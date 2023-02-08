Read full article on original website
Roger Nogosek
Roger Nogosek, 72, Jamestown, ND passed away in his home on Monday, February 6, 2023. Roger Nogosek was born on March 15, 1950 in Kensal, ND to Edward and Doris (Hopwood) Nogosek. He moved to Jamestown in 1968 following graduation. Roger met Patricia Frishmen in 1970 and they wed in...
Douglas Roundy
Douglas Roundy, age 81, of Carrington, ND, died Monday, February 6, 2023 at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance, Edinburg, TX. Doug’s Visitation will be Tuesday, from 5:00PM-7:00PM with family present at Evans Funeral Home, Carrington. A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 1:00PM at Trinity Lutheran Church, Carrington, ND. His Burial will be at the Carrington Cemetery.
Cold Shooting Stumps #9 Jamestown at #25 Morningside
SIOUX CITY, IA. (NewsDakota.com) – The #9 University of Jamestown men’s basketball team had its 10-game winning streak snapped on Friday night in a 75-48 loss at #25 Morningside. UJ jumped out to a 7-0 advantage and it felt like things were rolling for the Jimmies. After the...
Cinco de Cunningham: Three Divisions, Now What?
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) So, you’ve heard that basketball is moving to three divisions for the 2023-24 year. The answer is complicated. In the greater NewsDakota.com viewing and listening area, several teams adjust their regional affiliations, a few adjust their classifications, all will likely adjust their opponents. But that...
Carrington Girls Finish 6TH At East Region
Grand Forks, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—-The Carrington girls wrestling finished in sixth place at the 2023 East Region girls wrestling tournament with 127 points. The Cardinals qualified 10 wrestlers into next weeks state tournament at the FargoDome. Central Cass outpaced the field of 24 teams with 224 points, easily ahead of runner-up Fargo with 194 points. South Border finished third with 136 points, Grand Forks with 133, and West Fargo 130 rounded out the top 5 teams.
Giving Hearts Day – New Rockford Couple Grateful for Life-Saving Care After Welcoming Twins
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/JRMC) – The stakes were twice as high for one New Rockford couple. Tia Davis and Tyler Weber welcomed twins – Jeffrey and Jayla — on Oct. 24. The pregnancy progressed as expected, though the delivery and postpartum experience was anything but. When miles and...
Hi-Liner Roundup: Gymnastics Third, Girls Basketball Wins, Boys Fall
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Friday was a busy night for Hi-Liner athletics, with gymnastics and both basketball teams in action. The Hi-Liner gymnastics team finished third of four teams at the Throwback Meet in Jamestown Friday. Valley City’s 124.95 edged Fargo’s 124, with Dickinson and Jamestown finishing first and second.
No. 19 Jimmies Outlast Morningside for Eighth Consecutive Win
SIOUX CITY, IA. (NewsDakota.com) – For the first time since joining the Great Plains Athletic Conference, the #19 ranked University of Jamestown women’s basketball team picked up a key win at Morningside, taking down the Mustangs 83-79. In the eighth straight win for Jamestown, it was the seniors who led the charge late. Kia Tower and Hannah DeMars each scored 21 points and combined for a perfect 14-for-14 at the free throw line.
New Discover Jamestown Vlog To Showcase Area Offerings
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/Jmst Tourism) – A new vlog series created and produced by Jamestown Tourism is. ready to generate some buzz and drive visitors to the area. “Discover Jamestown” was formed as a unique way to explore and experience the heart of the North Dakota prairie. Hosts Warren Abrahamson and his sister Tamela lead the journey through Jamestown experiences and meet with other professionals, enthusiasts, and historians on behalf of the viewer, giving them insight into the many ways Jamestown, North.
Pfeifer Facing Additional Felony Charge in Logan County
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A former Jamestown priest is facing an additional felony charge in Logan County. 48 year-old Neil Joseph Pfeifer was charged with sexual exploitation by therapist in Southeast District Court. That is a Class C felony. This is additional to charges of sexual exploitation by therapist, and sexual assault in Stutsman county.
District 5 Girls Basketball Tournament: Day 1 Results
JAMESTOWN, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The District 5 Girls Basketball Tournament began on Friday February 10th at the Jamestown Civic Center. Day one saw all the higher seeds continue onto the semifinals. GAME 1: LaMoure-LM 51 – 22 Ellendale. The LaMoure-LM Loboes controlled all aspects of play taking down...
University of Jamestown Takes Lead in Launching In-Demand, Online PhD Program
(NewsDakota.com/UJ) – University of Jamestown announced that it has launched its first-ever PhD program. Following its launch, UJ became one of the only universities in the world to offer an accredited, all-online PhD in Clinical Research. “After considerable exploration and collaboration with national partners, we are incredibly proud to...
Carrington Defeats EKM In District 5 Boys
Carrington, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—-The Carrington boys basketball team secured the number 2 seed in the upcoming District 5 tournament with a 47-39 win over the Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (EKM). The Cardinals trailed 13-11 after the opening quarter and by as many as 9 points (22-13) early in the second quarter. The Cardinals would outscore the Rebels 11-1 in the final 4:30 of the first half capped off with a Hudson Schmitz 3 pointer at the halftime buzzer to put the Cardinals in front 24-23. A low scoring third quarter, a 6-5 Carrington advantage put the Cards up 30-28 heading to the final quarter. Carrington would outscore EKM 17-11 in the final quarter for the 47-39 win.
