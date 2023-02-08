ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Clippers 'Best Equipped' to Trade for Fred VanVleet

By Farbod Esnaashari
 3 days ago

Fred VanVleet is reportedly more likely to move than Gary Trent

Over the next two days, all eyes will be on the Toronto Raptors until the NBA Trade Deadline ends. Every team wants players like Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, and OG Anunoby - the question is if the Toronto Raptors will actually let go of them.

According to a report from Eric Koreen from The Athletic , Fred VanVleet is more likely to be moved than Gary Trent Jr. Koreen also believes that the Clippers are the "best equipped" team to actually land VanVleet.

It's uncertain what the Clippers would have to give up to land VanVleet, but it's clear that the Clippers are very interested in him. There have been numerous reports that the Clippers are looking for a point guard, that they're interested in Fred VanVleet, and that Kawhi Leonard would be interested in getting a point guard. This is the first time there have been any reports that the Clippers are the best equipped to land VanVleet.

The Clippers are in a very interesting spot because of the fact that they're actually in a decent spot, but could still fall to the play-in. As it stands, the LA Clippers are the fourth seed, but they're only one game away from the third seed and three games away from the second seed. Conversely, they're 1.5 games out of being in the play-in spot.

It's hard to dictate how much exactly the Clippers should give up for Fred VanVleet, but it's also clear the team needs both a point guard and a backup big.

