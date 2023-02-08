Read full article on original website
Related
oilcity.news
Closing Time: Longtime Casper restauranteurs eye retirement, prepare for next chapter
CASPER, Wyo. — Karen Kanelos has listened to countless stories from hundreds of customers over the years, first as a hairdresser — stopping at retirement homes and private residences for her clients — then later tending bar and serving restaurant patrons. “They just unload, and you take...
Central Wyoming Counseling Center CEO Placed on ‘Paid Administrative Leave’
Recently, the Central Wyoming Counseling Center informed staff that Kevin Hazucha, the CEO of the company, had been placed on 'paid administrative leave.'. That's according to an internal memo/Email that has been shared with K2 Radio News. The memo was written by Mike Huber, the Board Chair for CWCC. "We...
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (2/2/23–2/3/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Feb. 2 through Feb. 3. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
msuexponent.com
Casper philanthropist Susie McMurry laid to rest
Snow fell from a slate-gray sky over St. Patrick’s Catholic Church of Casper on Monday as family and friends of Susie McMurry gathered to celebrate a life of giving. The Casper philanthropist, who grew up in Hanna and was married to oil and gas pioneer Mick McMurry from 1973 until his death in 2015, died Jan. 28 at age 76 after a long struggle with diabetes.
oilcity.news
Jason’s Friends assisting over 150 Wyoming families as 25th Annual Bowl fundraiser approaches
On Saturday, March 4, people around the state will come together to support Wyoming kids facing one of life’s greatest challenges — cancer. This year marks the 25th Annual Bowl for Jason’s Friends and, to celebrate, this year the event will take place at El Mark-O Lanes in Casper, as well as Camelanes Bowling Center in Gillette.
oilcity.news
Weather closes sections of Interstates 25 and 90 from Casper to Gillette early Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — Northbound Interstate 25 is closed from Casper to Buffalo as of 5:30 a.m. Thursday as another winter storm moves through central and northern Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-90 between Buffalo and Gillette is also closed in both directions. Additionally, northbound US 87...
oilcity.news
Concert organized to raise money for Casper boy who was seriously burned in accident
CASPER, Wyo. — A benefit concert has been organized to raise money for the medical needs of a Casper boy who was seriously burned last year. The Good Vibes for Max Benefit Concert is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Elks Lodge, located at 108 E. 7th St. in Casper.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (2/9/23–2/10/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Crime Clips: Trio trespassed, multiple shoplifters, just noises
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on recent law enforcement activities across Natrona County. Information in this report was provided by Casper Police Department Sgt. Seth Wheeler and Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan. Other sources include affidavits and appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court.
Let’s Talk Turkey: Wyoming Game & Fish Discuss Turkey Problems
Let's talk turkey for a minute. That's what the Casper City Council had to do on Tuesday, as members of the Wyoming Game & Fish Department spoke to the council about the issue of turkeys and how to rid Casper neighborhoods of them. Brandon Werner, a Wildlife Biologist with the...
Casper Woman Pleads No Contest to Taking Meth into Jail, Delivery
A Casper woman appeared in Natrona County District Court for an arraignment today, Feb. 10. Ashley Carbajal pleaded no contest to two charges:. 1. Taking a Controlled Substance (meth) into a Correctional Facility, punishable by up to 20 years in prison. 2. Delivery of Controlled Substance, punishable by up to...
oilcity.news
Casper police sergeant faces sanction over warrantless entry into The Void
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper police sergeant is facing a disciplinary suspension following a Fourth Amendment violation last fall at The Void, an alternative nightlife venue in downtown Casper that has since closed. Sgt. Anthony Stedillie contested the scope — but not the foundation — of an internally recommended...
Casper Man Sentenced to No Less than 12 Years in Prison for Drug Conspiracy
A Casper man will spend 12- to- 15 years behind bars for drug charges. Xavier Preston Bynum heard the sentence from Judge Catherine Wilking on Thursday. District Attorney Dan Itzen said that the court has heard variations of Bynum's case through co-defendents as the charges are related to a "drug network."
msuexponent.com
Casper man shot by police last summer accepts plea deal, awaiting sentencing
A Casper man shot by police last summer has accepted a plea deal, admitting to pointing a gun at his estranged spouse and threatening her life, court records show. Gage Cordova, 25, had pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault, possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent, stalking and criminal trespass at a Sept. 8 court hearing. But in January, he changed course and pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault -- a felony with a maximum sentence of 10 years.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Students Showcase Research, Exploration, and Scientific Skills as part of the District and Regional Science Fair!
CASPER, Wyo. (Press Release) - Students from across the community showcased their scientific expertise as they wowed the judges and spectators with impressive projects at the annual District and Central Regional Science Fair on Jan 28th, 2023, at Casper College. Congratulations to all student participants!. “Science Fair, like science itself,...
wyo4news.com
RSHS Basketball teams took down Kelly Walsh tonight
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Rock Springs Lady Tigers and Tigers faced the Kelly Walsh Trojans tonight. The crowd and team were on fire tonight as they hit basket after basket. The Lady Tigers landed the win 48-28. The Tigers also landed the win 66-48. The Tigers will face Jackson Hole tomorrow night starting with the Lady Tigers at 4:30 p.m. at Tiger Arena.
PHOTOS: These are the Dogs You Can Adopt from the City of Mills After Removal from Hoarding Scenario
Earlier this week, the City of Mills told the community that they had removed several dogs from an unfit situation. "We have received about five out of nine dogs from a hoarding and animal cruelty situation in Mills," Juarez told K2 Radio News. "The dogs were living in unsanitary conditions and were confined to very small spaces. Some of them had lived their whole lives outdoors, but the majority of them stayed indoors inside crates."
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Woods; Gallinger
Karen Lee Woods: March 14, 1945 – January 22, 2023. Karen Lee Woods, 77 of Casper, WY passed away on January 22nd 2023 in Casper, WY. Karen was born in San Diego, CA to Ruth Esther Owens and Orbie Lee Roberts on March 14th 1945. Karen worked for many...
Comments / 8