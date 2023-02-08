Read full article on original website
Volunteers pave the way for Tour de Palm Springs – Coachella Valley
Thousands of people are expected to take to the streets of Coachella Valley for the annual Tour de Palm Springs - CV charity event on Saturday. But it's because of volunteers the event is able to happen in the first place. “We had 8 volunteers when we first started the event. Now we have 2,500 The post Volunteers pave the way for Tour de Palm Springs – Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coachella Valley High School Students Compete in 18th Annual Academic WorldQuest Competition
Eight Coachella Valley high schools competed in the 18th annual Academic WorldQuest competition on Feb. 2, according to the press release. The event, which took place at the CSUSB Palm Desert Campus, was allegedly facilitated and coordinated by Michael Karp, an assistant professor of history at the Palm Desert Campus and member of the Board of Directors of the World Affairs Council of the Desert.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Exciting New Shows from The Bent LGBTQ+ Theatre in Palm Springs
The Bent is a non-profit theater dedicated to telling the stories by and for the LGBTQ+ communities. They believe that by “shining a light on humanity through theater and other artistic expressions, they can create a deeper understanding of our common struggles, triumphs, joys, and love within the community.”
cvindependent.com
Back—With More Dates! The Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival Celebrates 75 years—and Its First Iteration Since 2020
The Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival is a Coachella Valley staple—but the pandemic forced it to take an unplanned hiatus. COVID-19 meant no fair at all in 2021, and in 2022, another event, Thrillville, took over the Riverside County Fairgrounds during the usual February time slot. Finally,...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Palm Springs Signs Sister City Agreement with San Miguel de Allende
“It’s very exciting to have a revived sister city program in Palm Springs. It’s an opportunity for us to really share our cultures and our values,” said Palm Springs Mayor Grace Garner. Two cities in two countries are now connected. Palm Springs and San Miguel de Allende...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Palm Springs Cruisin’ Association’s Annual Charity Car Show Returns Saturday
INDIAN WELLS (CNS) – The Palm Springs Cruisin’ Association’s annual Dr. George Charity Car Show benefiting the Desert Cancer Foundation will return Saturday after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The all-volunteer fundraising event will be held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, 78-200 Miles...
KESQ
Changes for the upcoming weekend
A trough of low pressure will move into Southern California this weekend, bringing various changes to our desert weather. Clouds have already begun to move across the Southland. Next up is the return of an onshore flow. Winds will remain light for Saturday morning, which is good news for the...
foxla.com
Pío Pico: Last California Governor under Mexican rule
LOS ANGELES - He was California’s last governor before it became part of the United States and he served the population proudly not just once, but twice. Pío de Jesus Pico was a man of wealth, power and privilege, and he was Afro-Mexican. He's a part of California’s history that few know today.
Victims’ families testify in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial
Family members and loved ones of the victims took the stand in the ongoing murder trial for Jose Larin Garcia, a Cathedral City man convicted of killing four people in Palm Springs in 2019. As the prosecution builds its case for why Larin Garcia should be sentenced to death, loved ones testified about the impacts The post Victims’ families testify in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Cathedral City to Host Free Hazardous Waste Collection Event
CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – The Riverside County Department of Waste Resources will hold a free hazardous waste collection event Saturday at the Edom Hill Transfer Station in Cathedral City. Riverside County residents can dispose of their hazardous waste at 70- 100 Edom Hill Road from 9 a.m. until 2...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Desert Living Now: Molly Wilson
Many new moms have trouble breastfeeding and aren’t aware that certain foods can actually help with milk production. Founder and CEO of Lacsnac Molly Wilson joins NBC Palm Springs to share about a safe and effective product that can help.
goldrushcam.com
California State Senator Monique Limón and Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes Introduce Child Care Reform Legislation
February 10, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – On Thursday, Senator Monique Limón and Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes (D- Colton) introduced legislation to address the growing child care crisis. This legislation seeks to make child care more affordable for families while also increasing provider pay. Specifically, SB...
OnlyInYourState
9 Quirky Facts About Southern California That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate
So, you think you know Southern California? Well, we love nothing more than to surprise you with interesting things and fun facts that you never knew. Speaking of the latter, here are some quirky facts about Southern California that even locals might think we made up, but trust us, it is all true.
KESQ
mister parker’s in Parker Palm Springs now open after pandemic transformation
Parker Palm Springs is the glamorous hotel where the celebrities of the Palm Springs International Film festival stay and go to party after the gala. The boutique hotel had closed its restaurant mister parker's during the pandemic, and during that time, the experience and menu of the restaurant went through a transformation.
Meet Kathy Ireland: Rich California female has millions for education and needy families: Get in touch for money
Kathleen Marie Ireland is a renewed American fashion designer, businesswoman, and author. Most importantly, she is admired for her charity work. She was born in California and worked as a supermodel from the 1980s to the 1990s.
L.A. Weekly
Unexplained Booms Baffle San Gabriel Valley Residents
A series of loud, explosive-like booms shook through multiple cities in the San Gabriel Valley, Monday, leaving residents wanting answers. The consecutive booming sounds were heard from at least Alhambra, to Pomona nearly 20 miles away, at approximately 10:25 p.m. Residents of those areas took to Twitter and community apps...
Black Bear Diner Heading to Menifee
Black Bear Diner was founded in 1995 in Mount Shasta, California
nbcpalmsprings.com
Victim’s Family Testifies in Penalty Phase of Palm Springs Quadruple Homicide
INDIO (CNS) – As the penalty phase continued Thursday for a Cathedral City man convicted of fatally gunning down four people in Palm Springs more than four years ago, the mother and the girlfriend of one victim testified about their resultant struggles, about the joy he spread and of the two kids he left behind.
Additional funding needed to complete homeless navigation center in Palm Springs
Update 2/9/23 The city council approved the additional funding Original Report: 2/8/23 Plans for the new homeless navigation center in Palm Springs are still underway but more money is needed to complete the project. The city originally secured about $28.7 million from county, city, state and federal funding. Courtesy of The City of Palm Springs The post Additional funding needed to complete homeless navigation center in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
knewsradio.com
17 Year Old Facing Murder Charge In Sky Valley Killing
Murder suspect Alexis Duran. Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. On Saturday, February 4th 2023, at 12:21 AM, deputies from the Palm Desert Station responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon on Dillon Road in Desert Edge, just west of Sam’s Family Spa & Resort.
