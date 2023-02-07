ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

NYC Health + Hospitals new plan to boost physician diversity

New York City-based NYC Health + Hospitals unveiled a new effort Feb. 8 to encourage people from underrepresented backgrounds, ranging from middle schoolers to graduate medical students, to join its physician workforce. The new initiative is called Medical Opportunities for Students and Aspiring Inclusive Clinicians, or MOSAIC. The effort includes...
