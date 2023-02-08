Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Warriors’ plan for Gary Payton II after failed physical
The Golden State Warriors have until Saturday to decide whether they will push through the Gary Payton II trade or rescind their offer and cancel the whole four-team trade. And sure enough, the team is doing its due diligence to make sure they do the right thing. According to the...
Patrick Beverley sends heartfelt message to LeBron James, former LA teammates after trade
Patrick Beverley shared a sincere message for his former Lakers teammates and front office after being traded to the Orlando Magic on Thursday ahead of the NBA’s deadline. “Thanks for the Love,” Beverley tweeted on Friday. “Was a pleasure 2 represent the Lakers in any type of Way. Thanks Rob, Thanks Coach Ham and Entire Lakers organization for everything. Finish Strong GANG.”
Pelicans guard CJ McCollum hilariously blames Ja Morant for Kevin Durant trade, deadline madness
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum jokes that Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is the one to blame for the Kevin Durant trade and the deadline madness happening in the NBA right now. And to be fair, he makes a rather amusing point. Remember when Morant declared that he believes...
LeBron James, Lakers hit with compelling D’Angelo Russell warning by Draymond Green
Draymond Green is liking what he’s seeing from the Los Angeles Lakers and their frenetic NBA trade deadline moves — at least from a perspective of a basketball fan. The Golden State Warriors veteran believes that LeBron James and Co. got a lot better with the addition of a handful of new faces to their […] The post LeBron James, Lakers hit with compelling D’Angelo Russell warning by Draymond Green appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers’ acquisition of Malik Beasley could make things very awkward
The Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday pulled off a huge trade and acquired three players to bolster their roster, and one of those players could make things a little awkward in the locker room. The Lakers acquired D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in a three-way deal with the Timberwolves and Jazz. We already... The post Lakers’ acquisition of Malik Beasley could make things very awkward appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
2 buyout candidates the Suns must pursue after acquiring Kevin Durant at 2023 NBA trade deadline
The 2023 NBA trade deadline has come and gone and the Phoenix Suns pulled off the biggest blockbuster of the week when they acquired Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets. What was even more remarkable about the trade was the Suns didn’t even have to give up any of Chris Paul, Devin Booker or Deandre Ayton. They kept three of their most important players while adding a superstar in Kevin Durant. What the trade did do though was rob the Suns of much of their depth. They gave up two promising players in Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson prompting former NBA player and current TNT analyst Charles Barkley to speak on their apparent lack of depth. The Suns did also acquire T.J. Warren in the trade but even so they should monitor the buyout market and target Reggie Jackson and Will Barton should they become available.
Daryl Morey reveals reasons behind Sixers’ Matisse Thybulle-Jalen McDaniels trade
CAMDEN, NJ — Speaking with the media after the 2023 NBA trade deadline, Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey discussed the lone trade his front office made. The Sixers took part in a four-team trade that netted them Jalen McDaniels and cost them Matisse Thybulle. While the...
NBA Fans Roast Patrick Beverley After He Welcomed D'Angelo Russell And Then Got Traded By The Lakers
NBA fans were quick to flame Patrick Beverley after he welcomed D'Angelo Russell to the Los Angeles Lakers only to be traded before the deadline.
Warriors news: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green name-dropped by arena workers for reason fans will love
Stephen Curry is without a doubt the greatest shooter of all time. Beyond his awe-inspiring skills on the basketball court, however, the Golden State Warriors superstar is also a real-life MVP. Just as the arena workers around the NBA. League insider Shaun Powell of NBA.com recently dropped some random information...
Kareem reveals harsh reality he learned after watching Giannis turn into an MVP
The game of basketball has changed in today’s day and age. ‘Positionless’ basketball has become the norm in that players are becoming more versatile with a higher emphasis on the three-point shot and players not being pigeonholed into one position or another. Players are able to play multiple positions do different things on the court rather than just strictly doing what their position says they should. One good example of that is Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo is aptly nicknamed ‘The Greek Freak’ due to his all-around skill-set. Another former Bucks superstar, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has watched the growth and development of Antetokounmpo and he now believes that he was essentially overcoached growing up.
NBA Fans Troll Ben Simmons' Three-Point Attempt From The Logo: "He's Really The Reason KD And Kyrie Left"
Ben Simmons' 3-point attempt and miss from the logo against the Chicago Bulls had fans in splits.
Anthony Davis’ honest take on Russell Westbrook trade after ‘toxic’ reports
The Russell Westbrook era came to an end in Los Angeles just before the NBA trade deadline. The Lakers sent the point guard away after a dysfunctional season and a half. Now with him off the roster, the gloves have come off as pundits and fans alike have been vocal about his failed tenure. Anthony […] The post Anthony Davis’ honest take on Russell Westbrook trade after ‘toxic’ reports appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Russell Westbrook Reportedly Has 2 Preferred Destinations
Russell Westbrook was traded to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, but with a buyout likely, the star guard has two potential destinations on his wish list. According to The Athletic's Law Murray, Westbrook has interest in joining either the Los Angeles Clippers or the Miami Heat. Westbrook joining either ...
Kyrie Irving Gifts Mavericks Debut Jersey To Floyd Mayweather
Kyrie Irving's first-ever Mavericks jersey won't have a place in a museum or a Hall of Fame -- no, it'll be somewhere in one of Floyd Mayweather's mansions ... 'cause the new Dallas star gifted the boxing legend with it following his debut on Wednesday night. Floyd was one of...
Joel Embiid sounds alarm on serious issue despite Sixers win vs. Knicks
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers returned home and secured a big win over the New York Knicks following two consecutive road losses. Despite the victory, Joel Embiid was critical of the Sixers for their defensive issues. While Embiid led the game with 35 points and Tyrese Maxey had 27 points, Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson each […] The post Joel Embiid sounds alarm on serious issue despite Sixers win vs. Knicks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Westbrook-Jazz buyout talks takes surprising twist
It’s only a matter of time before the Utah Jazz buy out Russell Westbrook’s contract following his blockbuster trade from the Los Angeles Lakers. Right? Well, apparently this might not be the case at all amid a surprising twist to Russ’ status with his new team. According to Jazz team insider Tony Jones of The […] The post Russell Westbrook-Jazz buyout talks takes surprising twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Meet NBA Guard D’Angelo Russell’s Girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas
D’Angelo Russell is back with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023 after that cringeworthy saga with Nick Young in 2016. Since then, much has happened in the point guard’s professional and personal life. Not only does he have a special someone in his life, but he also recently became a new dad. D’Angelo Russell’s girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas, gained fame as a model and a fitness influencer on Instagram. So, we reveal more about her background in this Laura Ivaniukas wiki.
Markieff Morris gets brutally honest on getting sent to Mavs in Kyrie Irving trade
The Dallas Mavericks got more than just Kyrie Irving in their trade with the Brooklyn Nets. As everyone knows, Markieff Morris is also part of the deal despite the fact that, unlike Kyrie, he didn’t ask for a move away from the team. So is he bummed about having to move out of Brooklyn as […] The post Markieff Morris gets brutally honest on getting sent to Mavs in Kyrie Irving trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
