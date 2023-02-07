NEW YORK ISLANDERS (27-22-5) VS VANCOUVER CANUCKS (20-27-4) 7:30 PM ET | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. The New York Islanders are contending for their fifth consecutive win on Thursday night when they host the Vancouver Canucks at UBS Arena. Former Canuck Bo Horvat will see his former team for the first time - in just his third game since the blockbuster trade - while Anthony Beauvillier is expected to play against the Islanders for the first time in his career.

ELMONT, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO