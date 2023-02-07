ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Foster Care Payments Delayed, Advocates React

Payments due to caregivers of 2,300 West Virginia foster children will be delayed in the month of February. According to a release from the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), the delay was caused by the department’s conversion from the Families and Children Tracking System (FACTS) to the West Virginia People’s Access to Help (WV PATH).
WVNS

WV, fifth highest increase in the nation for STDs

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The increase in Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) cases during the COVID-19 pandemic increased exponentially, raising concern nationwide. According to a new study, STD case numbers increased significantly from 2000 to 2020 and found that the problem has been a concern for a while, especially in West Virginia. The number of STD […]
wvpublic.org

Health And Human Resources Committee Discusses PEIA

The Senate Committee on Health and Human Resources Thursday took up the issue of PEIA reform. PEIA is the insurer for thousands of public employees. It has come under increased scrutiny for paying more in reimbursements to out-of-state hospitals than to in-state facilities, including WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital. The hospital...
wvpublic.org

Statewide Homeless Survey Bill Advances

A bill continues to advance that mandates a statewide homeless survey, intended to see if West Virginia’s health and human services facilities are being overtapped. Senate Bill 239 would have behavioral health providers, treatment specialists, statewide government leaders and community stakeholders assess a breakdown of homeless demographics. On Tuesday,...
wvpublic.org

Federal Health Care Funding Sent To Support Rural Centers, Scientific Research

More than $17 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) are going towards health care in West Virginia. The bulk of the money comes from the agency’s Health Center Cluster Grant Program, which helps support centers considered to be located in more rural areas. A combined amount of more than $15 million will be sent to four centers around the state. These include:
WVNS

WorkForce WV launches Work4WV Career Center

CHARLESTON, WV —  WorkForce West Virginia recently launched the Work4WV Career Center which connects jobseekers to State government jobs. The initiative is a collaborative effort with the Division of Personnel to aid in recruiting workers for numerous state agencies. This collaboration pairs job seekers registered with WorkForce West Virginia with critical vacancies across West Virginia state […]
wvpublic.org

ACLU-WV Petition Seeks Transparency For Alleged ‘Secret Prison Laws’

The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia has alleged the state Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation and Department of Homeland Security attempted to hide a set of legislative rules from public view. The ACLU’s legal filing alleges Corrections and Rehabilitation provided a partial and inaccurate version of its Policy...
WVNS

Community Health Systems in Beckley among four health centers to receive funding

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Community Health Systems in Beckley is among four health centers across West Virginia to receive funding from United States Department of Health and Human Services. U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the funding of $17,155,004 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on February 8, 2023. […]
cavtalk.org

Wv State Lawmakers Pass Anti-Transgender Bill In House

All sources used to make statements in this article will be linked at the bottom of the page. On Friday, February 3rd, 2023 WV state lawmakers passed HB 2007, which bans gender-affirming health care for youth in WV. The bill sparked outrage within communities. Hundreds of people from all over the state including Public school teachers, Christian religious leaders, licensed and aspiring physicians, Elected officials, Former Delegates of the house, and transgender youth and adults all gathered in the capitol to protest this bill.
WSAZ

W.Va. House passes family support bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s near-total ban on abortion, which passed last year, has given rise to another discussion -- support for women, families and the babies born to them. The House of Delegates expressed broad, bipartisan support Thursday with regards to caring for those children, but a...
Metro News

Just ahead of passage, state funding for battery plant sparks debate

State funding to support the Form Energy battery manufacturer in Weirton is moving toward a passage vote in the House of Delegates following a no-holds-barred debate. The debate unfolded over about an hour Thursday after Delegate Pat McGeehan, a Republican who represents the Hancock County district bordering the development site, introduced an amendment that would have stripped $105 million in support for the project from a supplemental appropriations bill.
Metro News

Proposal to split DHHR into three agencies moves to the full House of Delegates

A proposal to split West Virginia’s largest agency, DHHR, into three is heading to the full House of Delegates. The three would be the Department of Health, the Department of Human Services, and the Department of Health Facilities. The House Finance Committee voted to advance the bill Wednesday afternoon following about an hour of discussion.
beckerspayer.com

Aetna scores West Virginia Medicaid contract

Aetna has been awarded a contract to continue managing West Virginia's Medicaid services for children in the foster care system. According to a Feb. 8 news release from the company, Aetna has managed the program, Mountain Health Promise, since 2020. The contract renewal will last one year, with the option to renew for three one-year extensions.
WSAZ

Changes proposed to W.Va. school vaccination law

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia has one of the toughest laws on the books for childhood immunizations -- one of just six states that provide no non-medical exemption. Sen. Laura Wakim Chapman, R-Ohio County, wants to change that. She recently introduced a proposal that, if passed, would provide parents the opportunity to seek a philosophical or religious exemption.
