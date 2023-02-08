Read full article on original website
Police: Woman left kids to fend for themselves for 2 months
ROMAN FOREST, Texas (KTRK) - A Texas woman is wanted by police for allegedly abandoning her two young children and leaving them alone for nearly two months. Police said the children, who are 12 and 3 years old, were found in deplorable conditions with very little food. “There was no...
Unusual customers: 2 goats found hanging out in Target
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – Even animals can’t seem to stay away from Target shopping. A pair of goats in Texas managed to get into a Target store in the city of Spring, just north of Houston, on Wednesday. According to Harris County Constable Mark Herman, a...
