ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

EC man gets prison in gun, burglary and vandalism case

By By Dan Holtz Leader-Telegram staff
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IgMIp_0kfrNnIJ00

EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man who police say shot himself in the foot while walking on Boardwalk Circle will spend seven years in prison.

Aaron J.K.L. Jones took the gun during a burglary at a Fifth Avenue residence and also vandalized a Second Avenue residence on the same day, authorities said.

Jones, 20, 2510 Boardwalk Circle, was sentenced this week in Eau Claire County Court on felony counts of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and burglary.

Judge John Manydeeds ordered Jones to spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

As conditions of supervision, Jones cannot drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users. He must also undergo any recommended programming or treatment.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman heard a loud bang outside her apartment in the 2600 block of Boardwalk Circle at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 12. Her daughter opened the door and saw Jones standing near the apartment holding a gun. She closed the door after Jones looked at her.

The woman said Jones was limping and ran into a nearby wooded area.

A second witness in the area told police she saw Jones shoot himself in the foot with a long gun. Jones was walking with the gun pointed down. She then heard a loud noise and Jones began limping.

Police found a spent shell casing and blood was found on the sidewalk in the direction Jones was seen running.

About an hour later, Jones was found near Lowes Creek Road, arrested and taken to an area hospital. There was drying blood on his shoe.

While at the hospital, Jones admitted to possessing the rifle and throwing it in a ditch south of Eau Claire. Officers found the rifle.

Jones also admitted to possessing body armor.

Meanwhile, a man called police after discovering his residence in the 700 block of Second Avenue was burglarized earlier that morning. Entrance was gained through a window.

Various items, including money, a gun, watch, video game equipment and headphones, were taken. The gun taken from the residence had the same serial number as the gun used in the shooting.

Jones denied stealing the firearm.

At 4:37 a.m. that day, female residents at a home in the 600 block of Second Avenue awoke to a noise and found Jones inside their residence.

Jones, who did not have consent to enter the residence, appeared to be drunk and left.

The residents found a bulletproof vest in the bathroom and noticed that a moisturizer bottle had been stabbed. They also found that Jones had urinated on their couch and defecated on their basement floor. Several random items in the house were damaged.

Jones admitted to police he entered the residence but denies defecating in the basement.

At the time of the March 12 incidents, Jones was free on bond for three pending 2021 felony cases in Eau Claire County. Conditions of the bond included committing no new crimes.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAU-TV 13

New competency evaluation ordered tied to 2016 Eau Claire homicide case

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man accused of killing an Eau Claire woman in 2016 was back in court Thursday morning. Eau Claire County Judge Sarah Harless ordered Shane Helmbrecht to undergo another competency test. Helmbrecht was previously charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide in the death of his neighbor,...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WSAW

Identity of suspect in Village of Unity stabbing confirmed

UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, has confirmed that Leovigildo Cruz Hernandez was involved in a stabbing on the morning of Jan. 22, at Perla’s Place Bar and Grill in the Village of Unity. On...
UNITY, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Police Department Arrests Man After High Speed Chase

A 43-year-old Eagle River man, known to have a Felony Body Only Warrant through Department of Corrections, attempted to flee from Marshfield Police Officers after a traffic stop was initiated. The pursuit reached speeds of 60 mph and went a distance of 3 miles. A pursuit intervention technique was attempted...
MARSHFIELD, WI
wiproud.com

Eau Claire man sentenced to 26 years for meth, guns, and violence

EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – An Eau Claire man charged with 11 counts including first-degree recklessly endangering safety and burglary is sentenced. 20-year-old Aaron Jones is sentenced in Eau Claire County for three separate cases. Jones will serve a total of 26 years in prison for charges that include...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WSAW

1 arrested following Marshfield pursuit

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - One person has been arrested and is in the Wood County Jail following a pursuit Wednesday morning in Marshfield. Marshfield Police said the pursuit lasted 3 miles and reached speeds of 60 mph. A 43-year-old Eagle River man and a 41-year-old passenger from Rhinelander were in...
MARSHFIELD, WI
winonaradio.com

