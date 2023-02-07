Princeton Theological Seminary’s Future of American Democracy series continues this spring with two in-person events designed to engage broader communities with timely questions about our civic life together. The first half of the series, which debuted in October 2022, focused on the challenge of hyper-polarization and how this phenomenon affects not just high politics but also the texture of everyday life, including where Americans choose to live, shop, and worship. In 2023, the focus now turns to institutions and the role they might play in shaping our future.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO