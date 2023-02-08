Read full article on original website
wgvunews.org
Advocates hold "intense joy" as bill to expand LGBTQ+ protections continues in the state senate
Out On The Lakeshore (OOTL) has stood at the forefront of LGBTQ+ rights in West Michigan for years – notably helping to pass a nondiscrimination ordinance in the City of Holland in 2020. Today, Executive Director, Kate Leighton-Colburn, said eyes are focused on the state level, as a bill...
Key points of Whitmer's budget
Good morning, readers! It's Saturday. We hope your weekend's off to a good start!. We’ve talked a lot this week about Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s $79-billion budget that includes plans such as tax cuts, universal preschool and a boosted Department of Transportation fund. The budget also recommends funding for Belle Isle improvements, free books for children, election changes and more.
9&10 News
Governor’s Budget Calls for Free Breakfast and Lunch for Michigan Students
The governor’s budget proposal carries big implications for Michigan’s K-12 schools. Governor Gretchen Whitmer says her budget recommendation highlights the highest per-student investment for the fifth year in a row. One of the key points includes free breakfast and lunch for all Michigan public school students. Suttons Bay...
wgvunews.org
Michigan House passes tax plan amid Republican screams
The bill would phase out pension taxes, raise a tax break for low and moderate-income workers, and send out tax rebate checks. It passed without floor debate despite Republican concerns the checks could cost the state a projected income tax cut. Representative Andrew Fink:. “What are they afraid of? What...
WWMT
Michigan House narrowly passes Democrats' tax break plan after legislative twists
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan House was able to squeeze through a massive Democrat-led tax cut plan Thursday amidst a day filled with legislative twists and turns. The vote to pass HB 4001, titled "Lowering MI Taxes," passed 56-53 with nearly all Democrats and one Republican, Rep. Mike Mueller, in support. The plan, pushed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic legislative leadership, would repeal the state's decade-old tax on retirees, increase the Earned Income Tax Credit -referred to by the governor as the "Working Families Tax Credit" - and give out $180 "inflation relief checks" to each single filer taxpayer.
Michigan House OKs Dem tax plan, could block income tax break
(The Center Square) – Michigan House lawmakers voted 56-53 on House Bill 4001, which aims to provide some tax relief, but also block an automatic, permanent tax break for all Michiganders triggered by an influx of money in state coffers. The package would increase the earned income tax credit from 6% to 30%, reduce taxes on public and private pensions, and possibly provide a $180 check to Michigan tax filers. ...
wgvunews.org
Whitmer proposes budget focusing on education, tax cuts
The Governor appeared before a joint meeting of the House and Senate appropriations committees. Whitmer was flanked by Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist and her Budget Director Christopher Harkins. She said the 79-billion-dollar proposal includes record spending on schools, universities, community colleges and job training. Also, money to attract and keep teachers.
Free lunch, breakfast for all school kids part of Whitmer's proposed budget
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is proposing that Michigan becomes the fourth state in the country to provide free breakfast and lunch at school, which would apply to all 1.4 million Michigan schoolchildren.
9&10 News
‘It’s a Lot of Money’: Gov. Whitmer Unveils her $79 Billion State Budget
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and State Budget Director Chris Harkins unveiled her state budget proposal for the Fiscal Year 2024. The total state budget comes in at $79 billion. That number is a massive record-breaking budget proposal but it was expected to be pretty big since they were sitting on $9 billion of surplus. If Governor Whitmer’s proposal goes through and gets signed as it is, it will leave the state with just $250 million of that surplus.
WILX-TV
MDHHS releases plan for initial opioids settlement funds
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State and local governments in Michigan received the initial payments of the nearly $800 million the state will receive over 18 years as part of the $26 billion nationwide settlement with the three largest pharmaceutical distributors, as well as opioid manufacturer, Johnson and Johnson. The Michigan...
