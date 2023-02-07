ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambers County, TX

Texas Comptroller says Harris County Judge, Harris Co. Commissioners 'defunded the police'

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced on Friday afternoon in a statement that Harris County Commissioners did, in fact, defund the police. According to a statement, Hegar's office received a request from Gov. Greg Abbott's Criminal Justice Division to investigate a complaint from Constable Ted Heap of Harris County Constable Office Precinct 5.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Lawsuit filed against Turkey Leg Hut by former co-owner for more than $900K

HOUSTON - Turkey Leg Hut is in talks again of having another lawsuit filed against them, but this time from their former business partner. Former Turkey Leg Hut (TLH) co-owner Steve Rogers has reportedly filed a lawsuit against current co-owners, Nakia Price and Lydell Price, for $931,111.12. According to the...
HOUSTON, TX
Dickinson ISD is pleased to announce the approval of the next principal of Dickinson High School, Courtney Ramirez.

Dickinson ISD is pleased to announce the approval of the next principal of Dickinson High School, Courtney Ramirez. Courtney is a positive, innovative, and FOLLOW THIS LINK TO FIND OUT MORE>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/articles/dickinson-isd-is-pleased-to-announce-the-approval-of-the-next-principal-of-dickinson-high-school-courtney-ramirez.
DICKINSON, TX
Seabrook development in full swing as Hwy. 146 nears completion

Early construction is expected to begin on the 19.5-acre The Edge development in early February, Chavez said. (Rendering courtesy HS Development Company) Multiple development projects are underway in the city of Seabrook, in part due to the increased traffic brought in by the ongoing expansion of Hwy. 146 set to finish in 2023, Seabrook Director of Economic Development Paul Chavez said.
SEABROOK, TX
ERO Houston removes foreign fugitive to Mexico who has illegally entered US 10 times

HOUSTON - One foreign fugitive is on his way back to Mexico after illegally entering the United States almost a dozen times. According to a release, Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Houston Field Office, with the assistance of ERO Mexico and the Security Alliance for Fugitive Enforcement (SAFE) Task Force in Mexico removed Daniel Del Rio Sanchez from the U.S. on Thursday.
HOUSTON, TX
Ghosted by company: Customer stuck paying for a service that doesn’t work

HOUSTON – Whether it’s a streaming service, a food box, or a clothing service, you probably have a subscription service to something. But a lot of these businesses and subscriptions are automated and getting in touch with someone when you have a problem can be tough. One woman asked Amy Davis for help when she was stuck paying for a service and a product that didn’t work.
HOUSTON, TX
Central Mall | Shopping mall in Port Arthur, Texas

Central Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Port Arthur, Texas, United States. Opened in 1982, it features Dillard's, J. C. Penney, Target, TJ Maxx and a B&B Theatre. The mall opened in 1982 with J. C. Penney, Dillard's, Sears, Bealls (now Stage), and The White House. Target was added...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Montgomery County woman paralyzed in crash wants Conroe police investigated

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A Montgomery County woman paralyzed in a horrific crash is demanding an investigation into the Conroe police over their investigation of the incident. 41-year-old Teneille Handy from The Woodlands was reportedly found folded in half on the floor in the passenger seat of a Jeep three...
CONROE, TX
Motorcyclist shot and killed by deputy west of Beaumont

KFDM is reporting that the driver of the motorcycle was shot and killed early Tuesday morning near the small community of China, west of Beaumont. Officers have said the incident occurred shortly after 1:00 when a deputy from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department spotted the motorcycle traveling east in the westbound lane of Highway 90.
BEAUMONT, TX
Deputies: 16-year-old among 4 suspects charged after breaking into multiple vehicles in Montgomery County area

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Three men and a teenager have been arrested and charged after allegedly stealing multiple vehicles throughout the Montogomery County area. Lamar Campbell, 19, Mark Crooms, 19, and a 16-year-old who cannot be identified due to being underage, have all been charged with felony engaging in organized criminal activity. The fourth suspect, 37-year-old Culberson Campbell, was arrested after leading Houston police on a chase in a stolen vehicle, deputies said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

