4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Denny's Permanently Closes in BloomingtonBryan DijkhuizenBloomington, IN
Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
thedailyhoosier.com
Previewing IU vs. Michigan: Seven questions about the Wolverines
Ahead of Indiana’s game at Michigan on Saturday, The Daily Hoosier caught up with Wolverines beat writer Clayton Sayfie from TheWolverine.com to preview the matchup. Here’s what he had to say about UM and IU. The Daily Hoosier: Michigan’s sitting in the cluster of teams tied for second...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Indiana at Michigan game day essentials
No. 18 Indiana (17-7, 8-5) at Michigan (14-10, 8-5) Location: Crisler Center (12,707), Ann Arbor, Michigan. Television: ESPN (Kevin Brown, Robbie Hummel, Myron Medcalf) KenPom Projected Score: No. 21 Indiana 75 No. 51 Michigan 74. Series: Indiana leads 108-65. IU won last meeting 74-69 on Mar. 10, 2022. More Game...
thedailyhoosier.com
The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (2/10)
Every day we bring you the best in IU and Big Ten news and recruiting notes with The Daily Hoosier Report. It’s your daily one stop shop for comprehensive and free IU Athletics related information for busy Hoosier fans. Here’s today’s latest IU Athletics and Big Ten coverage plus...
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson previews matchup with Indiana
Watch as Michigan center Hunter Dickinson takes questions from the media in advance of a Saturday evening matchup with Indiana. IU and Michigan tip at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor (ESPN). Video credit – The Wolverine/On3. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans...
thedailyhoosier.com
‘It means a little more’: IU’s win over Iowa brought out tension and passion as strong as Assembly Hall can get
When two elite teams and budding rivals square off in a crazed atmosphere, things can get heated. That was always a likely outcome when Indiana women’s basketball took on Iowa, and it didn’t take long for those emotions to surface on the court. Just over two minutes into...
Good News: IU Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — We call it Good News, and 13Sports Director Dave Calabro took his ongoing search for it to Bloomington this week. It’s an IU tradition, students lining up outside Simon-Skjodt Assembly Hall before a basketball game. We joined the queue, asking people to share the positive things going on in their lives.
thedailyhoosier.com
No. 2 IU women’s basketball hosting No. 5 Iowa Thursday with Big Ten title implications
Indiana women’s basketball is set to host its biggest regular season game of the year. The Hoosiers, now No. 2 in the AP Poll, have already seen three top-10 battles in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall this season. But when No. 5 Iowa comes to Bloomington on Thursday (6:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network), it will be the first top-five game of the season.
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: BTN’s “The Journey” — IU vs. Purdue cinematic highlights, Tamar Bates feature
Watch below cinematic highlights of Indiana’s win over No. 1 Purdue produced by the Big Ten Network’s “The Journey” team. Further below you can watch a feature on the The Journey profiling sophomore guard Tamar Bates and his life as a young father while playing high major college basketball.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball recruiting: Hoosiers offer 2024 wing Marcus Adams, Jr.
Indiana is getting involved with a fast-rising West Coast prospect. Class of 2024 wing Marcus Adams, Jr. announced an offer from IU on his Twitter page on Wednesday evening. According to some reports, Adams could be either a 2024 or 2023 option. He’s originally in 2023, but has been discovered late and may attend prep school next year to continue his development. He is currently listed by most national recruiting outlets as a 2024 prospect.
Apparently, This is the Rudest City in Indiana
One website recently named the rudest city in each state. When it comes to Indiana, it might come as a shock to you. Rude people are everywhere, let's be honest. You tend to find more of them in bigger cities because everything is more fast-paced, people are in a hurry, and tend to only look out for themselves. However, even in smaller towns, you will still run into a few rude people. When you think of Indiana, is there one city, off the top of your head, that is ruder than the others?
watchstadium.com
Referee Ted Valentine Not Allowed to Officiate 2023 NCAA Tournament
Veteran college basketball official Ted Valentine, who has worked 10 Final Fours and four national title games in his career, will not be allowed to officiate the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season due to an issue that occurred during the 2021 NCAA Tournament when the event was held in Indianapolis in a bubble, a source close to the situation told Stadium.
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Indiana
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
WTHI
Indiana Attorney General files complaint against license of local pathologist
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Office of the Indiana Attorney General has filed a complaint against the physician's license of a local pathologist. In the complaint filed on Wednesday through the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency, the Attorney General's office asks for disciplinary sanctions against Dr. Bamidele Adeagbo, who is an independent contractor performing autopsies in Vigo County. The complaint is related to a drunk driving crash.
bloomingtonian.com
Gunshots were fired at people at least 70 times in the City of Bloomington, Indiana in 2022 according to a report
According to a report from the Bloomington Police Department released Thursday during the State of Public Safety, firearms were fired at people 70 times in 2022. Bloomington had five murders in 2022, which was two more than in 2021 when there were 3, and the same number as in 2020, during the worst part of the Covid pandemic. However, attempted murders were 11, which was a 220-percent increase over 2021 when there were five. There were six attempted murders in 2020.
Complaints mount against Indy concrete company accused of failing to begin work
An Indianapolis concrete business is facing growing complaints from consumers who say the contractor took down payments but never started the work.
WTHI
"There will be no election fraud" Indiana House Bill would allow same-day voter registration, if passed
INDIANA (WTHI) - An Indiana house bill could bring same-day voter registration to the Hoosier state. An Indiana State University student group says same-day voter registration could help increase voter turnout. That's why one local student says she supports house bill 1427. Election season is always a busy time for...
BBB pulls Indy contractor’s accreditation, consumers urged to research businesses
INDIANAPOLIS — The Better Business Bureau serving Central Indiana revoked an Indy contractor’s accreditation after 19 consumer complaints were filed and what the BBB called a pattern of taking customers’ money and not completing the work. Quest Concrete LLC now has an F rating from the BBB, which is the lowest score possible. According to […]
cbs4indy.com
Details on the disciplinary process AG Rokita now faces
INDIANAPOLIS — How serious is it for an attorney to be called before the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission?. “It’s extremely serious,” says IU Law School Professor Jody Madiera. This is the situation Attorney General Todd Rokita finds himself in. His office confirms that there are complaints...
Tiki Bob's closing, owner calls behavior at bar 'abhorrent'
INDIANAPOLIS — For more than two decades Tiki Bob's Cantina has been one of the many places in downtown Indianapolis for nightlife. The owners have reportedly decided to shut it down. One of the owners shared a Facebook post about the decision to close. "Sadly, I no longer have...
