Casper, WY

capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (2/2/23–2/3/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Feb. 2 through Feb. 3. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
msuexponent.com

Casper philanthropist Susie McMurry laid to rest

Snow fell from a slate-gray sky over St. Patrick’s Catholic Church of Casper on Monday as family and friends of Susie McMurry gathered to celebrate a life of giving. The Casper philanthropist, who grew up in Hanna and was married to oil and gas pioneer Mick McMurry from 1973 until his death in 2015, died Jan. 28 at age 76 after a long struggle with diabetes.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (2/9/23–2/10/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Crime Clips: Trio trespassed, multiple shoplifters, just noises

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on recent law enforcement activities across Natrona County. Information in this report was provided by Casper Police Department Sgt. Seth Wheeler and Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan. Other sources include affidavits and appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Woman Pleads No Contest to Taking Meth into Jail, Delivery

A Casper woman appeared in Natrona County District Court for an arraignment today, Feb. 10. Ashley Carbajal pleaded no contest to two charges:. 1. Taking a Controlled Substance (meth) into a Correctional Facility, punishable by up to 20 years in prison. 2. Delivery of Controlled Substance, punishable by up to...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper police sergeant faces sanction over warrantless entry into The Void

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper police sergeant is facing a disciplinary suspension following a Fourth Amendment violation last fall at The Void, an alternative nightlife venue in downtown Casper that has since closed. Sgt. Anthony Stedillie contested the scope — but not the foundation — of an internally recommended...
CASPER, WY
msuexponent.com

Casper man shot by police last summer accepts plea deal, awaiting sentencing

A Casper man shot by police last summer has accepted a plea deal, admitting to pointing a gun at his estranged spouse and threatening her life, court records show. Gage Cordova, 25, had pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault, possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent, stalking and criminal trespass at a Sept. 8 court hearing. But in January, he changed course and pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault -- a felony with a maximum sentence of 10 years.
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Students Showcase Research, Exploration, and Scientific Skills as part of the District and Regional Science Fair!

CASPER, Wyo. (Press Release) - Students from across the community showcased their scientific expertise as they wowed the judges and spectators with impressive projects at the annual District and Central Regional Science Fair on Jan 28th, 2023, at Casper College. Congratulations to all student participants!. “Science Fair, like science itself,...
CASPER, WY
wyo4news.com

RSHS Basketball teams took down Kelly Walsh tonight

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Rock Springs Lady Tigers and Tigers faced the Kelly Walsh Trojans tonight. The crowd and team were on fire tonight as they hit basket after basket. The Lady Tigers landed the win 48-28. The Tigers also landed the win 66-48. The Tigers will face Jackson Hole tomorrow night starting with the Lady Tigers at 4:30 p.m. at Tiger Arena.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
K2 Radio

PHOTOS: These are the Dogs You Can Adopt from the City of Mills After Removal from Hoarding Scenario

Earlier this week, the City of Mills told the community that they had removed several dogs from an unfit situation. "We have received about five out of nine dogs from a hoarding and animal cruelty situation in Mills," Juarez told K2 Radio News. "The dogs were living in unsanitary conditions and were confined to very small spaces. Some of them had lived their whole lives outdoors, but the majority of them stayed indoors inside crates."
MILLS, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Woods; Gallinger

Karen Lee Woods: March 14, 1945 – January 22, 2023. Karen Lee Woods, 77 of Casper, WY passed away on January 22nd 2023 in Casper, WY. Karen was born in San Diego, CA to Ruth Esther Owens and Orbie Lee Roberts on March 14th 1945. Karen worked for many...
CASPER, WY

