Riverside reaches tentative agreement with in-home workers
The Riverside County Board of Supervisors has agreed to a pay raise for workers in the county’s In-Home Support Services program. The agreement, which must still be approved by the state and members of the United Domestic Workers, calls for three straight years of pay increases for members of that union, according to a statement on the county’s website.
Palm Springs City Council To Vote on Additional $3 Million For Homeless Navigation Center
Inflation has driven the cost of building the homeless “navigation center” in Palm Springs which has now urged the city to possibly add $3 million to its construction budget. The Palm Springs City Council will vote on whether to allocate another $3 million toward the construction of the...
COVID Hospitalizations Drop Below 100 Countywide
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The overall number of patients hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County fell 13% this week, dropping below 100 for the first time in almost three months, according to the Riverside University Health System. A week-to-week comparison of data showed COVID-19 hospitalizations countywide totaled 98,...
New dominant COVID-19 strain emerges in Los Angeles County
Health officials are monitoring the emergence of a new COVID-19 strain that has become dominant in Los Angeles County in recent weeks. The new strain, XBB.1.5, accounted for nearly 33% of COVID-19 tests in the county for the week of Jan. 21, outpacing the previously dominant strain, BQ.1.1, the Department of Public Health announced Friday. […]
DAP Health looks to acquire Borrego Health
DAP Health is looking to expand its healthcare services by purchasing the Borrego Health System. Millions of dollars worth of real estate and medical supplies from the bankrupt clinic chain are currently up for auction. DAP Health’s takeover bid was announced on its website on Monday. The Palm Springs non-profit is partnering with Innercare and The post DAP Health looks to acquire Borrego Health appeared first on KESQ.
Substance Abuse Treatment Center, County Sued over Patient’s Fentanyl Death
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A substance abuse treatment center and the Riverside County Behavioral Health Department are jointly targeted in a lawsuit filed by the mother of a 24-year-old woman who took a fatal dose of fentanyl while she was allegedly left unsupervised at the facility for an extended period, according to the plaintiffs.
Victorville begins installing modular units at $28 million Wellness Center for the homeless
VICTORVILLE – Crews began installing the modular units, Monday, at Victorville’s $28 million Wellness Center for the homeless. The project – slated to be completed this summer, is part of Victorville's strategy to end homelessness in the city.
Measure Impact: SR 210 Lane Addition / Base Line Interchange Project
When construction began on the SR 210 Lane Addition/Base Line Interchange Project in February 2020, in the cities of San Bernardino, Highland, Redlands, and parts of unincorporated San Bernardino County, it was hailed as a milestone for improving connectivity across one of the fastest-growing population and economic centers in California. With its summer 2023 completion date nearing, the project is about to deliver on that promise for one of the fastest growing regions in the United States.
Cathedral City to Host Free Hazardous Waste Collection Event
CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – The Riverside County Department of Waste Resources will hold a free hazardous waste collection event Saturday at the Edom Hill Transfer Station in Cathedral City. Riverside County residents can dispose of their hazardous waste at 70- 100 Edom Hill Road from 9 a.m. until 2...
Palm Springs Homeless Encampment Near Walmart To Be Cleared
“It’s gone from 18 to 25,” Local Gregory Ellis said last week. “Then as I’m driving my daughter [to school], there’s up to 34 tents now.”. Just last week, tents were seen lining the street on Crossley Rd. But as of Tuesday, what used to...
Off-Duty OC Deputy Dies in Elsinore Crash
LAKE ELSINORE (CNS) – Funeral services were pending Friday for an off- duty Orange County sheriff’s deputy who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lake Elsinore. The fatal crash occurred about 5:15 a.m. Thursday in the 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road, near Canyon Hills Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Palm Springs Cruisin’ Association’s Annual Charity Car Show Returns Saturday
INDIAN WELLS (CNS) – The Palm Springs Cruisin’ Association’s annual Dr. George Charity Car Show benefiting the Desert Cancer Foundation will return Saturday after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The all-volunteer fundraising event will be held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, 78-200 Miles...
SoCal homeowners can get more drought-resistant plants installed with this rebate offer
The Metropolitan Water District offers rebates to residents ripping up their lawns and putting in plants that don't need a lot of water to survive.
Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises for 11th Time in 12 Days
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose Friday for the 11th time in 12 days, increasing 1.1 cents to $4.543, its highest amount since Dec. 9. The average price has risen 11.6 cents over the past 12 days, including...
The 10 Best Places to See the Super Bloom in California This Spring
Plant lovers are counting down the days until they can feast their eyes on this year's Super Bloom—bright blankets of flowers that covers the hillsides of California—but might need to adjust their itinerary. According to KTLA, the mayor of Lake Elsinore has announced that Walker Canyon will be closed to all visitors for the foreseeable future. Though the Southern California park has been a particularly amazing place to view (and Instagram) the horticultural happening, an increased turnout in 2019 trampled Lake Elsinore poppies, disrupted wildlife, and created an unhabitable environment for residents. The good news? There are tons of other sites in California where you can catch lesser-known but totallly spectacular super blooms, so we rounded them up for your planning purposes.
Body found on San Bernardino County hiking trail
Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered on a San Bernardino County hiking trail on Wednesday. The victim is a man, but his identity has not been released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The body was found by a hiker on the Etiwanda Falls trailhead in the North Etiwanda Preserve in Rancho […]
Parents React To School Lockout In Cathedral City
A close call for another school here in the valley, but fortunately authorities and school officials worked promptly to ensure everyone’s safety. “It did scare me a little bit. When I was crossing the stop. I saw a bunch of cops. The first thing you think is you know something’s happening at the school.” says Armando Diaz, a parent whose child attends Rio Vista Elementary School.
Autopsy of Orange County lawyer found dead in Mexico released
LOS ANGELES - The death of an Orange County public defender in Mexico last month was described in an autopsy released Thursday as an aggravated homicide. An autopsy for 33-year-old Blair performed in Mexico showed the lawyer sustained 40 fractures to the back of his skull as well as "road rash" on his knees and a toe injury, which indicated he was dragged, Blair family attorney Case Barnett said.
