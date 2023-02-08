Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Why I still live in homeless housingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Get thousands for your rent or mortgage in ColoradoR.A. HeimColorado State
Aurora councilmembers fight to save prairie dogs from exterminationDavid HeitzAurora, CO
State combats cannabis carbon pollution with energy efficiency programMatt WhittakerColorado State
Flashing billboards on city property could earn Aurora up to $450,000David HeitzAurora, CO
Related
CBS Sports
Lawrence Taylor says Tom Brady is not the greatest QB ever because he has 'all the rules on his side'
With Tom Brady recently announcing his retirement, more than a few people have crowned him as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. One person who has not is New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor. In an appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Taylor said Joe Montana holds the title...
Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
Sean Payton Says Terry Bradshaw's Claim Is Not True
Terry Bradshaw said earlier this week that Sean Payton avoided the Arizona Cardinals because he didn't want to coach Kyler Murray. The new Denver Broncos head coach denied his former FOX colleague's claim when speaking to Kay Adams on Thursday. "I like Kyler Murray," Payton said. "My son is his ...
Sean Payton shares his feelings about Kyler Murray
Sean Payton likely could have had the Arizona Cardinals head coach job if he wanted it, and many believe he turned it down in part because he did not want to coach Kyler Murray. Payton insists that is not true. Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw, who worked alongside Payton as an analyst for FOX... The post Sean Payton shares his feelings about Kyler Murray appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
prosportsextra.com
Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead
It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole
The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
NFL world reacts to potential massive Joe Burrow move
After just three seasons in the NFL, Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow has already established himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the entire league and is likely headed for a huge payday when he inevitably inks a new long-term deal with the Bengals. But based on some recent comments from teammate and Read more... The post NFL world reacts to potential massive Joe Burrow move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
49ers legend Joe Montana drops truth bomb on Brock Purdy-Trey Lance QB battle
San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana has no doubt in his mind who should be the franchise’s starting quarterback between Brock Purdy and Trey Lance. To recall, Montana said recently that the 49ers should consider bringing back Jimmy Garoppolo to start at quarterback, raising several eyebrows since Jimmy G. was basically out of the team’s rotation before Lance suffered a season-ending injury and he had to take over again. Nonetheless, the team legend clarified that he said it only if Purdy’s elbow injury that he sustained in the NFC championship game doesn’t heal quickly.
Cowboys QB Cooper Rush to Sign with Kellen’s Chargers?
“I’ve never been a free agent before and we’ll see what’s happens. It’s uncharted territory we’ll get there when we get there.” - Cowboys QB Cooper Rush
Sean Payton’s first meeting with Russell Wilson, Ciara was dinner with Joe Montana
Date night. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara broke bread with his new head coach Sean Payton in Scottsdale, Ariz. on Thursday. The couple dined with Payton, as well as Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana and Wheels Up CEO Kenny Dichter at the Wheels Up Raos pop-up restaurant, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who shared a photo of the group on Twitter. It was the first meeting between Wilson and Payton after the Broncos introduced the new head coach on Monday, when he praised the quarterback for his hard work ethic. It’s unclear what was discussed among the...
Jimmy Johnson Rips Controversial Claim by Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones
Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, recently made a controversial claim. He said that the Philadelphia Eagles and... The post Jimmy Johnson Rips Controversial Claim by Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones appeared first on Outsider.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Yardbarker
Watch: Kirk Cousins sings to Tom Brady during NFL awards show
Give Kirk Cousins a Grammy. The Minnesota Vikings quarterback stunned the world Thursday night when he walked onto the stage at the NFL Honors show and sang a brief verse to Tom Brady, set to the tune of Kelly Clarkson's hit single "Since You've Been Gone." Cousins, wearing the gold...
CeeDee Lamb Has Brutally Honest Admission On Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb came to the defense of his quarterback during a recent interview. The star pass catcher said nobody deserves the kind of criticism Dak Prescott receives. “I don’t think anyone deserves the criticism he gets. They are crazy, bro,” Lamb said on PFT Live. ...
Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend: 5 Things To Know About Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott has been dating his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, since 2020. Natalie works as a content manager for a fitness company. Dak and Natalie are fairly private about their relationship. Dak Prescott started out the 2022 football season with an injury, but now that he’s back on the field, he’s...
Christian McCaffrey had the pettiest response after being asked for Super Bowl analysis
One underlying storyline this Super Bowl week seems abundantly clear: the San Francisco 49ers really wish they were playing. After quarterback injuries may have sunk their chances of winning the NFC title game, receiver Brandon Aiyuk already revealed he thought the Kansas City Chiefs would “expose” the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. As such, while totally not salty, he said he’d bet everything on the Chiefs to win.
CBS Sports
49ers legend Joe Montana says Brock Purdy should be starter if healthy, casts doubt on Trey Lance's readiness
Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana -- the player who was universally accepted as the NFL's greatest of all time after winning four Super Bowls, three Super Bowl MVPs and two NFL MVPs with the San Francisco 49ers -- has a hard-line stance about who the next long-term 49ers starting quarterback should be. He has voiced his opinion about the position before, saying Jimmy Garoppolo should be the guy over the more mobile Trey Lance, the quarterback San Francisco spent four draft picks -- three first-round picks and a third-round pick -- to select third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.
NFL Fans Roast Kelly Clarkson’s Preposterous Dallas Cowboys Dress at NFL Honors
Grammy Award-winning pop artist Kelly Clarkson stole the show with her fashion choice at the 2023 NFL Honors Thursday. Clarkson, the Fort Worth, Texas, native, came to the stage to deliver the opening monologue wearing a Dallas Cowboys-themed dress. The bodice portion of Clarkson’s dress is essentially a long-sleeve jersey of Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, while the skirt has the last names of every notable Cowboys player from quarterback Dak Prescott to guard Zack Martin.
The 3 Longtime Vikings Who Could Be Traded
Let’s get you caught up on the Minnesota Vikings offseason. The team hired Brian Flores as defensive coordinator on Monday and will make a decision on extending — or not extending — Kirk Cousins’ contract in the next five weeks. Those are the first two mammoth dominos of the offseason, beyond the shadow of a doubt.
DeVonta Smith can’t understand all the hate for Eagles QB Jalen Hurts as Super Bowl 57 nears
DeVonta Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles are a win away from winning it all this season, but even with all the success they have had this season, quarterback Jalen Hurts continues to hear criticisms. It’s one thing that has baffled DeVonta Smith, who shared his thoughts about the Jalen Hurts...
Comments / 0