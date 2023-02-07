Read full article on original website
wvpublic.org
Foster Care Payments Delayed, Advocates React
Payments due to caregivers of 2,300 West Virginia foster children will be delayed in the month of February. According to a release from the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), the delay was caused by the department’s conversion from the Families and Children Tracking System (FACTS) to the West Virginia People’s Access to Help (WV PATH).
WV, fifth highest increase in the nation for STDs
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The increase in Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) cases during the COVID-19 pandemic increased exponentially, raising concern nationwide. According to a new study, STD case numbers increased significantly from 2000 to 2020 and found that the problem has been a concern for a while, especially in West Virginia. The number of STD […]
wvpublic.org
Health And Human Resources Committee Discusses PEIA
The Senate Committee on Health and Human Resources Thursday took up the issue of PEIA reform. PEIA is the insurer for thousands of public employees. It has come under increased scrutiny for paying more in reimbursements to out-of-state hospitals than to in-state facilities, including WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital. The hospital...
West Virginia allegedly has ‘secret prison rules’
The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia (ACLU-WV) filed a petition in court Friday over what it describes as secret prison laws.
Daily Athenaeum
What to know about West Virginia's proposed ban on gender-affirming care
West Virginia lawmakers are moving a bill that would ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth despite concerns from community members and medical professionals. The bill was introduced in the Senate on Monday after passing the House last week mostly along party lines, 84-10. Just a day before its passage,...
wvpublic.org
Statewide Homeless Survey Bill Advances
A bill continues to advance that mandates a statewide homeless survey, intended to see if West Virginia’s health and human services facilities are being overtapped. Senate Bill 239 would have behavioral health providers, treatment specialists, statewide government leaders and community stakeholders assess a breakdown of homeless demographics. On Tuesday,...
wvpublic.org
Federal Health Care Funding Sent To Support Rural Centers, Scientific Research
More than $17 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) are going towards health care in West Virginia. The bulk of the money comes from the agency’s Health Center Cluster Grant Program, which helps support centers considered to be located in more rural areas. A combined amount of more than $15 million will be sent to four centers around the state. These include:
WorkForce WV launches Work4WV Career Center
CHARLESTON, WV — WorkForce West Virginia recently launched the Work4WV Career Center which connects jobseekers to State government jobs. The initiative is a collaborative effort with the Division of Personnel to aid in recruiting workers for numerous state agencies. This collaboration pairs job seekers registered with WorkForce West Virginia with critical vacancies across West Virginia state […]
wvpublic.org
ACLU-WV Petition Seeks Transparency For Alleged ‘Secret Prison Laws’
The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia has alleged the state Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation and Department of Homeland Security attempted to hide a set of legislative rules from public view. The ACLU’s legal filing alleges Corrections and Rehabilitation provided a partial and inaccurate version of its Policy...
How gun commerce has changed in West Virginia since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in West Virginia since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Community Health Systems in Beckley among four health centers to receive funding
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Community Health Systems in Beckley is among four health centers across West Virginia to receive funding from United States Department of Health and Human Services. U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the funding of $17,155,004 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on February 8, 2023. […]
cavtalk.org
Wv State Lawmakers Pass Anti-Transgender Bill In House
All sources used to make statements in this article will be linked at the bottom of the page. On Friday, February 3rd, 2023 WV state lawmakers passed HB 2007, which bans gender-affirming health care for youth in WV. The bill sparked outrage within communities. Hundreds of people from all over the state including Public school teachers, Christian religious leaders, licensed and aspiring physicians, Elected officials, Former Delegates of the house, and transgender youth and adults all gathered in the capitol to protest this bill.
West Virginia bill passes Senate that would make schools teach Holocaust and other genocides
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Public schools in West Virginia would be required to teach about the Holocaust and other genocides under a bill passed by the state Senate on Thursday. The Senate’s vote was 32-0 with two members absent. It now goes to the House of Delegates. West Virginia would join about two dozen other […]
WSAZ
W.Va. House passes family support bill
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s near-total ban on abortion, which passed last year, has given rise to another discussion -- support for women, families and the babies born to them. The House of Delegates expressed broad, bipartisan support Thursday with regards to caring for those children, but a...
Metro News
Delegates approve $105 million for battery factory after debating jobs, green energy, Bill Gates
Following two hours of knock-down, drag-out debate, delegates voted to approve $105 million in state funding to support development of a cutting-edge battery plant. Delegates voted 69-25 to pass a supplemental appropriations bill that supports the Form Energy project in Hancock County. But for the second day in a row,...
Metro News
Just ahead of passage, state funding for battery plant sparks debate
State funding to support the Form Energy battery manufacturer in Weirton is moving toward a passage vote in the House of Delegates following a no-holds-barred debate. The debate unfolded over about an hour Thursday after Delegate Pat McGeehan, a Republican who represents the Hancock County district bordering the development site, introduced an amendment that would have stripped $105 million in support for the project from a supplemental appropriations bill.
Metro News
Proposal to split DHHR into three agencies moves to the full House of Delegates
A proposal to split West Virginia’s largest agency, DHHR, into three is heading to the full House of Delegates. The three would be the Department of Health, the Department of Human Services, and the Department of Health Facilities. The House Finance Committee voted to advance the bill Wednesday afternoon following about an hour of discussion.
psychreg.org
1 in 8 Infants Born in West Virginia Between 2020 and 2022 Has Been Exposed to Drugs
Nearly 1 in 8 infants born in West Virginia between 2020 and 2022 had in-utero exposure to opioids, stimulants and/or cannabis, according to researchers at West Virginia University Health Sciences. Amna Umer, a pediatric research associate professor in the School of Medicine, said her team’s new study showed West Virginia’s...
beckerspayer.com
Aetna scores West Virginia Medicaid contract
Aetna has been awarded a contract to continue managing West Virginia's Medicaid services for children in the foster care system. According to a Feb. 8 news release from the company, Aetna has managed the program, Mountain Health Promise, since 2020. The contract renewal will last one year, with the option to renew for three one-year extensions.
WSAZ
Changes proposed to W.Va. school vaccination law
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia has one of the toughest laws on the books for childhood immunizations -- one of just six states that provide no non-medical exemption. Sen. Laura Wakim Chapman, R-Ohio County, wants to change that. She recently introduced a proposal that, if passed, would provide parents the opportunity to seek a philosophical or religious exemption.
