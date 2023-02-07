Read full article on original website
3 Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now
A more normal 2023 should allow Medtronic's stock to recover and rally in the months ahead. Public Storage's business could thrive in a year when consumers may be looking to downsize. Kroger is a solid dividend stock as it awaits approval of its merger with Albertsons. You’re reading a free...
Retirees Can Double Their Money in 5 Years With These 3 Time-Tested Stocks
These highly profitable, industry-leading businesses can deliver triple-digit total returns for retired investors.
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With 34% to 59% Upside In 2023, According to Wall Street
Select Wall Street analysts foresee these high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.6% to 13%, rising by as much as 59% this year.
2 Stocks Down More Than 45% to Buy Right Now
These beaten-down stocks have the potential to deliver big wins for investors.
These 3 Energy Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields Are Recommended By Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout. Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock...
Warren Buffett More Than Doubles His Money on This Stock Every 2 Years
Berkshire Hathaway's longest-held stock is generating a jaw-dropping 54.2% annual yield, relative to cost.
The 5 Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
Improving investors' sentiments amid the cooling inflation and moderating interest rate increases helped the stock market to surge in recent weeks. Moreover, the IMF raised its world economy growth forecast....
Now Could Be the Time to Lock in This 7.9% Dividend Yield
Investors have tolerated five years of negative price returns.
It's Not Too Late to Buy This Powerhouse Dividend Stock
Life Storage keeps growing its portfolio and its payouts.
3 Stocks That Are Better Candidates for Stock Splits in 2023 Than Amazon Was Last Year
NVR's current share price is more than twice Amazon's level when it conducted a 20-for-1 stock split in 2022. Seaboard has never split its stock, but the conglomerate's lofty share price could justify one. Booking could be an even more attractive stock-split candidate if its current momentum continues. You’re reading...
Robinhood took a $57 million hit after a glitch allowed its customers to short a surging meme stock
Robinhood made a "processing error" that left its customers short on a meme stock last year. The error lost the trading app $57 million, the company's finance chief said on a Q4 earnings call. Robinhood stock rose Thursday after it said it will buy back shares seized from FTX founder...
This High-Yield Stock Is Not What It Seems
According to quote services, HanesBrands is offering investors a hefty 9.8% dividend yield, but that's just not real.
3 Dividend Stocks That Generate More Passive Income Than a 10-Year Treasury Note
A risk-free interest rate is appealing, but these stocks provide even more passive income and potential upside.
1 Dividend Stock You'll Be Thankful to Own in 2023
With the market relapsing into a fresh bout of the volatility after estimate-crushing employment numbers, high dividend-yielding and fundamentally sound stock Gilead Sciences (GILD) could help investors secure a steady...
2 Warren Buffett Stocks Down More Than 75% to Buy in February
Down big from their highs, these two stocks could enjoy strong rebounds.
Why Chevron's Modest Dividend Hike Was the Right Call
Chevron disappointed investors by posting massive earnings in 2022 and only increasing the dividend a little bit. It's actually a good thing.
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Agree Realty now owns more than 1,800 retail properties. This net-lease REIT has consistently outperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average on total return and yield. Its rock-solid balance sheet should fuel more portfolio and dividend growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Morningstar Takes Magnifying Glass to Dividend Stocks
You might consider dividend stocks, which can provide regular income payments and potential capital gains.
Fmr Cuts Stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.41MM shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM). This represents 7.959% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.10MM shares and 11.86% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Is This Proven Dividend Stock a Buy?
This consumer staple has almost four decades of dividend growth to its credit.
