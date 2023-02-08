Read full article on original website
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Breaking: NFL Offensive Coordinator Reportedly Fired On Thursday
The Carolina Panthers have reportedly fired offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo, FOX Charlotte's Will Kunkel announced this Thursday. McAdoo, 45, spent just one season in the role. Carolina and recently hired head coach Frank Reich will now begin the search for his replacement. ...
One NFL Coach Wants To Hire Eric Bieniemy Away From Chiefs This Offseason
The Kansas City Chiefs' primary focus at the moment is their Super Bowl LVII showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles. The game is close to being a coin-flip from Vegas oddsmakers, indicating the unpredictability of Sunday's game. But once the Super Bowl has come and past, both Andy Reid and ...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job
Josh McCown has secured his first coaching job in the NFL. McCown has been hired by Frank Reich to join the Carolina Panthers’ coaching staff. McCown reportedly will serve as the team’s quarterbacks coach. The #Panthers are hiring Josh McCown as their QB coach position under Frank Reich, sources say. The 17-year veteran QB finally... The post Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL.com believes Raiders should sign QB Jimmy Garoppolo
Between now and free agency, there are going to be a ton of quarterbacks mentioned for the Raiders. But one of the most obvious fits is Jimmy Garoppolo, who is scheduled to become a free agent next month. Garoppolo has been very successful in San Francisco, but his ties to...
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jimmy Johnson Knows Sean Payton's Plan to Relaunch Russell Wilson
From one former Super Bowl-winning head coach to another.
How would trading for Derek Carr change Saints' offseason needs?
Things are trending in the right direction for the New Orleans Saints to acquire Derek Carr, with the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback returning for a second day of meetings at the team facility in Metairie on Thursday. The Saints didn’t have a bigger roster need this offseason than at quarterback, so it makes sense to aggressively pursue someone they feel can stabilize that position.
Will Jalen Hurts be affected by shoulder injury in Super Bowl?
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts returned in Week 18 following a sternoclavicular or SC joint sprain he suffered three weeks earlier. Since then, he has been playing through the injury, and continuing to play at a high level, in leading his team to an appearance in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs (6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App).
Latest Derek Carr, Saints trade update sounds good for New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints could see a true successor to Drew Brees if the talks with quarterback Derek Carr continue trending in a positive direction. The New Orleans Saints may have lost Sean Payton, but they could still land the talent they need to turn around their franchise: Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.
Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with NFL team about coaching job
Kliff Kingsbury headed off to Thailand after he was fired by the Arizona Cardinals, and it seemed for a while like he had no interest in coaching in the NFL next season. He is at least entertaining the idea, however. Kingsbury met with the Houston Texans on Friday about a potential job on new head... The post Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with NFL team about coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Some Super Bowl players claimed by more than one school
PHOENIX (AP) — Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts played three seasons at Alabama and led the Crimson Tide to a national title game appearance as a freshman. He accounted for 53 total touchdowns and was a second-place Heisman finisher during his lone season with Oklahoma. So which school now gets...
10 greatest wide receiver tandems in Super Bowl history
Many great wide receivers have graced the Super Bowl stage over the decades. In many cases, they've come in tandems. Ahead of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App), we're spotlighting the best of the bunch.
Colin Cowherd shares his Super Bowl LVII prediction | THE HERD
The day is nearly here! Colin Cowherd shares his official Super Bowl LVII prediction between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
Best Super Bowl 2023 prop bets
Most people know how to make basic football bets – the point spread, moneyline (straight up) and Over/Under. But prop bets have been all the rage when it comes to the Super Bowl. Proposition bets involve wagers on the occurrence of events during a game. Most books offer hundreds...
The curse of winning the Super Bowl coin toss
PHOENIX – When it comes to the Super Bowl, people talk about the coin toss without really talking about the coin toss. When the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles were etched as the participants, people talked about the coin toss because they wanted NFL supermom Donna Kelce to perform the ritual (she won't), given that she will have son, Travis and Jason, on either team.
10 greatest defenses in Super Bowl history: From 1985 Bears to 2000 Ravens
The 1985 Bears are definitely up there. Same with the 2000 Ravens. But who else is even in the conversation?. Before the defenses of the Eagles and Chiefs look to cement themselves in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App), we answer that question.
A 70-year history of Black QBs who cleared a path for Mahomes-Hurts
Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will make history Sunday in the first bowl Super Bowl matchup to feature two Black starting quarterbacks. This is an important moment that carries tremendous significance for me, because for the first time in my life when it comes to a Super Bowl, I can’t lose.
NFL odds: Best bets for Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LVII
We are just days away from Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on FOX Sports and the FOX Sports App. The NFL season finale is so close you can almost taste it. After countless conversations with bookmakers and professional bettors over the last week or...
