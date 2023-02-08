Carrington, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—-The Carrington boys basketball team secured the number 2 seed in the upcoming District 5 tournament with a 47-39 win over the Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (EKM). The Cardinals trailed 13-11 after the opening quarter and by as many as 9 points (22-13) early in the second quarter. The Cardinals would outscore the Rebels 11-1 in the final 4:30 of the first half capped off with a Hudson Schmitz 3 pointer at the halftime buzzer to put the Cardinals in front 24-23. A low scoring third quarter, a 6-5 Carrington advantage put the Cards up 30-28 heading to the final quarter. Carrington would outscore EKM 17-11 in the final quarter for the 47-39 win.

CARRINGTON, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO