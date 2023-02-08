Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Houston man sentenced to 30 years in prison after ‘argument over nothing’ leads to deadly shooting, DA says
CLEAR LAKE, Texas – A Houston man has been sentenced to serve 30 years behind bars after murdering someone during a “botched drug deal,” according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. Kendrick Marquis Bluitt, 23, pleaded guilty the day before his trial was set to...
HPD: Domestic dispute turns deadly after family members show up to NE Houston home
HOUSTON — A man was killed after a family fight led to a shootout in northeast Houston, according to police. It happened just before 11 p.m. Friday at a home on Chateau St. near Wayside Dr. Police said they were called out to the shooting and found a man...
fox26houston.com
'Plaid Pillager' bank robber strikes again in Houston, police searching for suspect
HOUSTON - Authorities need your help locating a bank robber who targeted a Houston bank last week. According to FBI Houston, the "Plaid Pillager" bank robber from July struck again at the Chase Bank located at 10411 Westheimer. He's described as a slender white man in his 50s, approximately 6'...
25 kilograms of meth seized in east Harris County's Cloverleaf area, Texas DPS says
Authorities said two suspects face felony charges after the drugs were discovered on Thursday.
fox26houston.com
Houston drive-by shooting: New photo of suspect vehicle; reward offered
HOUSTON - A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information in a drive-by shooting that injured four people in Houston. Crime Stoppers of Houston released a photo of a black pickup truck, possibly a Dodge, that authorities suspect was used in the shooting that occurred on Jan. 17.
Man, 57, arrested and charged with murder in beating of 62-year-old in NE Houston
Authorities say the victim and the suspect, identified as Tyrone Gray, got into an altercation that ended in the deadly beating in northeast Houston.
Men accused of stealing $3,000 worth of property from apartments in Spring
Authorities said the two suspects drove off in a dark-colored truck, possibly a Chevrolet, taking sewer cleaning machine worth thousands of dollars.
WALA-TV FOX10
Former Fugitive Files suspect now wanted in Texas for child abandonment
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman who was featured on FOX10′s “Fugitive Files” series is now wanted in Houston, Texas for child abandonment, according to police. - Police: Woman left kids to fend for themselves for 2 months. According to FOX26 Houston, Raven Yates left her 12-year-old...
fox26houston.com
Harris County Sheriff's Office responds to FOX 26 exclusive investigation of jail in chaos
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - In its response, the Harris County Sheriff's Office says the crisis in the jail requires significant action on the part of all participants in the Harris County Criminal Justice system. Two former Harris County jail employees worked there for years, both resigned saying they just couldn't...
Police release photos of man wanted for shooting at 2 victims while driving on Southwest Freeway
Only the car was left damaged after the suspect fired at the victims, but police say they still need help looking for him. He was driving a 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser with Texas license plates, they said.
Police investigating after man with apparent trauma found dead near ditch in northeast Houston
Police said the man appeared to have suffered apparent trauma, but an autopsy will determine the cause of his death.
A Texas Hotel Clerk Pointed A Gun At An Armed Robber & The Suspect Ran Away 'Scared' (VIDEO)
A Texas man attempting to rob a hotel clerk at gunpoint got scared and ran away after she pulled out a gun and pointed it right back at him. Surveillance footage from a hotel lobby in Houston, TX on January 16 shows an unidentified person wielding a sizable rifle and pointing at the employee working the front desk, demanding she empties the cash drawer for him, according to a Houston Police Robbery department statement.
fox26houston.com
Elderly woman robbed outside Houston drug store, suspect sought
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department's Robbery Division needs your help locating a suspect involved in the robbery of an elderly woman outside a Houston drug store. Officials said the robbery occurred in broad daylight around 2:30 p.m. That's when a 73-year-old woman was walking into a drug store on...
KHOU
Hotel clerk armed with handgun stops rifle-carrying robber, HPD says
HOUSTON — A hotel clerk armed with a handgun managed to scare away a robber who was armed with a rifle at a hotel off the Katy Freeway last month, according to the Houston Police Department. It happened on Jan. 16 around 7 a.m. at a hotel off the...
2 people killed when SUV slams into forklift at high speed on Houston's south side, HPD says
Eyewitness News captured what was left of a wrecked SUV and an industrial vehicle after the high-speed crash on Houston's south side.
fox26houston.com
Two suspects robbed mother, assaulted her in front of kids while out on bond for previous charges
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two burglary suspects are in custody and authorities are still searching for a third. The men are accused of robbing a mom at gunpoint in front of her young kids in northwest Harris County. Harris County Precinct 4 deputies responded to a home invasion in the...
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed after argument with another man in Freeport, police say
FREEPORT, Texas – A man was shot and killed after he was involved in an argument with another person in Freeport late Wednesday, police in Freeport said. Officers with the Freeport Police Department and deputies with Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office received reports of shots fired in the 1400 block of West 10th Street at around 10 p.m.
Homicide investigation underway after man possibly beaten to death during altercation in NE Houston
Houston police said it appears two men that knew each other were in an altercation, which led to one of them being killed. Authorities are questioning the other man involved.
Crash victim left with nearly $1M in bills after at-fault driver's insurance doesn't cover damage
Kimberly Orr-Gordwin's attorney said the at-fault driver's insurance only had the minimum amount, which could only cover $60,000 worth of damages.
Court docs: Houston teacher used excessive force, broke student's arm in 3 places during classroom incident
HOUSTON — A Houston teacher has been charged with a felony after investigators said he broke a student's arm during an incident in a classroom last year. George Jimerson, 69, was teaching in the special education classroom at IDEA Hardy on Oct. 6 when he said he tried to stop a student from kicking another student, according to court documents. Investigators said he injured the student over something less threatening.