Arab American News
23 Michigan residents, including Arab Americans, charged in $61.5 million Medicare scheme
Twenty-three Michigan residents were accused of illegal fraudulent schemes that involved defrauding Medicare of more than $61.5 million by billing Medicare for unnecessary medical services that were never administered and by paying kickbacks and bribes, according to official reports. “As alleged, the defendants and their co-conspirators repeatedly paid illegal bribes...
southarkansassun.com
New SNAP Benefits in Michigan Nearly Doubles, Gov. Phil Murphy Signs a New Law
The new SNAP benefits in New Jersey will continue in March after state Gov. Phil Murphy signed the legislation into law. Some residents in New Jersey will continue to enjoy the new SNAP benefits after Gov. Phil Murphy signed the legislation into law earlier this week. The new SNAP benefits nearly doubled from $50 to $95, according to a report published in STUDENTLOAN.LIVE.
Whitmer budget puts billions toward water infrastructure, clean energy
LANSING, MICH. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposed state budget puts billion-dollar priorities on climate action and clean water measures. Whitmer on Wednesday outlined her recommendation for state government spending and included environmental plans that called for $1.65 billion toward climate and clean energy, and $1.1 billion for clean water efforts. The environment-focused goals came as part of the governor’s $79 billion budget proposal.
WILX-TV
MDHHS to provide $2.4M in planning grants to 26 Michigan schools
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan schools will benefit from $2.4 million in funding to plan for new health services, covering 21 counties. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is funding communities to gather partners and identify locations in or near K-12 schools to add primary care, nursing, and behavioral health services for students.
southarkansassun.com
Proposed $180 Relief Checks In Michigan: How and When To Claim Them
$180 in relief checks was proposed by Governor Whitmer of Michigan. In this article, read and find out how and when to claim these checks once the proposal is passed. Because of the rising inflation, several states across the U.S. have decided to provide some form of financial assistance like stimulus payments or relief checks to their residents. Some states have already issued these types of payments, however, there are a few that are still introducing proposals for these payments.
Democrats unveil new plan to reduce taxes on retirement income
LANSING — All Michigan retirement income would be taxed in the same way private pensions were taxed prior to 2012, under a plan proposed Wednesday by Michigan Democrats. The plan also appears designed to avoid what was an expected 0.2 percentage point cut in the state's 4.25% income tax rate, by diverting about $800 million in 2022 revenue from the state's general fund to issue $180 rebate checks to Michigan tax filers.
southarkansassun.com
$180 Inflation Relief Checks in Michigan, Who are Qualified?
An amount of $180 inflation relief checks might be sent to the qualified residents in Michigan if it will pass the legislation process. The inflation relief checks were sent to qualified residents in some states in the country to combat the effect of the increasing inflation rate. On the other hand, a state like Michigan is still in the stage of proposing to send $180 inflation relief checks.
Didn’t read Whitmer’s budget? Here’s 7 things you might have missed.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer unveiled her proposed budget for the 2024 fiscal year Wednesday, Feb. 8 with an abundance of slideshows, charts and numbers. Budgets are important and set the state’s priorities for the upcoming fiscal year. If you’re not keen on diving into the hundreds of pages of state spreadsheets on detailed fiscal policy, here’s a quick guide to some of the key details in Whitmer’s budget proposal:
Michigan child care center accused of locking children inside tents
ROCKFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the Child Care Licensing Bureau suspended a Rockwood woman's license after she admitted to locking children inside tents.According to the state, Connie Rookus violated the Child Care Organizations Act.Rookus received her license to operate a home child care facility on March 15, 2021.State documents show that on Feb. 1, the Bureau received a complaint stating that Rookus locked children inside tents during naptime, using small padlocks on the outside so the children could not get out.In addition, the complaint said that she was alone with 13...
Catholic group wants changes to LGBTQ+ rights bill, Dems say they’re not on board
A Catholic organization’s attempts to insert language around “civil protections for religious organizations” into a bill that would expand the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act (ELCRA) are essentially dead on arrival and will not be incorporated into the bill or prevent the legislation from moving forward, said the bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield). “This […] The post Catholic group wants changes to LGBTQ+ rights bill, Dems say they’re not on board appeared first on Michigan Advance.