Winona County Officials Investigating Shooting at House Near Nodine

(KWNO)- The Winona County Sherriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on the 39000 block of County Road 12. Officers responded to a report of a house being shot at, at 9:10 p.m. on February 9th. Upon investigation, officers found a 9mm bullet inside the home. Officers concluded...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Multiple people hurt, 1 person arrested in 2 crashes on Highway 53 Friday night

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Multiple people were hurt and one person was arrested for suspected OWI after a series of incidents on Highway 53 northbound in Altoona Friday night. The Altoona Police Department said the first incident was a semi trailer that had caught on fire near River Prairie Drive. The semi trailer was moved off of the highway while crews worked to put out the fire.
ALTOONA, WI
cwbradio.com

Owen Man Charged in Connection to Drug Overdose Death Appears in Clark County Court

An Owen man charged for his connection to a drug overdose death in Clark County appeared in Clark County Court on Tuesday. According to court records, back in November of last year, authorities responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch at W6210 Sladich Road in Greenwood. When authorities arrived, the driver of the vehicle was out walking around, but the passenger was unconscious and believed to be dead.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Augusta Man Sentenced for Drug Charges in Eau Claire County

An Augusta man facing charges after marijuana plants were discovered at his home was sentenced in Eau Claire County Court. The plants were discovered because there was a fire at the home of Donnie Plamp in the Town of Bridge Creek back in 2021. Fire crews told authorities they discovered the plants in the home. When asked about them, Plamp said they were for personal use. Investigators also found 290 grams of marijuana leaves and a pipe that tested positive for meth.
AUGUSTA, WI
cwbradio.com

Stratford Man Involved in the Death of a Marshfield Man Sentenced

A Stratford man involved in the death of a Marshfield man was sentenced in Marathon County Court on Monday. At the end of December 2020, a fur trapper found the body of 20-year-old Christian Schauer in a wooded area of the McMillian Marsh. Shawn Carl and his son Jared Carl were arrested in February of 2021 after Schauer’s vehicle was found on their property.
MARSHFIELD, WI
drydenwire.com

Barron County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Feb. 7, 2023

BARRON COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Barron County Sheriff's Department the following people were recently booked at the Barron County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Owner of Marshfield’s ‘Buffalo Building’ donates property, city considers new police department location

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Marshfield will consider repurposing a donated building at 2504 S. Central Avenue for the city’s police department. The owner of Wildwood Plaza approached the city about a potential donation of the property known as the ‘Buffalo Building.’ The current police station was constructed in 1981 on 1st Street. According to Marshfield Police Chief Jody Geurink, a change is long overdue.
MARSHFIELD, WI
KARE

Prescott Public Works employee dies after helping stranded motorist

PRESCOTT, Wis. — The community of Prescott, Wisconsin is grieving after losing a beloved city employee who died helping a stranded driver Monday night. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened just before 8:00 p.m. Monday on State Road 35 near Prescott, Wisconsin. Officials say 49-year-old Douglas...
PRESCOTT, WI
drydenwire.com

Woman Arrested Following Report Of A Fire At Rice Lake Hotel

BARRON COUNTY — One person has been arrested following a report of a fire at the AmericInn Hotel in Rice Lake on Saturday, according to a press release from the Rice Lake Police Department. Press Release. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 11:18 am, Rice Lake Police and...
RICE LAKE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Survivor of fatal crash that killed two teens speaks out

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The teen who survived the rollover crash near Cameron back in October talked about what happened. Mya Davis and friends were headed to the Kwik Trip on the evening of October 10th. What ended up happening is something Davis said changed her life forever. “We...
CAMERON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

New emergency shelter in Dunn County breaks ground Thursday

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - An emergency shelter to help people struggling with homelessness in Menomonie and Dunn County is another step closer to reality. A groundbreaking ceremony took place Thursday at Stepping Stones of Dunn County for the new 20-bed shelter. Padraig Gallagher, the executive director of Stepping Stones, said...
DUNN COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Police Department Responds to One Vehicle Accident Caused by Medical Emergency

Marshfield Police Officers and EMS responded to a report of an accident with the operator actively seizing in the Festival Foods Parking lot. According to the Marshfield Police Department, around 1:46pm on Monday, February 6th, they received a report of an accident in the Festival Foods parking lot. The caller stated the operator of the vehicle involved was actively seizing.
MARSHFIELD, WI
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
16K+
Post
352K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy