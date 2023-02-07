ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

A more normal 2023 should allow Medtronic's stock to recover and rally in the months ahead. Public Storage's business could thrive in a year when consumers may be looking to downsize. Kroger is a solid dividend stock as it awaits approval of its merger with Albertsons.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Are Better Candidates for Stock Splits in 2023 Than Amazon Was Last Year

NVR's current share price is more than twice Amazon's level when it conducted a 20-for-1 stock split in 2022. Seaboard has never split its stock, but the conglomerate's lofty share price could justify one. Booking could be an even more attractive stock-split candidate if its current momentum continues.
Motley Fool

Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

Agree Realty now owns more than 1,800 retail properties. This net-lease REIT has consistently outperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average on total return and yield. Its rock-solid balance sheet should fuel more portfolio and dividend growth.
NASDAQ

Fmr Cuts Stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.41MM shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM). This represents 7.959% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.10MM shares and 11.86% of the company, a decrease in shares

