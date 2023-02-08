Earlier this week, the City of Mills told the community that they had removed several dogs from an unfit situation. "We have received about five out of nine dogs from a hoarding and animal cruelty situation in Mills," Juarez told K2 Radio News. "The dogs were living in unsanitary conditions and were confined to very small spaces. Some of them had lived their whole lives outdoors, but the majority of them stayed indoors inside crates."

MILLS, WY ・ 8 DAYS AGO