Read full article on original website
Related
kalb.com
Alexandria juvenile arrested in shooting on West Sycamore Street
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A 17-year-old juvenile has been arrested for a non-fatal shooting that occurred in the area of West Sycamore Street and Browns Bend Road in Alexandria on Feb. 10. The Alexandria Police Department got word of the shooting around 3:40 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a 19-year-old...
kalb.com
Alexandria man arrested following drive-by shooting in Pineville
It was a bright night in Pineville as the Night of Lights parade rolled down Main Street on Feb. 10. Meet this week's Golden Apple winner from Grant High School - Lieutenant Colonel Diedre Williams!. Cenla Retired Teachers Association celebrated 62nd Founder’s Day. Updated: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:13...
kalb.com
APD seeking missing teen
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen, Ari’Anna Leach. Ari’Anna is described as a 13 year old Black female, weighing 130 lbs and about 4′11 tall. She’s been missing for about two days and...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person Responsible for February 9 Homicide in Rapides Parish
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person Responsible for February 9 Homicide in Rapides Parish. Rapides Parish, Louisiana – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO) reported that at around 12:40 AM on February 9, 2023, Sheriff’s Office dispatch got a call from the Rapides 911 Center regarding “shots fired” in the 1200 block of Bayou Road in the Church Heights Apartments in Cheneyville, Louisiana.
Son of former Opelousas Police Chief sentenced to life without parole
JaMarcus McLendon, the son of former Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon, was sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison.
kalb.com
Autopsy report in for 17-year-old girl found dead at Paragon Resort, details not released
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - Over six months following the death of a 17-year-old girl at the Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville, News Channel 5 has learned that her autopsy report has been returned. However, Avoyelles Parish District Attorney Charles Riddle reported that since the investigation into her case is still...
kalb.com
Alexandria man arrested for setting building on fire three times
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Fire Department, a suspect has been arrested by the Alexandria Fire Prevention Bureau for three separate incidents of arson, but all three happened at the same address. Darquarious Stafford, 23, of Alexandria, was charged with three counts of simple arson and booked...
kalb.com
Alexandria - Magnolia Street homicide suspect arrested
The City of Alexandria has provided an explanation after recent controversy sprung over the removal of three ATRANS bus stop benches at the corner of Jackson Street and Bolton Avenue. |. In response to the debate in libraries statewide over sexually explicit material in circulation, state lawmakers are looking ahead...
kalb.com
4 teens arrested after leaving Renaissance Home for Youth Juvenile Facility
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Four teenage girls were arrested after they walked away from the Renaissance Home for Youth Juvenile Facility and later located. According to the Alexandria Police Department (APD), a 14-year-old, a 15-year-old and two 16-year-old teens left the facility on February 7 sometime before 9:30 p.m. They were found the next day on February 8 around 3 p.m. at an abandoned house on Rosalie Street.
kalb.com
RPSO investigating homicide at Church Heights Apartments in Cheneyville
CHENEYVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO) is investigating a homicide that happened at the Church Heights Apartments in Cheneyville on February 9. RPSO said they responded to a call around 12:39 a.m. on Thursday morning about “shots fired” at the apartments. Deputies found...
Three from Louisiana, Including a Sheriff’s Deputy, Arrested After Corporate Investigators File Theft Complaint
Three from Louisiana, Including a Sheriff’s Deputy, Arrested After Corporate Investigators File Theft Complaint. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – Three people from Louisiana, including a sheriff’s deputy, have been arrested and are suspected of theft and other crimes after corporate investigators from a business filed a theft complaint.
Opelousas man given two life sentences for 2016 slayings
The sentences were handed down today in the 2016 shooting deaths of Nakia Ramar Jr., 19 and Shawn Parish, 21.
kalb.com
$8,000 worth of fireworks stolen from Triple D’s Fireworks
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Several cases of fireworks were stolen from Triple D’s Fireworks in Alexandria. Sometime between January 28-29, unknown suspects broke into the storage locker on Vandenburg Drive and stole about $8,000 worth of fireworks. If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to...
kalb.com
Suspect sought for ATV theft in Pineville
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A suspect is wanted for stealing an ATV in Pineville on Feb. 9. Authorities said the theft occurred in the morning on Rigolette Road. The victim woke up to the sound of his ATV starting up. He went outside and found it gone. Hearing it down the road, the victim gave chase but did not catch up to the suspect.
Four Eunice High School students arrested after fight at the school
Four Eunice High School students were arrested after a fight on Friday.
kalb.com
Suspect arrested connected to Calcasieu homicide was involved in 2018 armed robbery in Alexandria
Feb. 7, 2023, marks two years since 20-year-old Destiny Compton and 19-year-old Ashley Mortle were shot and killed on Culpepper Road in Alexandria. A balloon release was held in their memory. |. Meet this week's Golden Shield winner with Louisiana State Police - Trooper Chad Peavy!. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 5...
Louisiana woman accused of stealing from Dillard’s; also arrested for drug offenses
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Winn Parish woman has been arrested for allegedly possessing illegal narcotics and attempting to steal items from the Dillard’s shopping store in Monroe, La. On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 8:53 PM, officers of the Monroe Police Department observed 34-year-old Katie M. […]
kalb.com
Natchitoches man killed in apartment fire on Washington St.
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches man died in a fire that happened at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Washington Street on Feb. 9. The Natchitoches Fire Department responded to the fire around 5:30 p.m. They found a man’s body in bed in an affected unit. The identity of this man is still unknown, but the coroner’s office believes him to be 71 years old.
klax-tv.com
Alexandria man arrested for crimes in Pineville
Following two separate incidents that occurred at a residence on Hillcrest Street in Pineville, over the last weekend, the Pineville Police Department has arrested Decorrien Dovonte Dixon for Attempted First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Feticide, Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling, Theft, Possession of CDS I with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
cenlanow.com
APSO deputy and store employees arrested on criminal charges
MARKSVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – On January 5, 2023, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) received information from Dollar General Corporate Investigators of criminal offenses committed at one of their Marksville stores by an APSO Deputy and store employees. A preliminary investigation was immediately initiated. The preliminary investigation resulted...
Comments / 0