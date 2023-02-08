ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami New Times

The Most Romantic Valentine's Day Cocktails in Miami

Bouquets of roses and drugstore chocolates on Valentine's Day are overrated. What your sweetheart truly desires is a good cocktail. Cozy up bar-side and drink in love at one of these South Florida's top bars and restaurants. From beet-infused love potions to fairy-tale-inspired cocktails, get love-struck by one of these romantic concoctions.
MIAMI, FL
Eater

Miami Restaurants as Star Signs, the Definitive List

Many of us turn to the stars and our birth charts to understand why we’re feeling a certain way or to look forward to what’s to come, but much like the signs of the zodiac, restaurants also have traits that make up their personalities and how we view them. From introverted, quiet, cozy neighborhood spots to late-night party scenes where you can count on both a stellar meal and entertainment, restaurants in Miami span the entire astrological sphere.
MIAMI, FL
Oscar

Discovering the Best Mexican Restaurants in Miami

Miami is a culturally diverse city, and its food scene reflects this. Mexican cuisine has a special place in the hearts of Miami locals, and there are many fantastic Mexican restaurants that offer a taste of authentic Mexican flavors. In this article, we will take a closer look at some of the best Mexican restaurants in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

THE LARGEST ST. PATRICK’S DAY FESTIVAL IN MIAMI MOVES TO NEW LOCATION

Celebrate Irish Culture with Music, Dance, Food and Crafts on Saturday, March 11th from Noon to 6 pm. The St. Patrick’s Day Festival Committee, Inc. brings Miami-Dade the largest St. Patrick’s Festival on Saturday, March 11th from noon to 6 pm at a new address– 11919 SW 56 Street (German American Social Club). There will be bagpipers, Irish music and bands, Irish dancers, food, a variety of crafts, a giant slide and loads of fun. It is free and open to the public. There is no admission charge.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Miami-based Lyfe Brand clothing company set to close

MIAMI – A Miami-based clothing company announced last week they will be shutting down shop for good after ten years of business. Lyfe Brand, a clothing and apparel company that brought customers in South Florida and all throughout the world unique designs on high-quality lifestyle and sports selections, gave their goodbyes on social media.
MIAMI, FL
The Flept

South Florida Date Night Ideas for Couples 💋

Since Valentines Day is coming up we thought it would be a fun idea to go through our top 10 favorite spots in Miami for a romantic Date night! ❤️. Whether you are celebrating an anniversary or Honeymoon or Valentines day or any special occasion, this list is perfect for both tourists and locals.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Michelin Adds Eight Miami Restaurants to Its Florida Guide

The Michelin Guide is alive and well and working its way through Miami yet again. Yesterday, Michelin announced eight Miami additions to its Florida Michelin Guide. The establishments were listed as "New" on the Michelin Guide, allowing diners to seek out discoveries. In case you're wondering — no, you did...
MIAMI, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Free entry: German Car Show & Food Festival in Doral

If you like hot cars and hot burgers, then this event has both. BURGERFEST is a family-friendly spectacle that will bring some of the world’s most coveted, respected and desirable automobiles together, along with one of the most delicious varieties of burgers ever assembled. All in one place. Only for one day. Free entry.
DORAL, FL
seminoletribune.org

Coconut Creek casino to host upcoming concerts

COCONUT CREEK — Four concerts are scheduled to be held in March at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek’s The Stage at Coco. The Beach Boys will bring their surfin’ vibes to the stage March 2, 2023, at 8 p.m. Longtime rock ‘n rollers Joan Jett & The Blackhearts...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
Robb Report

Home of the Week: Waldorf-Astoria’s First Miami Penthouse Is So Sky High It Actually Looks Down on Incoming Jets

Any buyer opting for this Downtown Miami penthouse will need a serious head for heights once they move in. Soaring a staggering 1,000 feet above Miami’s shimmering Biscayne Bay, this sprawling, 91st-floor aerie is so high in the sky that it will literally look down at jets on final approach to Miami International.  When completed in early 2027, Penthouse 02 will be part of the 100-story Waldorf Astoria Residences Miami tower, which will claim the title of the tallest residential building south of New York City.  This will be the first time the legendary Waldorf Astoria hospitality brand steps into the Miami...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Pelican Harbor Station celebrates release of repeat visitor

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Pelican Harbor Station in Miami had a special celebration for one of their guests. Workers at the station celebrated a now perky pelican. They said this is the second time this beauty of a bird has been treated at the shelter; the first time was back in 2019.
MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

Miami condo owners asked to pay $175,000 in assessment

File this story in the misery loves company section for Key Biscayne condo owners who are facing special assessments on their units. This week, a condominium in Miami Beach - Palm Bay Yacht Club – a 27 stories, 235-unit complex located in the Upper Eastside neighborhood – were outraged over a $175,000 assessment for each unit due to repairs needed as part of the building’s recertification process.
MIAMI, FL

