ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Police: EC man preparing for exposure sentencing admits to child sexual assault

By By Dan Holtz Leader-Telegram staff
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man preparing for sentencing for exposing himself to a boy admitted to authorities he sexually assaulted a 7-year-old boy.

Steven M. Hauck, 76, 318 Mead St., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, child enticement and exposing genitals.

A $25,000 signature bond was set for Hauck, which prohibits him from having contact with any child and being within 100 yards of any school or playground.

Hauck must also be home between the hours of 4 p.m. and 7 a.m.

According to the criminal complaint:

An agent with the state Department of Corrections contacted Eau Claire police on Jan. 25. The agent was preparing a pre-sentence investigation for Hauck, who was convicted of a felony count of exposing genitals on Jan. 13 and is scheduled to be sentenced on April 27.

During her Jan. 23 meeting with Hauck, the agent said she asked Hauck to describe his prior offenses.

Hauck disclosed a 1970 conviction where he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old boy, a 1974 conviction where he and a 13-year-old boy exposed themselves to each other, and a 1980 conviction where he had sexual contact with a 15-year-old boy.

While discussing his most recent conviction for exposing genitals, Hauck talked about having a water fight with a 7-year-old boy. Hauck said he urged the boy to expose himself. He said he also exposed himself to the boy. He said he then engaged in sexual contact with the boy.

Based on this new information, Eau Claire police contacted the 7-year-old boy’s mother and told her there had been touching between her son and Hauck.

During an interview with the boy on Jan. 31, the boy told police he was in Hauck’s residence after the water fight.

The boy said Hauck brought him into a bedroom, removed his clothing and asked the boy to touch him. Hauck then had sexual contact with the boy.

Prior to the boy leaving the residence, Hauck told him not to tell anyone and to keep it a secret.

According to the criminal complaint in the case that is set for sentencing in April, authorities say Hauck exposed himself to a boy at Hauck’s residence in the summer of 2020.

If convicted of the three new charges, Hauck could be sentenced to up to 56 years in prison.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
16K+
Post
352K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy