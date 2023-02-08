Read full article on original website
Related
Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Makes Her Stage Debut in a Powerful Duet With Her Mama
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter took to the stage on Saturday, in a what TMZ said was supposed to be a performance solely for the audience in Dubai, which included husband and father, Jay-Z. Much like a Broadway performance, comedy show, or inside joke, it was meant to be a “you had to be there” moment. Audience members were asked to put their phones in bags provided by the venue, the Atlantis Royal Hotel. But of course, despite their best efforts, recordings ended up on Twitter. This marked Blue Ivy’s first live, public (even more so than it...
Moment Beyoncé turned down drink from Jay-Z at 2023 Grammys sparks hilarious reactions
Beyoncé and Jay-Z had the most married couple moment at the 2023 Grammys and it’s sparked some hilarious reactions from fans online.It was a big night for Beyoncé at this year’s Grammy Awards. The Renaissance singer took home her 32nd Grammy to become the most decorated artist in the award show’s history.She also scooped up early wins at the start of the ceremony, but even she got stuck in traffic and arrived fashionably late to the 65th annual Grammys. When she was finally seated, host Trevor Noah approached the table to present her with the award she had missed.But...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Mom Reacts to 2023 Grammys In Memoriam Segment: 'It Will Never Seem Real'
The beloved DJ–turned–producer was one of many honored during the Grammys' annual In Memoriam segment on Sunday The death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss still feels surreal for many of his loved ones, including his mother, Connie Boss Alexander. After the beloved dancer and The Ellen DeGeneres Show executive producer was featured in the 2023 Grammys' In Memoriam segment on Sunday, his mother reacted in a message shared to her Instagram Story. "It will never seem real," she wrote alongside a snapshot from the tribute. "I miss you! I love you to...
Popculture
Cardi B Caught on Camera Breaking up Quavo and Offset Fight Backstage at Grammys
It sounds like Cardi B got in the middle of a fight between her husband Offset and his bandmate Quavo at the Grammys on Sunday night, but she is keeping quiet. Quavo performed during the "In Memoriam" segment of the Grammys to honor their late bandmate Takeoff, and he and Offset reportedly got into a fight backstage over the performance. Candid footage seemed to show Cardi getting in the middle of the fight, but she did not have a comment for reporters afterward.
Shemar Moore Visits Mom's Grave with Baby Frankie in New Photo: 'Momma's Dream Is Now Reality'
Shemar Moore and girlfriend Jesiree Dizon welcomed their first baby together earlier this month Shemar Moore is sharing a bittersweet moment with his little girl. On Thursday, the new dad, 52, shared a new photo on Instagram showing that he brought Jesiree Dizon and their newborn daughter Frankie to visit his mother Marilyn's grave. In the photo, Moore cradles his 2-week-old daughter with one arm and wraps the other around Dizon as they both toast a glass of wine to Moore's late mother, who died in 2020. "Shemar, Jesiree, Frankie, and...
So In Love: Eve Sheds Happy ‘Tears’ For Son Wilde Wolfe’s 1st Birthday
Rapper Eve is shedding happy tears after celebrating her son Wilde Wolfe‘s first birthday on Wednesday. The “Let Me Blow Your Mind” hitmaker shared an adorable photo slide highlighting how she and her husband Maximillion chose to ring in their son’s first birthday. “Wilde’s #1stbirthday #tears...
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue Released From Prison, Changing Name To “Bigg Money Blue”
Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue has been released from prison and is looking for a fresh start in more ways than one, as the 38-year-old plans to change his name to “Bigg Money Blue.” Blue, real name Diamond Smith, was met by his group members Spectacular and Pleasure P upon his Tuesday (Feb. 7) release. They enthusiastically documented the moment via live stream. More from VIBE.comRay J, Sammie, Bobby V, And Pleasure P Tease Becoming A Supergroup Named RSVPPretty Ricky Member Baby Blue To Serve 20 Months In Federal Prison For PPP Loan FraudBaby Blue Of Pretty Ricky Sentenced To 20...
Love Is in the Air With Lizzo’s ‘Hard Launch’ of Boyfriend Myke Wright
The Grammy Award-winning singer finally went IG official with her partner.
