Former Jacksonville teacher speaks out about decision to leave Florida over recent education laws
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Duval County teacher is speaking out about his decision to leave the state out of frustration with the recent state's laws and restrictions that prevent teachers from including certain class material to students. From the 'Don't Say Gay' Law, the Stop WOKE Act, and...
Dozens of illegal immigrants land on Florida beach, run from police as migrant crisis surges away from border
More than two dozen illegal immigrants ran from police officers in Florida after their boat landed at a nearby beach as the influx of migrants into the state continues to surge.
While Ron DeSantis Is Fighting Culture Wars, Millions Of Floridians Are Losing Their Health Care
The Florida governor's record of opposing Medicaid expansion — and other initiatives to expand coverage — deserves more attention than it's getting
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida Law
In recent news, Governor DeSantis announced that he is working to get his bans on mask mandates into Florida law. I interviewed three Tampa nurses to get their thoughts on this controversial issue.
The Rev. Al Sharpton to lead protest after Florida governor's ban of African American studies course
Rev. Al Sharpton and other civil rights leaders will travel to Tallahassee on Wednesday to protest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' attempts to ban the teaching of African American history in Florida public schools.
Florida may be a red state, but that didn’t stop 3.2 million people from signing up for Obamacare | Opinion
Healthcare is nonpartisan, it turns out. A kid’s broken arm has a way of obliterating political differences, the Editorial Board says.
Ron DeSantis files legal complaint against Orlando foundation for allegedly sexualizing kids with drag show
The DeSantis administration filed a formal legal complaint against an Orlando venue for illegally exposing young children to "lewd activity" during a Christmas drag show.
Miami Black leaders apologize to Gov. Ron DeSantis after a member called him racist
Black leaders in Miami apologized to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after one of its members called him a racist in response to his actions related to content in schools.
Inside the Magic
Disney Responds to Planned Government Takeover of Florida Property
Over the last few months, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has made it very clear that he wants the government to take over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the special ruling that allows Disney to act as its own form of government. This desire to strip Disney of its self-governing status...
Ron DeSantis says African American history course was banned because of content about prisons and ‘queer’ theory
Ron DeSantis pointed to contents concerning prisons and “queer theory” when explaining why an African American history course has been banned in Florida. The Republican governor criticised the College Board’s Advanced Placement class in African American studies after the pilot course was banned by the state last week. Mr DeSantis was visiting a charter school in Jacksonville on Monday when he noted the course’s handling of “queer theory”.He argued that it was on the “wrong side of the line for Florida standards”. “This course, on Black History, what’s one of the lessons about? Queer theory!” he said, according to...
Washington Examiner
Congressman tells Greg Abbott to bus immigrants to Democrats' homes in sanctuary cities
AUSTIN, Texas — The House Republican leading the charge to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas wants Gov. Greg Abbott to make the border crisis an unavoidable problem for Democrats in sanctuary cities. Rep. Pat Fallon of Texas told the Washington Examiner in an interview this week that Abbott’s...
DeSantis wants more money for teacher pay, but beware, educators, there’s a serious catch | Opinion
“Unfortunately, in Florida nowadays no good policy comes without a twist,” Herald Editorial Board writes | Opinion
More than half of LGBTQ parents in Florida say they are considering leaving the state
More than half of LGBTQ parents in Florida are considering moving their families to another state over concerns that a new Florida education law – known to its critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” law – stigmatizes LGBTQ identities and creates a hostile learning environment for LGBTQ children or students with LGBTQ family members. In…
Florida Supreme Court upholds state law banning local governments from implementing restrictions on guns
In a 4-1 ruling, the Florida Supreme Court rejected a challenge to a state law that prevents local officials from implementing restrictions on gun and ammunition sales.
Teachers' union reacts to DeSantis' list of proposed changes: 'He's trying to cut us off at our knees'
TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough School District is one of the largest in the nation, and its teachers' union represents tens of thousands of workers. When Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans which could impact the state’s teachers' unions, it immediately raised concerns. “It does feel like a personal...
Florida could soon have permitless carry. It’s not enough, some gun owners say.
The opposition to Florida’s proposed legislation to allow Floridians to carry concealed firearms without a permit or training was expected from gun safety advocates. But at a Tuesday hearing on the bill, there were just as many disgruntled Second Amendment supporters, who said the bill didn’t go far enough because it doesn’t allow for open carry, the visible carrying of a firearm.
Federal judge rejects Florida Gov. DeSantis’ request to evaluate trans kids in Medicaid fight
The rule went into effect in August, and Hinkle refused in October to issue a preliminary injunction to block it.
Florida Water Drastically Changed Since DeSantis Took Office. What Does It Mean for You?
Photo byPhoto 145356568 / Desantis © Zhukovsky | Dreamstime.com. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis touted his efforts to enhance the state's water quality during his inaugural speech. He pledged millions more would be added during one of the following legislative sessions.
At DeSantis’ Urging, Florida Republicans Introduce Bills to Eliminate Unanimous Jury Requirement in Death Penalty Cases
Florida Republicans are pushing to change the law to eliminate the need for juries to be unanimous to sentence a defendant to death. The change comes as part of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ sweeping criminal justice plan, which he has said is related to the case of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, who killed 17 people, but narrowly avoided a death sentence when one juror refused to vote for capital punishment.
Florida House unanimously approves bill to repeal name, image, likeness law in special session
The Florida House of Representatives quickly approved a bill that would effectively repeal the state’s name, image and likeness (NIL) law. The vote during Thursday’s special session was 113-0. There were no public objections to the proposed legislation, which will move to the Senate (where it’s also expected to face little opposition).
