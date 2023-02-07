Read full article on original website
Texas Comptroller says Harris County Judge, Harris Co. Commissioners 'defunded the police'
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced on Friday afternoon in a statement that Harris County Commissioners did, in fact, defund the police. According to a statement, Hegar's office received a request from Gov. Greg Abbott's Criminal Justice Division to investigate a complaint from Constable Ted Heap of Harris County Constable Office Precinct 5.
Sugar Land approves, opens applications for Great Homes pilot program
The city of Sugar Land recently approved a grant program that will reimburse residents up to a quarter of the cost for street-facing home improvements. (Jack Dowling/Community Impact) Sugar Land residents are now eligible to register for the Great Homes program. The pilot initiative empowers Sugar Land homeowners to invest...
Lawsuit filed against Turkey Leg Hut by former co-owner for more than $900K
HOUSTON - Turkey Leg Hut is in talks again of having another lawsuit filed against them, but this time from their former business partner. Former Turkey Leg Hut (TLH) co-owner Steve Rogers has reportedly filed a lawsuit against current co-owners, Nakia Price and Lydell Price, for $931,111.12. According to the...
Houston closes its largest homeless encampment as many move to new housing navigation center
The city’s new housing navigation center recently opened its doors. City officials hope the newly-opened center will help streamline the housing process.
Two former Harris Co. Jail employees say inmates are running the show
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Last year, 25 inmates died in the Harris County Jail the most inmate deaths in a decade. Just last month, four more deaths. Two former Harris County Jail employees, who resigned from their positions, spoke to us anonymously. One, who we will call ‘Sandy,’ worked at...
Seabrook community-fighting CenterPoint over substation set to be built in the middle of their neighborhood
SEABROOK, Texas - Seabrook residents are locked into a heated battle with CenterPoint energy over a substation that's set to be built in their community. A 60 foot CenterPoint Substation is set to be built in the Red Oaks Acres Subdivision. "We're a small neighborhood, one way in one way...
City of Houston considers new protocol for residential buffering
The Southmore apartments in the Museum District stand beside a residential development. On Jan. 25, Houston City Council passed a buffering ordinance amendment that, among other changes, deals with buffering between single-family units and high-rises. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) Houston is a city without zoning requirements. However, city residents have aired...
Dickinson ISD is pleased to announce the approval of the next principal of Dickinson High School, Courtney Ramirez.
Dickinson ISD is pleased to announce the approval of the next principal of Dickinson High School, Courtney Ramirez. Courtney is a positive, innovative, and FOLLOW THIS LINK TO FIND OUT MORE>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/articles/dickinson-isd-is-pleased-to-announce-the-approval-of-the-next-principal-of-dickinson-high-school-courtney-ramirez.
Santa Fe neighbors embattled in Confederate flag dispute reach agreement
SANTA FE, Texas - A dispute between neighbors going on for more than 10 years in Santa Fe, Texas appears to finally have been resolved. PREVIOUS: Santa Fe woman arrested after Confederate flag dispute, neighbors at odds on where it flies. Rosie Yanas told FOX 26 last week how she...
Seabrook development in full swing as Hwy. 146 nears completion
Early construction is expected to begin on the 19.5-acre The Edge development in early February, Chavez said. (Rendering courtesy HS Development Company) Multiple development projects are underway in the city of Seabrook, in part due to the increased traffic brought in by the ongoing expansion of Hwy. 146 set to finish in 2023, Seabrook Director of Economic Development Paul Chavez said.
Mayor Turner halts Metro construction until 33 newly discovered graves are re-located
Mayor Sylvester Turner says the construction of Lockwood split the cemetery, and all the graves were supposed to have been relocated in the 1960s but 33 apparently were missed.
ERO Houston removes foreign fugitive to Mexico who has illegally entered US 10 times
HOUSTON - One foreign fugitive is on his way back to Mexico after illegally entering the United States almost a dozen times. According to a release, Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Houston Field Office, with the assistance of ERO Mexico and the Security Alliance for Fugitive Enforcement (SAFE) Task Force in Mexico removed Daniel Del Rio Sanchez from the U.S. on Thursday.
Ghosted by company: Customer stuck paying for a service that doesn’t work
HOUSTON – Whether it’s a streaming service, a food box, or a clothing service, you probably have a subscription service to something. But a lot of these businesses and subscriptions are automated and getting in touch with someone when you have a problem can be tough. One woman asked Amy Davis for help when she was stuck paying for a service and a product that didn’t work.
Central Mall | Shopping mall in Port Arthur, Texas
Central Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Port Arthur, Texas, United States. Opened in 1982, it features Dillard's, J. C. Penney, Target, TJ Maxx and a B&B Theatre. The mall opened in 1982 with J. C. Penney, Dillard's, Sears, Bealls (now Stage), and The White House. Target was added...
Drivers using toll road and have $500 in unpaid tolls, beware
If you don't think there is a way deputies can spot your car among all the other drivers, think again. Here is how they'll find you.
Black-Owned Company Signed $334 Million Deal With Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport
Houston has no shortage of Black-owned businesses. Now, a Black-owned management company will be shedding more light on Black-owned companies, thanks to a lucrative deal with the Houston City Council. According to AfroTech, Aviation Pros entered into a 10-year contract worth $334 million with Latrelle’s Galley and the city of...
Montgomery County woman paralyzed in crash wants Conroe police investigated
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A Montgomery County woman paralyzed in a horrific crash is demanding an investigation into the Conroe police over their investigation of the incident. 41-year-old Teneille Handy from The Woodlands was reportedly found folded in half on the floor in the passenger seat of a Jeep three...
Motorcyclist shot and killed by deputy west of Beaumont
KFDM is reporting that the driver of the motorcycle was shot and killed early Tuesday morning near the small community of China, west of Beaumont. Officers have said the incident occurred shortly after 1:00 when a deputy from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department spotted the motorcycle traveling east in the westbound lane of Highway 90.
Pearland starts construction at Dixie Farm Road, FM 518 intersection
Construction on the intersection began Feb. 6 and is expected to take about six months, according to the Pearland's Facebook page. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of Pearland’s contractor SAPO Engineering Consultants began construction at the intersection of Dixie Farm Road and FM 518, or Broadway Street, on Feb. 6.
Deputies: 16-year-old among 4 suspects charged after breaking into multiple vehicles in Montgomery County area
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Three men and a teenager have been arrested and charged after allegedly stealing multiple vehicles throughout the Montogomery County area. Lamar Campbell, 19, Mark Crooms, 19, and a 16-year-old who cannot be identified due to being underage, have all been charged with felony engaging in organized criminal activity. The fourth suspect, 37-year-old Culberson Campbell, was arrested after leading Houston police on a chase in a stolen vehicle, deputies said.
