ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not be 100 percent against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt became the latest franchise official to confirm that Mahomes will remain hobbled in the biggest game of the season. “The great thing is Patrick’s a very fast healer, and he was Read more... The post Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

Katya Suh, wife of Eagles’ Ndamukong Suh, opens up on NFL ‘sisterhood’ before Super Bowl

There is a special “sisterhood” among the significant others of professional athletes, and as the partners of Eagles and Chiefs players make their way to Arizona for Super Bowl 2023, Katya Suh is savoring this unique ride with her peers. “We’re all kind of going through this version of life together,” Katya, the wife of Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, recently told The Post. “Whether you’re a rookie coming in, there’s women in front of you who have done it before you. Or if you’re a vet, there are other vets as well, and you can help and kind of show people...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
iheart.com

Photos Show Ex-NFL Player Vontae Davis Sleeping On Highway Before Arrest

Photos obtained by TMZ Sports show former NFL cornerback Vontae Davis asleep on the side of the Florida Turnpike prior to his recent arrest. Davis appears to be unconscious on the pavement next to a Tesla vehicle with significant damage. A witness told TMZ Sports that Davis remained asleep even after police approached him at the scene.
ILLINOIS STATE
HipHopDX.com

Rod Wave Is Searching For Another Rapper To Split $1.2M Super Bowl Skybox Tab With

Rod Wave wants to attend Super Bowl LVII in Arizona this weekend and he’s looking for another rapper to split a pricey seven-figure luxury suite with him. The “Cold December” singer took to social media on Tuesday night (February 7) in search of someone to help foot the bill for the $1.2million skybox at State Farm Stadium to see the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs battle it out for the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday (February 12).
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

NFL wife reveals secrets of the league

Few people understand the inner workings of the NFL more than players’ significant others. Such is the case with Sydney Warner, the wife of San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner. The Instagram influencer and business manager took to TikTok recently to detail the secrets of the league from the perspective of a player’s wife. The Read more... The post NFL wife reveals secrets of the league appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL

Niners DE Nick Bosa named AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year

Nick Bosa's 49ers might have fallen short of Super Bowl LVII, but his efforts did not go unnoticed. Bosa was named The Associated Press 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year on Thursday night at NFL Honors. The San Francisco pass rusher dominated the awards voting, receiving 46 first-place votes...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NFL

Move the Sticks: Super Bowl LVII preview - Who has the edge at each position group?

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys break down who has the edge at each offensive position group ahead of Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles. Next, the pair focus on who has the edge at each defensive position group and also, the duo gives their Super Bowl picks. To wrap up the show, the guys react to the recent comments from NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith on wanting to get rid of the NFL scouting combine.
NFL

Jets WR Garrett Wilson named AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

Gang Green found their next big-play receiver in the 2022 NFL Draft. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson took home The Associated Press 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award Thursday night at NFL Honors. Wilson edged out Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker for the OROY accolade by a 156-129 vote....
MINNESOTA STATE
NFL

Jets CB Sauce Gardner wins AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year

The New York Jets hit a home run with their rookie class, adding building blocks on both sides of the ball, and made it a clean sweep of Rookie of the Year honors. Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner captured The Associated Press 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year award on Thursday at NFL Honors, following up on teammate Garrett Wilson's achievement of top offensive rookie honors earlier in the evening.

Comments / 0

Community Policy