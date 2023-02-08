ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

Volunteers pave the way for Tour de Palm Springs – Coachella Valley

Thousands of people are expected to take to the streets of Coachella Valley for the annual Tour de Palm Springs - CV charity event on Saturday. But it's because of volunteers the event is able to happen in the first place. “We had 8 volunteers when we first started the event. Now we have 2,500 The post Volunteers pave the way for Tour de Palm Springs – Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Coachella Valley High School Students Compete in 18th Annual Academic WorldQuest Competition

Eight Coachella Valley high schools competed in the 18th annual Academic WorldQuest competition on Feb. 2, according to the press release. The event, which took place at the CSUSB Palm Desert Campus, was allegedly facilitated and coordinated by Michael Karp, an assistant professor of history at the Palm Desert Campus and member of the Board of Directors of the World Affairs Council of the Desert.
PALM DESERT, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Exciting New Shows from The Bent LGBTQ+ Theatre in Palm Springs

The Bent is a non-profit theater dedicated to telling the stories by and for the LGBTQ+ communities. They believe that by “shining a light on humanity through theater and other artistic expressions, they can create a deeper understanding of our common struggles, triumphs, joys, and love within the community.”
PALM SPRINGS, CA
cvindependent.com

Back—With More Dates! The Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival Celebrates 75 years—and Its First Iteration Since 2020

The Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival is a Coachella Valley staple—but the pandemic forced it to take an unplanned hiatus. COVID-19 meant no fair at all in 2021, and in 2022, another event, Thrillville, took over the Riverside County Fairgrounds during the usual February time slot. Finally,...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ

Changes for the upcoming weekend

A trough of low pressure will move into Southern California this weekend, bringing various changes to our desert weather. Clouds have already begun to move across the Southland. Next up is the return of an onshore flow. Winds will remain light for Saturday morning, which is good news for the...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
foxla.com

Pío Pico: Last California Governor under Mexican rule

LOS ANGELES - He was California’s last governor before it became part of the United States and he served the population proudly not just once, but twice. Pío de Jesus Pico was a man of wealth, power and privilege, and he was Afro-Mexican. He's a part of California’s history that few know today.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Victims’ families testify in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial

Family members and loved ones of the victims took the stand in the ongoing murder trial for Jose Larin Garcia, a Cathedral City man convicted of killing four people in Palm Springs in 2019. As the prosecution builds its case for why Larin Garcia should be sentenced to death, loved ones testified about the impacts The post Victims’ families testify in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Cathedral City to Host Free Hazardous Waste Collection Event

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – The Riverside County Department of Waste Resources will hold a free hazardous waste collection event Saturday at the Edom Hill Transfer Station in Cathedral City. Riverside County residents can dispose of their hazardous waste at 70- 100 Edom Hill Road from 9 a.m. until 2...
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Desert Living Now: Molly Wilson

Many new moms have trouble breastfeeding and aren’t aware that certain foods can actually help with milk production. Founder and CEO of Lacsnac Molly Wilson joins NBC Palm Springs to share about a safe and effective product that can help.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
goldrushcam.com

California State Senator Monique Limón and Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes Introduce Child Care Reform Legislation

February 10, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – On Thursday, Senator Monique Limón and Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes (D- Colton) introduced legislation to address the growing child care crisis. This legislation seeks to make child care more affordable for families while also increasing provider pay. Specifically, SB...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OnlyInYourState

9 Quirky Facts About Southern California That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate

So, you think you know Southern California? Well, we love nothing more than to surprise you with interesting things and fun facts that you never knew. Speaking of the latter, here are some quirky facts about Southern California that even locals might think we made up, but trust us, it is all true.
L.A. Weekly

Unexplained Booms Baffle San Gabriel Valley Residents

A series of loud, explosive-like booms shook through multiple cities in the San Gabriel Valley, Monday, leaving residents wanting answers. The consecutive booming sounds were heard from at least Alhambra, to Pomona nearly 20 miles away, at approximately 10:25 p.m. Residents of those areas took to Twitter and community apps...
ALHAMBRA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Additional funding needed to complete homeless navigation center in Palm Springs

Update 2/9/23 The city council approved the additional funding Original Report: 2/8/23 Plans for the new homeless navigation center in Palm Springs are still underway but more money is needed to complete the project. The city originally secured about $28.7 million from county, city, state and federal funding.  Courtesy of The City of Palm Springs The post Additional funding needed to complete homeless navigation center in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
knewsradio.com

17 Year Old Facing Murder Charge In Sky Valley Killing

Murder suspect Alexis Duran. Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. On Saturday, February 4th 2023, at 12:21 AM, deputies from the Palm Desert Station responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon on Dillon Road in Desert Edge, just west of Sam’s Family Spa & Resort.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

