Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not be 100 percent against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt became the latest franchise official to confirm that Mahomes will remain hobbled in the biggest game of the season. “The great thing is Patrick’s a very fast healer, and he was Read more... The post Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Katya Suh, wife of Eagles’ Ndamukong Suh, opens up on NFL ‘sisterhood’ before Super Bowl
There is a special “sisterhood” among the significant others of professional athletes, and as the partners of Eagles and Chiefs players make their way to Arizona for Super Bowl 2023, Katya Suh is savoring this unique ride with her peers. “We’re all kind of going through this version of life together,” Katya, the wife of Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, recently told The Post. “Whether you’re a rookie coming in, there’s women in front of you who have done it before you. Or if you’re a vet, there are other vets as well, and you can help and kind of show people...
NFL fan promises to propose to girlfriend if insane $56k Super Bowl parlay bet comes in
AN anonymous bettor has more than money at stake ahead of Super Bowl LVII. With three wins down, it's one to go for the mystery bettor. Should the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LVII, he has reportedly planned to celebrate by proposing to his girlfriend.
Super Bowl 2023: Kevin Hart says he bought eagle for $16.5M, named it Jalen Hurts
NFL fans can get creative when it comes to expressing love for their team, but Philadelphia Eagles superfan Kevin Hart really let his imagination fly. This week, the comedian shared on social media that he has a new friend: an eagle he bought and eventually named after Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts.
PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
Charlie Strong decides to leave Miami Hurricanes over DC snub
University of Miami assistant coach Charlie Strong told ESPN on Thursday that he would not return to the Hurricanes' staff in 2023 after being passed over for the defensive coordinator job.
Photos Show Ex-NFL Player Vontae Davis Sleeping On Highway Before Arrest
Photos obtained by TMZ Sports show former NFL cornerback Vontae Davis asleep on the side of the Florida Turnpike prior to his recent arrest. Davis appears to be unconscious on the pavement next to a Tesla vehicle with significant damage. A witness told TMZ Sports that Davis remained asleep even after police approached him at the scene.
Rod Wave Is Searching For Another Rapper To Split $1.2M Super Bowl Skybox Tab With
Rod Wave wants to attend Super Bowl LVII in Arizona this weekend and he’s looking for another rapper to split a pricey seven-figure luxury suite with him. The “Cold December” singer took to social media on Tuesday night (February 7) in search of someone to help foot the bill for the $1.2million skybox at State Farm Stadium to see the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs battle it out for the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday (February 12).
NFL wife reveals secrets of the league
Few people understand the inner workings of the NFL more than players’ significant others. Such is the case with Sydney Warner, the wife of San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner. The Instagram influencer and business manager took to TikTok recently to detail the secrets of the league from the perspective of a player’s wife. The Read more... The post NFL wife reveals secrets of the league appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase admits it's going to be hard to keep him and Tee Higgins together
The championship window for the Bengals is seemingly wide open ... if they can keep the trio of Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase together.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes aims to become first player to win MVP, Super Bowl in same season this century
For the second time in his career, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was voted The Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player. Now he'll attempt to add two-time Super Bowl winner to his already prestigious resume on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. For Mahomes to become just the seventh player...
Niners DE Nick Bosa named AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year
Nick Bosa's 49ers might have fallen short of Super Bowl LVII, but his efforts did not go unnoticed. Bosa was named The Associated Press 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year on Thursday night at NFL Honors. The San Francisco pass rusher dominated the awards voting, receiving 46 first-place votes...
Move the Sticks: Super Bowl LVII preview - Who has the edge at each position group?
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys break down who has the edge at each offensive position group ahead of Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles. Next, the pair focus on who has the edge at each defensive position group and also, the duo gives their Super Bowl picks. To wrap up the show, the guys react to the recent comments from NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith on wanting to get rid of the NFL scouting combine.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes wins second AP NFL Most Valuable Player award
A record-breaking season has landed Patrick Mahomes another prestigious honor: The Associated Press 2022 NFL Most Valuable Player. Mahomes was named the 2022 AP NFL MVP on Thursday night at NFL Honors in Phoenix. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback won the award in a landslide, claiming 48 of 50 first-place...
Jets WR Garrett Wilson named AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year
Gang Green found their next big-play receiver in the 2022 NFL Draft. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson took home The Associated Press 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award Thursday night at NFL Honors. Wilson edged out Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker for the OROY accolade by a 156-129 vote....
Giants head coach Brian Daboll named AP NFL Coach of the Year after leading Big Blue back to playoffs
Brian Daboll's first season as Giants head coach resulted in the franchise's first winning record since 2016 and its first playoff win in more than 10 years. On Thursday, Daboll was recognized for his quick turnaround when he was named the Associated Press 2022 NFL Coach of the Year during NFL Honors in Phoenix.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addresses diversity efforts, state of officiating ahead of Super Bowl LVII
PHOENIX -- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed a number of key league issues -- including diversity efforts, officiating and player health and safety -- during his news conference on Wednesday ahead of Super Bowl LVII. Goodell told reporters that the league is "pleased to see progress" in its efforts to...
OT Taylor Lewan says he 'will be cut' by Titans in coming weeks, ponders playing future
Taylor Lewan isn't mincing words. He believes he's likely to soon be a salary-cap victim of the Tennessee Titans, the only NFL team he's known since entering the league as a first-round pick in 2014. "In the next couple of weeks, I will be cut by the Tennessee Titans --...
Jets CB Sauce Gardner wins AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year
The New York Jets hit a home run with their rookie class, adding building blocks on both sides of the ball, and made it a clean sweep of Rookie of the Year honors. Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner captured The Associated Press 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year award on Thursday at NFL Honors, following up on teammate Garrett Wilson's achievement of top offensive rookie honors earlier in the evening.
99-percent matchup: Eagles, Chiefs fans who share kidney bound for Super Bowl LVII
When the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles kick off Sunday in Super Bowl LVII, two former Marines will be taking in the spectacle together. They don't share a rooting interest. John Gladwell, 44, has been a Chiefs fan ever since he moved to the city with his wife Randi. Billy Welsh, 39, is a south New Jersey native and diehard Eagles fan from birth.