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Rihanna Stuns In Plunging Top, High-Slit Skirt & Snakeskin Heels At Super Bowl Press Conference
The moment we’ve all been waiting for is almost here – Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show – and she gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come at a press conference on Feb. 9. The 34-year-old looked fabulous when she wore a low-cut top with a baggy fur jacket and high-slit midi dress.
TMZ.com
John Cena Rocks Short Skirt, Heels On Set Of New Movie 'Ricky Stanicky'
John Cena spent his wrestling career wearing custom jerseys and baggy shorts ... but the future WWE Hall of Famer is sporting a different look for his new movie -- high heels, a short skirt and tights!!. The 45-year-old is currently in Melbourne, Australia shooting his upcoming comedy, "Ricky Stanicky"...
Jay-Z breaks silence on Beyoncé’s Grammys snub
Jay-Z will always stay in “Formation” for Beyoncé. The “Crazy in Love” singer, 41, was the frontrunner to win Album of the Year for “Renaissance” at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday. Harry Styles, however, pulled off an upset, winning the award for his collection “Harry’s House.” Before the ceremony kicked off, Roc-A-Fella Records founder Jay-Z, 53, expressed his hope that Beyoncé’s record would win the prestigious trophy in an interview with his music streamer Tidal. Jay-Z explained why his spouse deserved the award — and how the album made such a big impact. “Look what it’s done to the culture. Look how the energy of...
TMZ.com
Ice Cube Slams Billboard's Top 50 Rappers List, Doesn't Respect Their Lens
According to Billboard, Ice Cube is the 18th greatest rapper of all time ... but the Don Mega doesn't have a f**k to give the publication!!!. We caught up with Cube at LAX, and he couldn't be more UNimpressed with his placement at #18 on the list ... dismissing Billboard's hip hop authority as a staff, chart and magazine!!!
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez Hilariously Responds to Comments About Ben Affleck’s Grammys Misery
Jennifer Lopez had the best response to social media chatter about husband Ben Affleck's Grammys misery. Days after the two made their Grammy Awards debut at the 2023 ceremony, Lopez shared a trailer for Affleck's upcoming film, Air, which he directs, on Instagram. For the cover image, she picked a photo of the actor looking miserable and wrote over it in white text, "My husband's happy face."
TMZ.com
Pamela Anderson Texting Tommy Lee, Tells Him He's Her 'One True Love'
Pamela Anderson reached out to Tommy Lee to make things right, and to let him know how she really feels before her Netflix doc aired ... and told her ex-husband he's still her "one true love." In the text messages, to which Tommy hasn't responded, we're told ... Pamela told...
Popculture
Shemar Moore Visits Mom's Grave With Newborn Daughter, Shares Emotional Message
Shemar Moore is keeping his mother's memory alive. On the three-year anniversary of her death, Moore visited his late mother Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore's grave with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon and their newborn daughter Frankie, whom they welcomed last month. As Moore and his family made the special trip, the Criminal Minds...
thesource.com
Beyonce’s Stylist Reveals She Rocked Her ‘Natural Curly Hair’ At Roc Nation Brunch
Beyoncé has slayed her golden tresses for decades and just like the rest of is, the queen has been rocking protective styles to protect her tresses. In the ’90s, it wasn’t uncommon to see her sporting micro and individual braided hairstyles. “The Brown Skin Girl” singer was om to lace fronts—just like the King of Pop Michael Jackason before they became mainstream. Her mother Tina Knowles has often posted on social media combing through her daughter’s tresses to show that the girl has some serious length.
Ex-NBA Star Carlos Boozer Secretly Divorces Wife Aneshka Smith, Exes Finalize Custody Deal
Ex-NBA star Carlos Boozer is officially a single man after he secretly divorced the mother of his 3-year-old daughter, Aneshka, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Carlos filed a petition for dissolution on November 23, 2021. Aneshka was served with the legal papers in 2022 and she filed a response to the petition on August 16, 2022. The divorce appeared to be extremely amicable, and they were able to reach a settlement by October 2022. The majority of the settlement was sealed but it included a line that read, “Each of the parties is returned to...
thesource.com
R&B Singer Lyfe Jennings’s Car Broken Into While He Performed in Oakland
R&B singer Lyfe Jennings was robbed over the weekend. Jennings was performing in Oakland, California, when his belongings went missing. The “Must Be Nice” singer took to Instagram to give details about the robbery. He was at Yoshi’s in Oakland when his car windows were smashed, and the thieves ransacked his car.
Comments / 0