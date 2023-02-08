Read full article on original website
mychamplainvalley.com
Play of the Week winner: Saranac Lake’s Landon Ladue
Our play of the week winner comes to us from a recent Saranac Lake boys basketball game. With time winding down in the third quarter, Landon Ladue found a lane and floated the ball up and in right at the buzzer.
mychamplainvalley.com
Both Vermont hockey teams suffer 4-3 shootout losses
During a busy night for the Catamounts, Vermont women’s hockey endured a back and forth game against New Hampshire eventually losing 4-3 in a shootout. The men’s team pulled off an impressive three-goal comeback on the road against UMass, but couldn’t take the lead and lost in a shootout by the same score.
Fisherman dies after falling through ice in Grand Isle
Vermont State Police are investigating an incident where an ice fisherman in Grand Isle fell through the ice on Lake Champlain on Thursday.
mychamplainvalley.com
Vermont women’s lacrosse loses season opener on the road
Coming off a conference championship, the Vermont women’s lacrosse team tried to start the 2023 season on a good note when the team took on Temple University on the road on Friday. The Owls offense was too much for the Catamounts to handle as Temple won 10-5.
mynbc5.com
Slick travel conditions possible in Northern New York, Vermont Thursday due to wintry mix, rain
Several winter weather advisories have been issued for Thursday night across our region, where a wintry mix and some freezing rain could cause slick travel conditions. Travelers in Essex County, New York, and the Northeast Kingdom, as well as the spine of the Green Mountains and parts of Grafton County, New Hampshire, could experience difficult travel conditions tonight, thanks to a storm that is moving west.
mynbc5.com
Vermont fisherman catches record-breaking carp in Lake Champlain
A Vermont fisherman caught the largest carp ever recorded in the state's history in 2022, according to a report from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. The department said Jacob Kinney, of North Hero, captured a massive 63.4-pound carp in Lake Champlain in May, breaking a record previously set in 2021 by nearly 20 pounds.
WCAX
Vermont man dies after falling through ice on Lake Champlain
GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Grand Isle man has died after he fell through the ice on Lake Champlain Thursday. Vermont State Police say rescue crews found Wayne Alexander, 62, of Grand Isle, in the water Thursday night at about 9:30 p.m. in a flotation suit. He...
hbsdealer.com
Fire destroys an Aubuchon Hardware store in Upstate N.Y.
‘No one got hurt’ but the hardware store in Saranac Lake suffers ‘total loss’ says CEO. Aubuchon Company reported a recent fire completely burned through its hardware store in Saranac Lake, New York, resulting in a total loss for the store as well as the neighboring business.
Red Cross provides aid following building collapse in Warrensburg
Financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing was provided.
mychamplainvalley.com
Law enforcement to be “highly visible” for Super Bowl Weekend
Drive sober or get pulled over: the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s campaign to stop drinking and driving; and with the big game coming up this weekend, local law enforcement is ready to do its part through STOP DWI New York, a statewide high visibility campaign that every county participates in to stop people from driving under the influence.
New York Police searching for missing man after snowmobile found abandoned on icy Saranac River
NEW YORK – New York State troopers are searching for a missing Saranac Lake man after his snowmobile was found abandoned on the ice of the Saranac River. According to police, detectives with Troop B, are investigating an abandoned snowmobile located on ice on the Saranac River just off Branch Farm Road in the town of Harrietstown. “There was no one around the snowmobile. The State Police are asking for assisting in locating the owner of the snowmobile, Ryan S. Morgan, age 48, from Saranac Lake,” NYSP said today in a statement. Ryan is described as 5’10”, 200 lbs., brown The post New York Police searching for missing man after snowmobile found abandoned on icy Saranac River appeared first on Shore News Network.
WCAX
Costco readies for full-time gas pumps
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Good news for customers who use Costco to get cheaper gasoline. Starting this Friday, they’ll be opening for normal hours, without being closed during the day and early evening. The new hours will be:. 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday-Friday. 7 a-.m. to 8...
Ed Baker: Is anybody responsible for this? Is anyone accountable?
Stigma betrays itself in the way we withhold available resources to the powerless, the most at risk for death. It’s evident in the omissions. Inactions speak louder than words. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ed Baker: Is anybody responsible for this? Is anyone accountable?.
kingstonthisweek.com
US$10-million project in Akwesasne to make Route 37 safer
AKWESASNE — A portion of New York Route 37 through Akwesasne is getting a major makeover to improve safety. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Planning and Infrastructure Division has announced it’s been awarded US$10.2 million for...
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh judge assaulted outside Clinton County Government Center
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — On Tuesday morning, a man was arrested outside the Clinton County Government Center after he was accused of assaulting Plattsburgh judge and lawyer Matt Favro. Plattsburgh Police quickly identified the man who hit Favro as Jason Elder of Plattsburgh. Elder had been arrested previously. He's been...
wwnytv.com
Man allegedly fired shotgun inside home with children present
FINE, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man is accused of firing a shotgun inside a home during a domestic dispute. State police arrested 44-year-old Alan Facey of Fine on Monday in connection with a January 31 incident. Troopers were called to a home on State Highway 58...
newportdispatch.com
DUI charges after two-vehicle crash with injuries on I-89 in Williston
WILLISTON — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Williston yesterday. The crash took place on I-89 north at around 5:55 p.m. Police identified one of the drivers as Eric Worden, 26, of Waterbury, and the other driver as Krieg Pinkham, 50, of Northfield. Police say the collision caused...
vtcynic.com
“Unlike anything we’ve seen before”: Unassigned damage at UVM
When nearly 450 students on Redstone campus checked their fall semester bill, they saw a charge labeled “unassigned damages.”. The charges ranged from $4 to $20 and were dependent on the severity of the physical damage done to the student’s residence hall, said Charles Holmes-Hope, director of Residential Life.
newportdispatch.com
Middlebury police looking to ID man and woman
MIDDLEBURY — Police in Middlebury say they are looking to identify two individuals. Officer Mason put out the request on social medai this morning. Anyone with information is asked to contact him by email at [email protected]. You can also call 802-388-3191. At this time police have not said...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for domestic assault in Hinesberg
HINESBERG — A 20-year-old man from Ferrisburgh was arrested for domestic assault following an incident in Hinesberg yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic disturbance at a home on Vermont Route 116 at around 2:20 a.m. Police allege that the man attempted to cause injury to a...
