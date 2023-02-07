Read full article on original website
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
11 Connecticut Organizations Begin Data Strategic Planning Process, Led by Connecticut Data CollaborativeConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved MurderNikSturbridge, MA
Full House Cast Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier And Andrea Barber To Reunite At 90's Con In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
University of Connecticut
#15 UConn Set to Face #5 Northeastern and Holy Cross this Weekend
STORRS, Conn. - The University of Connecticut women's ice hockey team prepares for two Hockey East matchups this weekend. Both games will be at Toscano Family Ice Forum with the first against Northeastern on Friday, Feb. 10 and the second against Holy Cross on Saturday, Feb. 11. Heading into the...
University of Connecticut
Kalli Knott Earns Big East Women's Field Athlete of the Week Honors
STORRS, Conn. - The Big East Conference announced Kalli Knott to the Women's Field Athlete of the Week on Wednesday. At the Harvard Crimson Elite & Multi meet, the sophomore pole vaulter jumped 3.91 meters. That jump puts her first in the conference as well as second in UConn program history. Knott improved her second-best time from last season as a first year with a 3.85-meter jump.
University of Connecticut
No. 4 Huskies Travel to Marquette Wednesday
STORRS, Conn. – The fourth-ranked UConn women's basketball team (21-3, 13-0 BIG EAST) begins a two-game road stint at Marquette (15-8, 8-6) Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. The game will air on SNY and the UConn Sports Network (97-9 ESPN). UConn narrowly fell to No. 1 South Carolina, 81-77,...
University of Connecticut
Terrel Williams Earns Big East Men's Track Athlete Honors; Breaks School Record
STORRS, Conn. - The Big East Conference announced Terrel Williams to the Men's Track Athlete of the Week on Wednesday. At the Harvard Crimson Elite & Multi meet, the junior hurdler set an all-time UConn program record in the Indoor 60-meter hurdles finishing in first place with a time of 7.71 seconds. Not only is that a personal best and a program record, but that also puts Williams 12th in the nation.
islipbulletin.net
East Islip cheerleaders take first in divisional competition
East Islip High School’s varsity cheer team took first place at the Suffolk Division I small teams competition at Smithtown West on Jan. 28. The team has one more local competition at …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
UC Daily Campus
It’s time to ditch Eversource
The University of Connecticut faces a cocktail of crises as $160 million in budget cuts by the state government threaten the university’s ambitions to reach carbon neutrality by 2030 and curb its ability to remain prepared during the ongoing and neglected COVID-19 pandemic, according to reporting by The Daily Campus. The Daily Campus Editorial Board will address these dramatic cuts in more detail in the future; nonetheless, they should draw the attention of UConn administrators and community members to another crucial expense that stymies both our fiscal and environmental sustainability efforts: energy.
This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Connecticut
Cheapism compiled a list of the most popular fast food chains in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut
- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
This Restaurant Serves Connecticut's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- February 9, 2023
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that it was a quieter week due to the cold and skim ice conditions on many of the smaller lakes/ponds. He has heard that the salmon bite on the Shetucket has remained strong for anglers that are still trying. The Salmon and Farmington River TMAs have also been fishing strong over the past few days, as most of the shelf ice is gone. You need to look to the larger lakes or the Connecticut River to find open water this weekend, but a strong bass and panfish bite should be available in most locations. Holdover striped bass action seems to be picking up once again after a slow week or two around the cold snap, and that will remain a steady option for anglers looking to kill time before the spring run.
OnlyInYourState
The Best BBQ In New England Can Be Found At This Unassuming BBQ Pit In Connecticut
There a number of foods that Connecticut is known for, chief among them seafood specialties like warm lobster rolls (yum) or local favorites like steamed cheeseburgers or New Haven-style apizza. Barbecue isn’t typically top of the list. It’s not that you can’t find barbecue restaurants in Connecticut, it’s just that the dish is much more popular in the southern United States and we’re most definitely not part of the nation’s famed “barbecue belt.” However, that doesn’t mean you can’t get great BBQ in Connecticut that’s just as good as what you’d have in Texas or the Carolinas! One of our favorite places to pick up delicious smoked meats is Taino Smokehouse.
Gov. Ned Lamont faces backlash from UConn over budget plan
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont delivered his two-year, $50.5 billion budget plan to a joint session of the Democratic-controlled General Assembly. The Democrat faces backlash over how much funding is in his proposed budget for the University of Connecticut and UConn Health. Dr. Radenka Maric, the university president, sent a scathing note […]
insideradio.com
‘Roger & JP’ Ink Four-Year Extension With WBAB Long Island/WHPT Tampa.
Roger Luce and John Parise, better known as “Roger & JP” ink a new four-year contract with Cox Media Group that will keep them in mornings at WBAB Nassau-Suffolk, NY (102.3) and on co-owned talk “102.5 The Bone” WHPT Sarasota/Tampa, FL, where the duo has been airing in middays since 2015.
zip06.com
CT State Boating Course Set for Saturdays in 2023
Press Release, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Milford Flotilla 24-3 Take the Boat America class and complete the proctored test all on the same day in the same location, at U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Milford Flotilla, starting on Sat. March 4, at 8 a.m. at its Training Center located at 1 Helwig St., Milford.
OnlyInYourState
The Tiny Pasta Fresca And Piadina In Connecticut Serves Grinders To Die For
We’ve got a few huge restaurants in Connecticut, like the massive Parkville Market Food Hall with 21 vendors. But an eatery doesn’t have to be large in size to be big on flavor. One of our favorite little restaurants in the Nutmeg State is the tiny little Pasta Fresca and Piadina. This little mom-and-pop shop is small, but has massive sandwiches and tons of delicious dishes. It’s a great little deli in Mystic that’s often overlooked in favor of flashier restaurants, but it’s a tasty spot you don’t want to miss.
goodmorningwilton.com
Spreading Kindness to Honor a Son’s Memory, ‘Kevin’s Afterglow’ Coming to Wilton
Jim Kuczo’s drive, he said, is clear. It’s to spread kindness in the name of his late son, Kevin. “The hope of that keeps me going,” Kuczo said, “that I’ll make change, positive change, in my son’s name.”. That mission brings him to Wilton...
Renovations near Eisenhower Park's Red Course underway in hope of hosting PGA events
The Nassau County parks commissioner tells News 12 that the International Development Association's vote and support to renovate the restaurant space give the final boost to move everything forward, including bringing in more jobs to build and to later boost the local economy when big events are held.
Long Island Teacher To Appear On Jeopardy!: 'Experience Was Amazing, Thrilling All Around'
Answer: This high school social studies teacher on Long Island is set to appear on an upcoming episode of Jeopardy! Question: Who is Dan Wohl?Wohl, who teaches at Syosset High School in Syosset, will appear on the iconic quiz show in an episode set to air Wednesday, Feb. 8, according to show p…
localsyr.com
New York State Blues Festival announces headlining acts for 2023 NYS Fair this summer
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Blues Festival has announced its headlining acts for the 2023 festival from June 15 through 17 at Chevy Court at the New York State Fairgrounds. The three-day festival is one of the largest free blues events in the Northeast and one...
Greater Danbury Eateries Score Big in CT Magazine 2023 Best Restaurants Issue
Connecticut Magazine publishes its Best Restaurants Issue for the upcoming year every December. To say they go deep is an understatement. Restaurant categories include Overall Excellence, Best New Restaurants, Most Romantic, Italian, French, and so on. In 2023, restaurants in the Greater Danbury area scored big in many categories. The...
