Effective: 2023-02-11 10:52:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Chickasawhay At Leakesville affecting George, Wayne and Greene Counties. For the Chickasawhay River...including Waynesboro, Leakesville Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Chickasawhay At Leakesville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Flooding of lowlands will occur. At 22.0 feet, Flooding of lowlands continues and some roads in low lying areas become cut off by high water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM CST Saturday the stage was 22.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to continue to rise and is forecast to crest at a stage of 23.2 feet by Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet.

GEORGE COUNTY, MS ・ 5 HOURS AGO