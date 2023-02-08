Read full article on original website
KTVZ
ChatGPT raises concerns about plagiarism; COCC and Bend La-Pine schools work to assess new AI on student learning
BEND, Or. (KTVZ) -- A new artificial intelligence chatbot is growing fast, but with the popularity of ChatGPT comes concern about student cheating. Central Oregon's Community College Director of Student & Campus Life Andrew Davis said the school is treating with this new method of plagiarism the same way it's dealt with it in the past.
KTVZ
Oregon representative proposes ‘Alyssa’s Law’ to combat response time in school emergencies
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon state representative Emerson Levy is proposing new legislation to the Committee of Education. The legislation is titled "Alyssa's Law" and it addresses law enforcement response time when a life-threatening emergency occurs. The law calls for the installation of silent panic alarms that are directly linked to law enforcement, so in case of any emergency they can get on the scene as quick as possible.
Radio Ink
Morning Changes In Central Oregon
Two Backyard Media stations in Bend, Oregon are changing up morning drive. KRXF-FM has hired Oregon radio veteran Gustav for the slot while KMGX-FM has added The Woody Show. “Gustav has been a beloved fixture in Oregon radio for almost thirty years and I couldn’t be more excited for him to join the Backyard Media family,” said Kris Metzdorf-Arnold, PD. “His music knowledge and style is a match made in Heaven for us and I know he’s going to rock mornings on 92/9FM.”
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Little Did I Know: The history of Pilot Butte
You can see a lot of the High Desert from the top of Bend’s Pilot Butte. Central Oregon Daily News Meteorologist decided to get to the bottom of its geological history.
KTVZ
Rep. Emerson Levy of Bend proposes ‘Alyssa’s Law,’ school silent panic alarms to speed response time from law enforcement
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- State Rep. Emerson Levy, D-Bend, said Friday she is proposing legislation aimed at saving lives in schools with a mobile-based silent panic alarm system for emergencies. Levy told NewsChannel 21 Friday, "80 percent of the use is actually for kids with allergies or seizures, or athletes...
C.O. LandWatch seeking Deschutes County rules to sharply limit homes at any future destination resorts near Bend
Destination resorts have been a controversial topic for decades in Central Oregon, and now that Bend has officially topped 100,000 residents, a land-use watchdog group is proposing a new step that could challenge, perhaps thwart future plans for new resorts in a broad area around the city. The post C.O. LandWatch seeking Deschutes County rules to sharply limit homes at any future destination resorts near Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
kptv.com
Prineville twins airlifted to Portland to be treated for RSV
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RVS) is still sending children to the hospital even as the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said the number of positive cases is dropping since the peak in November of last year. Ryan Hood’s niece and nephew, Hartlee and Holden, are battling the virus...
centraloregondaily.com
Dozens protest against fracked gas pipeline that cuts through Bend
A pending decision is sparking protest in Central Oregon. Dozens took the sidewalks of downtown Bend Friday afternoon to protest plans to expand the GTN XPress fracked gas pipeline. It runs from California to British Columbia and cuts through east Bend. Those against it worry about the increased pollution and...
KTVZ
‘Our connection is different’: Summit’s Carmichael brothers thrive in their own sports, hope to win title together
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- While a Super Bowl is unlikely in their future, Summit High's Hogan and Pearson Carmichael are cementing a legacy on the football field, and the basketball court. The brothers are excelling in their respective sports, and playing as teammates for the last time this basketball season.
Before National Caregiver Day, 81-year-old Diane Richards, a Bend nurse, is in the spotlight
Feb. 17 marks National Caregiver Day. We are highlighting an 81-year-old Bend woman who has spent six decades of her life caring for others. Before going to work at Right at Home, a Bend in-home health care service, Diane Richards spent 60 years as a nurse, doing everything from intensive care to helping women give birth. Richardson The post Before National Caregiver Day, 81-year-old Diane Richards, a Bend nurse, is in the spotlight appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Redmond City Council sets hearing on proposed city rules for camping on public property
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) On Tuesday evening, the Redmond City Council will host a public hearing to consider amendments to the City’s Code of Ordinances establishing time, place, and manner regulations on camping on public property, enforcement of property in rights-of-way, and making technical changes to improve administration. Councilors will...
kbnd.com
Pilot Shortage Brings Bigger Planes To RDM
REDMOND, OR -- Amid a widespread pilot shortage, airlines don’t plan to add more flights to existing routes any time soon. What passengers can expect are fuller flights and bigger planes. "We’re not seeing any decrease in frequency but, instead of adding maybe a fourth flight to - say...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend’s Centennial Logger holding white ‘Surveylance’ balloon
Current events have come to Bend’s Centennial Logger roundabout statue. The artwork has become famous for the costumes that anonymous people dress him up in, including a woman we profiled late last year. On Friday morning, the logger was holding a white balloon. Beneath him was a sign that...
KTVZ
Bruno’s returns on 6th Street in Bend
New owners have brought back the deli, and kept the pizza too! Now, the store is open early for breakfast as well.
KTVZ
Redmond is set to host another comedy festival
The Comedy Fest takes place May 11-13 at two locations in Redmond. Organizers are looking to the community to support the festival. It's already the largest comedy fest in Oregon.
Police: FBI helped track Bend Senior HS phone thread to out-of-country caller
Bend Senior High School was placed in "Secure" lockout Thursday afternoon and all other area high schools soon were as well, for close to an hour as law enforcement rushed to the scene and other schools as a precaution after a phone threat of someone bringing a gun or guns into the school. Police later said the call came from out of the country. The post Police: FBI helped track Bend Senior HS phone thread to out-of-country caller appeared first on KTVZ.
Raid on NE Bend duplex turns up surprise: dangerous drug lab making psychedelic hallucinogen DMT
A raid Wednesday morning on a northeast Bend duplex that’s been the subject of numerous investigations turned up a surprise – an active, dangerous drug lab allegedly used to extract the hallucinogen DMT, officials said. The post Raid on NE Bend duplex turns up surprise: dangerous drug lab making psychedelic hallucinogen DMT appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Feb. 12-18
Deschutes Market Road/Hamehook Road Canal Crossing (Bend Area) – Irrigation work will be occurring on Deschutes Market Road west of Hamehook Road. Work will include installation of concrete headwall structures and irrigation service connections. Traffic Information – Deschutes Market Road between JD Estates Drive and Hamehook Road will be...
KTVZ
Pilot Butte Taproom, Bend Poker Room brings new life to iconic dining spot
The former Pilot Butte Drive-In is busy once again, now the Pilot Butte Taproom, also known as the Bend Poker Room, which features plenty of poker games, pizza and a variety of beers.
Accessory dwelling units — ADUs — an increasingly popular way to add housing on existing Bend lots
The Bend Chamber and Simplicity by Hayden Homes held a special resource fair Tuesday evening to help more people follow the recently widened path toward adding needed housing on the property, through the addition of ADUs -- accessory dwelling units. The post Accessory dwelling units — ADUs — an increasingly popular way to add housing on existing Bend lots appeared first on KTVZ.
