ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
iebusinessdaily.com

Riverside reaches tentative agreement with in-home workers

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors has agreed to a pay raise for workers in the county’s In-Home Support Services program. The agreement, which must still be approved by the state and members of the United Domestic Workers, calls for three straight years of pay increases for members of that union, according to a statement on the county’s website.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

COVID Hospitalizations Drop Below 100 Countywide

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The overall number of patients hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County fell 13% this week, dropping below 100 for the first time in almost three months, according to the Riverside University Health System. A week-to-week comparison of data showed COVID-19 hospitalizations countywide totaled 98,...
KTLA

New dominant COVID-19 strain emerges in Los Angeles County

Health officials are monitoring the emergence of a new COVID-19 strain that has become dominant in Los Angeles County in recent weeks. The new strain, XBB.1.5, accounted for nearly 33% of COVID-19 tests in the county for the week of Jan. 21, outpacing the previously dominant strain, BQ.1.1, the Department of Public Health announced Friday. […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

DAP Health looks to acquire Borrego Health

DAP Health is looking to expand its healthcare services by purchasing the Borrego Health System.  Millions of dollars worth of real estate and medical supplies from the bankrupt clinic chain are currently up for auction.  DAP Health’s takeover bid was announced on its website on Monday. The Palm Springs non-profit is partnering with Innercare and The post DAP Health looks to acquire Borrego Health appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
gosbcta.com

Measure Impact: SR 210 Lane Addition / Base Line Interchange Project

When construction began on the SR 210 Lane Addition/Base Line Interchange Project in February 2020, in the cities of San Bernardino, Highland, Redlands, and parts of unincorporated San Bernardino County, it was hailed as a milestone for improving connectivity across one of the fastest-growing population and economic centers in California. With its summer 2023 completion date nearing, the project is about to deliver on that promise for one of the fastest growing regions in the United States.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Cathedral City to Host Free Hazardous Waste Collection Event

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – The Riverside County Department of Waste Resources will hold a free hazardous waste collection event Saturday at the Edom Hill Transfer Station in Cathedral City. Riverside County residents can dispose of their hazardous waste at 70- 100 Edom Hill Road from 9 a.m. until 2...
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Off-Duty OC Deputy Dies in Elsinore Crash

LAKE ELSINORE (CNS) – Funeral services were pending Friday for an off- duty Orange County sheriff’s deputy who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lake Elsinore. The fatal crash occurred about 5:15 a.m. Thursday in the 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road, near Canyon Hills Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
housebeautiful.com

The 10 Best Places to See the Super Bloom in California This Spring

Plant lovers are counting down the days until they can feast their eyes on this year's Super Bloom—bright blankets of flowers that covers the hillsides of California—but might need to adjust their itinerary. According to KTLA, the mayor of Lake Elsinore has announced that Walker Canyon will be closed to all visitors for the foreseeable future. Though the Southern California park has been a particularly amazing place to view (and Instagram) the horticultural happening, an increased turnout in 2019 trampled Lake Elsinore poppies, disrupted wildlife, and created an unhabitable environment for residents. The good news? There are tons of other sites in California where you can catch lesser-known but totallly spectacular super blooms, so we rounded them up for your planning purposes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Body found on San Bernardino County hiking trail

Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered on a San Bernardino County hiking trail on Wednesday. The victim is a man, but his identity has not been released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The body was found by a hiker on the Etiwanda Falls trailhead in the North Etiwanda Preserve in Rancho […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Parents React To School Lockout In Cathedral City

A close call for another school here in the valley, but fortunately authorities and school officials worked promptly to ensure everyone’s safety. “It did scare me a little bit. When I was crossing the stop. I saw a bunch of cops. The first thing you think is you know something’s happening at the school.” says Armando Diaz, a parent whose child attends Rio Vista Elementary School.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
foxla.com

Autopsy of Orange County lawyer found dead in Mexico released

LOS ANGELES - The death of an Orange County public defender in Mexico last month was described in an autopsy released Thursday as an aggravated homicide. An autopsy for 33-year-old Blair performed in Mexico showed the lawyer sustained 40 fractures to the back of his skull as well as "road rash" on his knees and a toe injury, which indicated he was dragged, Blair family attorney Case Barnett said.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy