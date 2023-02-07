Neemias Queta, Frank Jackson and Scoot Henderson selected to play in G League Next Up Game

Sacramento Kings center Neemias Queta (88) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Phoenix. | Rick Scuteri, Associated Press

The inaugural G League Next Up Game will feature some of the top players from the NBA G League, the developmental league of the NBA. It’s basically the G League’s version of the All-Star Game.

Projected 2023 top-five pick Scoot Henderson, who is on the G League Ignite, is the big draw. Henderson is averaging 17.7 points, 5.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Former Utah State star Neemias Queta, who is a two-way player for the Sacramento Kings and Stockton Kings, will play in the game. Queta has played four games for Sacramento this year, but has spent the majority of his time in Stockton, where he is averaging 16.5 points and 8.4 rebounds.

Scotty Pippen Jr., the son of Chicago Bulls legend Scotty Pippen, and Shareef O’Neal, the son of Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal, will also participate.

Frank Jackson, who is averaging 23 points per game in the G League, gives the game hometown representation. Jackson, who plays for the Salt Lake City Stars, played basketball at Lone Peak High School.

Captains Luka Garza and Henderson will draft their teams on Feb. 14.

24 players were selected for the G League Next Up Game: Henderson, Queta, Pippen Jr., O’Neal and Jackson will be Charles Bassey (Austin Spurs), Sidy Cissoko (G League Ignite), Sharife Cooper (Cleveland Charge), David Duke Jr. (Long Island Nets), Luka Garza (Iowa Wolves), London Johnson (G League Ignite), Carlik Jones (Windy City Bulls), Mojave King (G League Ignite), Saben Lee (Phoenix Suns),Kenneth Lofton Jr. (Memphis Hustle), Mac McClung (Delaware Blue Coats), Eric Mika (G League Ignite), Leonard Miller (G League Ignite), Isaiah Mobley (Cleveland Charge), Trevelin Queen (Fort Wayne Mad Ants), Neemias Queta (Stockton Kings), Babacar Sane (G League Ignite), Gui Santos (Santa Cruz Warriors), Zavier Simpson (Lakeland Magic) and Gabe York (Fort Wayne Mad Ants).

The G League Next Up Game will be held at the Huntsman Center on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 1 p.m. MST.