Wind Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 16:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Southeast St. Tammany, Northern St. Tammany and Southwestern St. Tammany Parishes. In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 10:52:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Chickasawhay At Leakesville affecting George, Wayne and Greene Counties. For the Chickasawhay River...including Waynesboro, Leakesville Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Chickasawhay At Leakesville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Flooding of lowlands will occur. At 22.0 feet, Flooding of lowlands continues and some roads in low lying areas become cut off by high water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM CST Saturday the stage was 22.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to continue to rise and is forecast to crest at a stage of 23.2 feet by Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
Flood Warning issued for Choctaw, Clarke, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 11:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Choctaw; Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam affecting Choctaw, Washington and Clarke Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 29.0 feet, Pastureland becomes flooded. Livestock should be moved to higher ground. Old Ferry Road near the river begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 28.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon and continue rising. The river is forecast to crest at a stage of 30.6 feet late Monday night. - Flood stage is 29.0 feet.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 16:50:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 23:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lincoln THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN LINCOLN AND NORTHWESTERN LAWRENCE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for central and south central Mississippi. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Jackson.
