ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedailyhoosier.com

Previewing IU vs. Michigan: Seven questions about the Wolverines

Ahead of Indiana’s game at Michigan on Saturday, The Daily Hoosier caught up with Wolverines beat writer Clayton Sayfie from TheWolverine.com to preview the matchup. Here’s what he had to say about UM and IU. The Daily Hoosier: Michigan’s sitting in the cluster of teams tied for second...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Indiana at Michigan game day essentials

No. 18 Indiana (17-7, 8-5) at Michigan (14-10, 8-5) Location: Crisler Center (12,707), Ann Arbor, Michigan. Television: ESPN (Kevin Brown, Robbie Hummel, Myron Medcalf) KenPom Projected Score: No. 21 Indiana 75 No. 51 Michigan 74. Series: Indiana leads 108-65. IU won last meeting 74-69 on Mar. 10, 2022. More Game...
ANN ARBOR, MI
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson previews matchup with Indiana

Watch as Michigan center Hunter Dickinson takes questions from the media in advance of a Saturday evening matchup with Indiana. IU and Michigan tip at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor (ESPN). Video credit – The Wolverine/On3. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WTHR

Good News: IU Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — We call it Good News, and 13Sports Director Dave Calabro took his ongoing search for it to Bloomington this week. It’s an IU tradition, students lining up outside Simon-Skjodt Assembly Hall before a basketball game. We joined the queue, asking people to share the positive things going on in their lives.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball recruiting: Hoosiers offer 2024 wing Marcus Adams, Jr.

Indiana is getting involved with a fast-rising West Coast prospect. Class of 2024 wing Marcus Adams, Jr. announced an offer from IU on his Twitter page on Wednesday evening. According to some reports, Adams could be either a 2024 or 2023 option. He’s originally in 2023, but has been discovered late and may attend prep school next year to continue his development. He is currently listed by most national recruiting outlets as a 2024 prospect.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Apparently, This is the Rudest City in Indiana

One website recently named the rudest city in each state. When it comes to Indiana, it might come as a shock to you. Rude people are everywhere, let's be honest. You tend to find more of them in bigger cities because everything is more fast-paced, people are in a hurry, and tend to only look out for themselves. However, even in smaller towns, you will still run into a few rude people. When you think of Indiana, is there one city, off the top of your head, that is ruder than the others?
INDIANA STATE
watchstadium.com

Referee Ted Valentine Not Allowed to Officiate 2023 NCAA Tournament

Veteran college basketball official Ted Valentine, who has worked 10 Final Fours and four national title games in his career, will not be allowed to officiate the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season due to an issue that occurred during the 2021 NCAA Tournament when the event was held in Indianapolis in a bubble, a source close to the situation told Stadium.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures

INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHI

Indiana Attorney General files complaint against license of local pathologist

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Office of the Indiana Attorney General has filed a complaint against the physician's license of a local pathologist. In the complaint filed on Wednesday through the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency, the Attorney General's office asks for disciplinary sanctions against Dr. Bamidele Adeagbo, who is an independent contractor performing autopsies in Vigo County. The complaint is related to a drunk driving crash.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Gunshots were fired at people at least 70 times in the City of Bloomington, Indiana in 2022 according to a report

According to a report from the Bloomington Police Department released Thursday during the State of Public Safety, firearms were fired at people 70 times in 2022. Bloomington had five murders in 2022, which was two more than in 2021 when there were 3, and the same number as in 2020, during the worst part of the Covid pandemic. However, attempted murders were 11, which was a 220-percent increase over 2021 when there were five. There were six attempted murders in 2020.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Details on the disciplinary process AG Rokita now faces

INDIANAPOLIS — How serious is it for an attorney to be called before the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission?. “It’s extremely serious,” says IU Law School Professor Jody Madiera. This is the situation Attorney General Todd Rokita finds himself in. His office confirms that there are complaints...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy