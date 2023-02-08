Super Bowl LVII: The role U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air Force will play to protect celebrations

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Details In Arizona Missing Person CaseMCBuckeye, AZ
“MAGA Country!” Store Owners Tirade Against NativesMarcus RingoScottsdale, AZ
Fast-growing restaurant chain set to open new Arizona locationKristen WaltersPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale shopwner disrupts ESPN taping with a "hateful tirade"Timothy RawlesScottsdale, AZ
‘Pro-Life Spiderman’ arrested for free-climbing Phoenix towerLive Action NewsPhoenix, AZ
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Fuel lines from Los Angeles to Vegas, Phoenix shut by leak
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A leak in a fuel pipeline facility in California forced a shutdown of deliveries of gasoline and diesel from the Los Angeles area east to areas including Las Vegas and Phoenix, but officials said Friday they believed supplies would not immediately be affected. Pipeline operator Kinder...
The man who climbed Arizona's tallest building has been released from police custody. Here's what he told 12News
PHOENIX — The anti-abortion protester who climbed Arizona's tallest building remains unapologetic and said he doesn't plan on stopping any time soon, despite firefighters' warnings. "Uh, no," Maison DesChamps said when asked if he will stop climbing. "My lawyer probably doesn’t want me to comment on that." DesChamps...
Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city
This story was produced in partnership with Type Investigations, with support from the Fund for Constitutional Government. SAN LUIS, ARIZONA – The small city of San Luis is tucked away in the far corner of Arizona, closer to Mexico than to any major U.S. city. The community is nearly 95% Latino and tight-knit — the […] The post Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
City unveils shipping containers as 'sustainable' housing in Phoenix
Turning shipping containers into sustainable housing, a kickoff event was held Wednesday for a unique project in Phoenix.
arizonasuntimes.com
Abe Hamadeh’s Team Allegedly Delayed in Inspecting Maricopa County Adjudication Logs, Warns More Legal Action May Come
Republican Abe Hamadeh shared Thursday that Maricopa County allegedly delayed his team’s efforts to inspect the county’s adjudication logs from the 2022 election following a public records request. He is preparing to take legal action to remedy this if necessary. “Maricopa County told my team that they were...
Expect delays if traveling to Super Bowl LVII, Waste Management Phoenix golf tournament in Arizona
People will travel from all parts of the country to the Southwest in advance of the Super Bowl and Waste Management Phoenix Open, and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) says it expects about 180,000 passengers to pass through the airport on Monday alone.
AZFamily
Man waiting next to traffic pole dies after chain reaction crash
Valley Metro didn't meet its security staffing goals for Super Bowl week but officials say they're actively recruiting people. Thousands flock to WM Phoenix Open to check out golfers, celebrities. Updated: 47 minutes ago. |. Fans near and far came to Scottsdale hoping to catch a glimpse of the action...
actionnews5.com
Pro-life activist arrested after scaling Phoenix skyscraper
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - A pro-life activist who scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix has been booked into jail for trespassing. Police and firefighters, including Technical Rescue Teams, responded to Chase Tower around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. There, they found a man scaling a three-foot-wide ventilation channel on the building’s exterior, and he was already 15 floors from the ground.
fox10phoenix.com
Chaos at Phoenix Open, a child's 'inappropriate' pig drawing: This week's offbeat, heartwarming headlines
From a half-naked man at the Phoenix Open to a trio of football fans who have never missed a Super Bowl, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are our top unusual, heartwarming headlines for Feb. 4-10: 1. Arizona man arrested after undressing and disrupting the WM...
Fast-growing restaurant chain set to open new Arizona location
A popular and rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new Arizona location this month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, the popular fast-casual food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Arizona restaurant location in Phoenix, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
AZFamily
Scottsdale Italian restaurant, Phoenix breakfast eatery hit with health violations
Ankle monitor leads police to missing Arizona teen found in Utah man's basement. Officers used the data from the teen's ankle monitoring device to check out places the two had been and ultimately got surveillance video. Valley Metro's security short-staffed during Super Bowl week. Updated: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:22...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Arizona bill may force Scottsdale to supply Rio Verde Foothills with water
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor’s note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega was shaking hands, mingling and even signing autographs at a Super Bowl event in the city’s historic neighborhood on Thursday. Ortega quickly stopped his moseying when questioned about an ongoing...
AZFamily
Cologne bottle found on spice shelf, raw shrimp stored above ready-to-eat food at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
azmarijuana.com
New Arizona Psychedelic Wellness Company Offers Ketamine-assisted Psychotherapy
Daytryp Health, with locations recently opening in Phoenix and Mesa, is an up-and-coming, psychedelic wellness company that is sure to make an impact on the Arizona community. Currently, Daytryp Health centers provide ketamine-assisted psychotherapy in a tranquil, elegant atmosphere. Ketamine is a legal psychedelic compound that has been proven to help those suffering from the following conditions:
YAHOO!
It took 8 years, but this woman's voice brought a powerful Arizona attorney to justice
Ilya Smith said the sexual assault stripped away much of what she believed about herself. She saw herself as strong and independent, a Phoenix attorney who had worked hard to establish her credentials. Another attorney robbed her of that confidence during a short ride in the back seat of a moving car in 2014.
fox10phoenix.com
Scottsdale racist incident: Video captures art gallery owner insulting native performers
The video shows a man, since identified as Gilbert Ortega Jr., chant in a mocking manner, as well as saying 'MAGA Country,' a reference to Former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign slogan, Make America Great Again. Ortega Jr. is now accused of disorderly conduct. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Glendale, Arizona – January 2023 – Martin Auto Museum
The final stop on the Phoenix area car extravaganza is the Martin Auto Museum. The Mel Martin Auto Museum recently moved to a much larger facility on Thunderbird Road in Phoenix. One great aspect of this museum is you are allowed to open the doors, and get in the cars if you like, on nearly all of the collection.
yumadailynews.com
Around 93 ponds of Fentanyl pills found in AZ after search warrant
ARIZONA -- A search warrant went another way for detectives with the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The search warrant followed a months-long investigation into drug trafficking. While serving the search warrant, detectives seized the following items:. 93.9 pounds of fentanyl pills. 2.9 pounds of methamphetamine. 0.56 pounds of heroin.
ABC 15 News
Brand new trains hit the light rail line ahead of Super Bowl weekend
PHOENIX — More than 125,000 riders used the light rail to get around the Super Bowl activities the last time around. Valley Metro is expected to break records once again this weekend. Valley Metro is adding more train cars to the tracks. They will be at 59 trains this...
'Deal with it': Arizona lawmaker blocks gun safety bill from being heard
PEORIA, Ariz. — It takes just a few seconds for firearms safety instructor Brandon Loftin to access his handgun from a safe. Loftin believes quick access is often just as important as accuracy. "When it comes to a stressful situation, you have to practice for it to become a...
Comments / 1