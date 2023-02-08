Read full article on original website
California high-speed rail project denied round of mega grant funding
SACRAMENTO - Is the train to nowhere finally getting somewhere? After missing out on federal grant money the California high-speed rail's status is in question. California's high-speed rail authority officials are confident in what the next year will bring to California. Construction continues in the Central Valley, but with federal funding being a big component of the completion of the controversial project, is there a cause for concern that the Biden administration said not this time? The California High-Speed Rail Authority is missing out after the Biden administration announced funding for nine transportation projects and California's bullet train wasn't on the...
California: Incentives for Buying Electric Vehicle to Increase for People with Low to Moderate Income
Car buyers should check the eligibility requirements for the CVRP and the Federal Tax Credit when considering incentives upon their purchase, reminded Melanie Turner, a spokesperson of the Air Resource Board. Incentives for California Clean Vehicle Rebate Project. Most California residents qualify for the standard CVRP as long as they...
Californians receiving Climate Credits early to offset high natural gas bills
SoCalGas sent out an email to its customers letting them know a $50.77 credit will appear on their current or next bill.
$4.5 billion in hidden taxes uncovered in California utility bills
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SDG&E’s energy prices are 67% higher than the national average. The Transparency Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit committed to making public institutions more transparent and accountable, reviewed all the hidden costs within SDG&E’s bills. They found that San Diegans are paying $4.5 billion in hidden state taxes annually through their energy bills.
Why Are My Electric & Gas Bills So High?
That’s a question I’ve been asking myself and a frequent question my office has received. I’m asking the same questions, and it appears the answers aren’t simple, but there needs to be a solution. As trending Federal Government and State energy policies are focused on switching...
New study claims hidden state taxes, climate mandates driving up utility bills
A new study claims $4.5 billion in "hidden state taxes" and climate mandates are allegedly driving up Californian's utility bills. This comes as bills have doubled and even tripled since December.
Abandoning high-speed rail will be more costly for California than the project itself
Delays and rising costs have given high-speed rail critics an opening, but proponents say that abandoning this crucial project now would be a mistake.
California needs to invest in solutions for the water crisis, not a bullet train
California may soon face a sunk cost argument for the Central Valley portion of the bullet train project. With costs soaring and the merits of high-speed rail heavily debated, some economics experts argue that state officials should invest those resources elsewhere.
Supervisor Jim Desmond – Why Are My Electric & Gas Bills So High?
Banning Gas Appliances Will Cost California Homeowners Over $30k Each
The original story can be read here. California Democrat politicians are proposing costly bans on the use of any natural gas appliances in homes and buildings across the state. A proposed statewide ban is already advancing and several localities have already adopted the bans. Retrofit mandates to remove natural gas appliances will cost the typical homeowner over $30,000!
California drivers could be charged more for having larger vehicles
California could begin charging weight-based registration fees for heavier passenger vehicles under a bill that’s making its way through the state legislature. The bill was introduced by Assemblymember Christopher Ward (D-San Diego) in January. Registration fees for vehicles such as trucks and SUVs would be impacted. The proposed legislation calls on the California Transportation Commission […]
Residential PG&E Customers Set to Receive Climate Credit to Help Reduce Energy Bill
Residential customers will automatically receive the California Climate Credit earlier than usual this year. The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved distributing the credit as soon as possible, instead of the annual April timeframe. The Climate Credit is part of California’s efforts to fight climate change. Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is pleased to administer the credit to help reduce customer energy bills. This credit will help offset higher than normal natural gas and electricity bills, which have been increasing due to higher demand and tighter natural gas supplies, especially on the West Coast.
Here’s how much California Climate Credits will shave off your winter utility bills
Last week, state regulators directed natural gas and power companies to provide customers immediate assistance for extraordinary high home heating bills many Californians are seeing this winter. California Climate Credits will appear automatically on utility bills either this month or in early March, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. “The timing of your credit […]
Parts of California move to lowest category on drought monitor
Good news for those living in the Lake Tahoe area and along the Central Coast. Those areas have now moved into the lowest category on the drought monitor.
SUV Drivers Could be Charged Extra for Weight in California
California SUV drivers could be opening their wallet for the state. The San Francisco Chronicle reports a new bill would look into the possibility of charging fees based on vehicle weight. AB 251 was introduced by Democrat Chris Ward and would have the state’s Transportation Commission look into how much a weight fee could cost. The goal is to use the funds for safety improvements on streets. If approved it would be a while until the study is submitted, which would be the end of 2025. Vehicle weight fees aren’t uncommon in the U.S. as a number of states, including Florida and New York, require those charges.
New Bill Proposes Giving $2,000 To Californians To Convert Gas-Powered Cars To Electric
A new bill proposes giving California residents a $2,000 rebate for converting their gas vehicle to an electric vehicle. However, auto experts question if conversions can happen as cheaply as claimed by the bill’s backers. Senate Bill 301, by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-La Canada Flintridge), would have the California...
Calif. Gov. Newsom Announces Awards of More Than $825M to Build Affordable Housing Through Accelerated Approval Process
SACRAMENTO, Calif. /CALIFORNIA NEWSWIRE/ — To continue expanding the state’s affordable housing stock and increase capacity for additional climate-smart infill housing, California Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the first funding awards under a new streamlined application process aimed at accelerating the development of new projects while saving time and money at the local level.
PG&E, Sunrun team up to launch new virtual power plant from solar energy
Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has teamed up with Sunrun to launch a new program for residential solar and battery systems. The new Energy Efficiency Summer Reliability Program will use residential solar and battery ... Read More » The post PG&E, Sunrun team up to launch new virtual power plant from solar energy appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
Governor Newsom signs executive order for storm relief
California Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order on Jan. 16 to support the emergency response to the series of winter storms that have afflicted the state since the end of December, providing aid to impacted communities. The order suspends limitations on work hours and the period of employment for...
California solar benefits to be slashed by new CPUC regulation
If you don’t have solar, you better get it soon. That’s the mindset shared by several in the solar industry with changes to solar regulation looming.
