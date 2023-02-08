ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, GA

Golden Apple: Christina Hillis

By Brad Means
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RFR7F_0kfrKH4800

Waynesboro, Ga (WJBF)

Christina Hillis got her calling to the classroom when she was in 6th grade. She answered the call and hasn’t looked back since.

“I was inspired by my teacher and I just love it,” Hillis says. “II started in special education and I slowly moved to yearbook advisor, graphic design, I do Beta. And I just love my kids.”

Mrs. Hillis is the Graphic Design teacher at Burke County High School.

“Some of them are interested in anime. Some of them are interested in going into marketing. Some of them are interested in just building their own little side business.”

When she’s not busy with these young people, she’s busy at home with 3-small children.

“Having high schoolers makes me a better mom, and a better friend. Because you get to build relationships and they really just lean on you.”

Mrs. Hillis also works with the Beta Club and Yearbook staff. Her graphic design kids even produce the programs for football games.

“We print it in house and we bind it in house. Typically it’s your intro level students that are binding those for the programs. It’s pretty cool that they get to see a product that they are selling on Friday nights to the high schoolers.”

It is pretty cool. And pretty special. Christina Hillis reaps the rewards of her 6th grade decision every day.

“Being able to be a shining light for them,” she says. “Being a person that they can come to. I create my classroom like a family and I really hope that when they leave here they aren’t afraid to try new things and that they will want to come back. And maybe one day you have a little teacher that comes behind you. And if you don’t, that they are successful adults in life.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF

THE EXPERIENCE transforming lives through mime, creative arts

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – THE EXPERIENCE is a ministry that has taken Augusta and the surrounding areas by storm as they are inspiring and transforming the lives of the youth and teenagers through the creative arts including mime. WJBF News Channel 6’s Karlton T. Clay talks with Brandon Jackson, the founder of THE EXPERIENCE. Can […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Peach Festival looking for parade entries, entertainers, and more

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WJBF) – The Johnston South Carolina Peach Blossom Festival is right around the corner, and they’re looking for parade entries, and entertainers to be apart of the event. This years festival is happening on May 6, 2023, in historic downtown Johnston. Every year the town welcomes locals and visitors alike to find what […]
JOHNSTON, SC
WJBF

AU hosting job fair, over 90 organizations and businesses attending

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta University will be hosting a job fair on Friday, February 10th. The event will take place at the Christenberry Fieldhouse on Wrightsboro Road from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M. Organizers say there will be over 90 organizations and businesses on site as they are looking to hire full-time and part-time […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

City of Augusta hosting hiring fair

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The City of Augusta is hosting a hiring event for jobs in the local government. The event will take place Thursday, Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Linda Beazley Room in the Augusta Municipal Building on Telfair St. The city is hiring...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Bed Bath & Beyond closing in Aiken

South Carolina woman speaks out about medical ID …. Organizations and local restaurants urging donations …. Augusta’s David Perry named finalist to be the next …. Augusta native David Perry could be the next "Voice of the Braves" Forces United dissolving. Commissioners say they want information on all bids...
AIKEN, SC
wfxg.com

REPORT: Augusta Procurement Dept. to recommend AmeriPro EMS

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - FOX54 has learned exclusively that the City of Augusta's Procurement Department will recommend AmeriPro Health to provide the county's ambulance service. A document provided by a source close to the Augusta-Richmond County government shows the procurement dept. scored the three bidding ambulance services on a point scale. Gold Cross EMS and AmeriPro were the two front-runners. One item of note: Gold Cross EMS did receive 5 points for being in the CRSA, but the other two received the same number of points for being in Georgia. Also, Gold Cross was not awarded the 10 listed points for being in Richmond County. Gold Cross's headquarters is in Martinez, but its website says they are an Augusta-based company.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Missing Augusta man with Dementia located

Per RCSO, Lawrence Carter has been located and returned home. AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate a missing man that may be suffering from Dementia. 64-year-old Lawrence Carter was last seen around 5:00 p.m. on February 8th at the Red Lobster at Walton Way and Gordon […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

No. 11 Augusta Jaguars fall to Lander on the road, 81-63

Greenwood, S.C.-The No. 11 Augusta University men’s basketball team dropped just its fourth game of the season to Lander 81-63 on Wednesday night in Peach Belt Conference action. Augusta is now 19-4, 10-3 PBC while Lander improves to 17-6, 9-4 PBC Augusta (19-4, 10-3 PBC)FG% 41.13PT% 30.8FT% 72.2 Lander (17-6, 9-4 PBC)FG% 52.83PT% 53.8FT% 61.1 […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Augusta women’s hoops outlasts Lander on the road, 56-51

AUGUSTA, Ga – The Augusta University Women’s Basketball team outlasted Lander for a 56-51 road victory. Augusta improves to 14-9, 7-6 PBC. Lander is now 7-15, 4-9 in conference play.   Augusta (14-9, 7-6 PBC) FG% 39.3 3PT% 27.3 FT% 90.0 Lander (7-15, 4-9 PBC) FG% 40 3PT% 26.7 FT% 53.8 The first quarter of the game was […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy