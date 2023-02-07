ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Rangers News & Rumors: Panarin, Fox, Shesterkin, Jones & More

Artemi Panarin , Adam Fox and Igor Shesterkin represented the New York Rangers at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in Sunrise, Florida, on Feb. 3 and 4. Zac Jones participated in the American Hockey League (AHL) All-Star Game on Monday, Feb. 6. Will Cuylle was called up for the first time in his career and more.
NHL

Game Preview: Islanders vs Canucks

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (27-22-5) VS VANCOUVER CANUCKS (20-27-4) 7:30 PM ET | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. The New York Islanders are contending for their fifth consecutive win on Thursday night when they host the Vancouver Canucks at UBS Arena. Former Canuck Bo Horvat will see his former team for the first time - in just his third game since the blockbuster trade - while Anthony Beauvillier is expected to play against the Islanders for the first time in his career.
FOX Sports

Islanders bring 4-game win streak into matchup with the Canucks

Vancouver Canucks (20-26-4, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (27-22-5, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Islanders -219, Canucks +181; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders look to keep a four-game win streak alive when they host the Vancouver Canucks. New...
FOX Sports

Coyotes take on the Blackhawks following Chychrun's 2-goal performance

Arizona Coyotes (17-28-6, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (15-29-5, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Chicago Blackhawks after Jakob Chychrun's two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Coyotes' 3-2 win. Chicago is 3-9-1 against the Central Division and 15-29-5 overall....
CBS Denver

Avs fall to Penguins 2-1 in OT following NHL All-Star break

The Pittsburgh Penguins talked about hitting reset following a wildly uneven first half of the season.Perhaps no player wanted a fresh start more than Kris Letang.The veteran defenseman's nightmarish last two months included the death of his father, a stroke due to a rare heart condition and a separate lower-body injury that forced him to miss several weeks.Letang finally appears to be at full speed now. His wrist shot from the left circle 3:36 into overtime capped a frantic rally as the Penguins stunned the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 on Tuesday night."Tanger's had a tough first half in so many different...
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens Top 10 Prospects Mid-Season 2022-23

The Montreal Canadiens have an enviable prospect pool filled with talented young players, and that pool doesn’t include all of the 23 years of age and under players already graduated to the NHL lineup. Players such as Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky headline that list, not to mention the all-rookie blue line led by Kaiden Guhle and Arber Xhekaj.
Greater Milwaukee Today

Delsman says Eagles will fly

Here’s everything I know about the world of sports. I thought you should know it too. ■ The NFL season will come to a close on Sunday as the two best teams in the league, Kansas City and Philadelphia will battle for the championship. The Eagles are a 1.5 point favorite and the total is 50.5. I’m taking the Eagles and the over. I’m thinking Philadelphia 34, Kansas City 30. Who do you like?
