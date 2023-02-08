ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, OR

KTVZ

Oregon representative proposes ‘Alyssa’s Law’ to combat response time in school emergencies

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon state representative Emerson Levy is proposing new legislation to the Committee of Education. The legislation is titled "Alyssa's Law" and it addresses law enforcement response time when a life-threatening emergency occurs. The law calls for the installation of silent panic alarms that are directly linked to law enforcement, so in case of any emergency they can get on the scene as quick as possible.
OREGON STATE
Radio Ink

Morning Changes In Central Oregon

Two Backyard Media stations in Bend, Oregon are changing up morning drive. KRXF-FM has hired Oregon radio veteran Gustav for the slot while KMGX-FM has added The Woody Show. “Gustav has been a beloved fixture in Oregon radio for almost thirty years and I couldn’t be more excited for him to join the Backyard Media family,” said Kris Metzdorf-Arnold, PD. “His music knowledge and style is a match made in Heaven for us and I know he’s going to rock mornings on 92/9FM.”
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

C.O. LandWatch seeking Deschutes County rules to sharply limit homes at any future destination resorts near Bend

Destination resorts have been a controversial topic for decades in Central Oregon, and now that Bend has officially topped 100,000 residents, a land-use watchdog group is proposing a new step that could challenge, perhaps thwart future plans for new resorts in a broad area around the city. The post C.O. LandWatch seeking Deschutes County rules to sharply limit homes at any future destination resorts near Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Prineville twins airlifted to Portland to be treated for RSV

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RVS) is still sending children to the hospital even as the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said the number of positive cases is dropping since the peak in November of last year. Ryan Hood’s niece and nephew, Hartlee and Holden, are battling the virus...
PRINEVILLE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Dozens protest against fracked gas pipeline that cuts through Bend

A pending decision is sparking protest in Central Oregon. Dozens took the sidewalks of downtown Bend Friday afternoon to protest plans to expand the GTN XPress fracked gas pipeline. It runs from California to British Columbia and cuts through east Bend. Those against it worry about the increased pollution and...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Before National Caregiver Day, 81-year-old Diane Richards, a Bend nurse, is in the spotlight

Feb. 17 marks National Caregiver Day. We are highlighting an 81-year-old Bend woman who has spent six decades of her life caring for others. Before going to work at Right at Home, a Bend in-home health care service, Diane Richards spent 60 years as a nurse, doing everything from intensive care to helping women give birth. Richardson The post Before National Caregiver Day, 81-year-old Diane Richards, a Bend nurse, is in the spotlight appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Pilot Shortage Brings Bigger Planes To RDM

REDMOND, OR -- Amid a widespread pilot shortage, airlines don’t plan to add more flights to existing routes any time soon. What passengers can expect are fuller flights and bigger planes. "We’re not seeing any decrease in frequency but, instead of adding maybe a fourth flight to - say...
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend’s Centennial Logger holding white ‘Surveylance’ balloon

Current events have come to Bend’s Centennial Logger roundabout statue. The artwork has become famous for the costumes that anonymous people dress him up in, including a woman we profiled late last year. On Friday morning, the logger was holding a white balloon. Beneath him was a sign that...
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Bruno’s returns on 6th Street in Bend

New owners have brought back the deli, and kept the pizza too! Now, the store is open early for breakfast as well. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by...
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Redmond is set to host another comedy festival

The Comedy Fest takes place May 11-13 at two locations in Redmond. Organizers are looking to the community to support the festival. It's already the largest comedy fest in Oregon. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please...
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Police: FBI helped track Bend Senior HS phone thread to out-of-country caller

Bend Senior High School was placed in "Secure" lockout Thursday afternoon and all other area high schools soon were as well, for close to an hour as law enforcement rushed to the scene and other schools as a precaution after a phone threat of someone bringing a gun or guns into the school. Police later said the call came from out of the country. The post Police: FBI helped track Bend Senior HS phone thread to out-of-country caller appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Feb. 12-18

Deschutes Market Road/Hamehook Road Canal Crossing (Bend Area) – Irrigation work will be occurring on Deschutes Market Road west of Hamehook Road. Work will include installation of concrete headwall structures and irrigation service connections. Traffic Information – Deschutes Market Road between JD Estates Drive and Hamehook Road will be...
KTVZ News Channel 21

Accessory dwelling units — ADUs — an increasingly popular way to add housing on existing Bend lots

The Bend Chamber and Simplicity by Hayden Homes held a special resource fair Tuesday evening to help more people follow the recently widened path toward adding needed housing on the property, through the addition of ADUs -- accessory dwelling units. The post Accessory dwelling units — ADUs — an increasingly popular way to add housing on existing Bend lots appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR

