, especially on the West Coast.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Here’s how much California Climate Credits will shave off your winter utility bills

Last week, state regulators directed natural gas and power companies to provide customers immediate assistance for extraordinary high home heating bills many Californians are seeing this winter. California Climate Credits will appear automatically on utility bills either this month or in early March, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. “The timing of your credit […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
ksro.com

SUV Drivers Could be Charged Extra for Weight in California

California SUV drivers could be opening their wallet for the state. The San Francisco Chronicle reports a new bill would look into the possibility of charging fees based on vehicle weight. AB 251 was introduced by Democrat Chris Ward and would have the state’s Transportation Commission look into how much a weight fee could cost. The goal is to use the funds for safety improvements on streets. If approved it would be a while until the study is submitted, which would be the end of 2025. Vehicle weight fees aren’t uncommon in the U.S. as a number of states, including Florida and New York, require those charges.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californianewswire.com

Calif. Gov. Newsom Announces Awards of More Than $825M to Build Affordable Housing Through Accelerated Approval Process

SACRAMENTO, Calif. /CALIFORNIA NEWSWIRE/ — To continue expanding the state’s affordable housing stock and increase capacity for additional climate-smart infill housing, California Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the first funding awards under a new streamlined application process aimed at accelerating the development of new projects while saving time and money at the local level.
CALIFORNIA STATE
harkeraquila.com

Governor Newsom signs executive order for storm relief

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order on Jan. 16 to support the emergency response to the series of winter storms that have afflicted the state since the end of December, providing aid to impacted communities. The order suspends limitations on work hours and the period of employment for...
CALIFORNIA STATE

