First of a Kind: Massive Multi-Record-Breaking Waterpark Cruise Ship to Set Sail from Miami Next YearUncovering FloridaMiami, FL
8 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, FLEast Coast TravelerFort Lauderdale, FL
DAVID HAYES | Man of Steel: Selected Works from the Estate of David HayesD.C.AFort Lauderdale, FL
Discovering the Best Mexican Restaurants in MiamiOscarMiami, FL
Hard Rock's Guitar Hotel Offers Huge Discount To Florida & Georgia ResidentsUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Miami New Times
The Most Romantic Valentine's Day Cocktails in Miami
Bouquets of roses and drugstore chocolates on Valentine's Day are overrated. What your sweetheart truly desires is a good cocktail. Cozy up bar-side and drink in love at one of these South Florida's top bars and restaurants. From beet-infused love potions to fairy-tale-inspired cocktails, get love-struck by one of these romantic concoctions.
Eater
Miami Restaurants as Star Signs, the Definitive List
Many of us turn to the stars and our birth charts to understand why we’re feeling a certain way or to look forward to what’s to come, but much like the signs of the zodiac, restaurants also have traits that make up their personalities and how we view them. From introverted, quiet, cozy neighborhood spots to late-night party scenes where you can count on both a stellar meal and entertainment, restaurants in Miami span the entire astrological sphere.
Discovering the Best Mexican Restaurants in Miami
Miami is a culturally diverse city, and its food scene reflects this. Mexican cuisine has a special place in the hearts of Miami locals, and there are many fantastic Mexican restaurants that offer a taste of authentic Mexican flavors. In this article, we will take a closer look at some of the best Mexican restaurants in Miami.
communitynewspapers.com
THE LARGEST ST. PATRICK’S DAY FESTIVAL IN MIAMI MOVES TO NEW LOCATION
Celebrate Irish Culture with Music, Dance, Food and Crafts on Saturday, March 11th from Noon to 6 pm. The St. Patrick’s Day Festival Committee, Inc. brings Miami-Dade the largest St. Patrick’s Festival on Saturday, March 11th from noon to 6 pm at a new address– 11919 SW 56 Street (German American Social Club). There will be bagpipers, Irish music and bands, Irish dancers, food, a variety of crafts, a giant slide and loads of fun. It is free and open to the public. There is no admission charge.
7 Cheap Solo Dates In Miami That Will Make You So Happy You're Single
With pretty beaches and fine dining, living in South Florida can easily feel like you're on the set of a romantic drama...and with Valentine's Day around the corner, it might feel quite dramatic. If you're single, Miami might be the best place for you to be. According to Finance Buzz,...
Click10.com
Miami-based Lyfe Brand clothing company set to close
MIAMI – A Miami-based clothing company announced last week they will be shutting down shop for good after ten years of business. Lyfe Brand, a clothing and apparel company that brought customers in South Florida and all throughout the world unique designs on high-quality lifestyle and sports selections, gave their goodbyes on social media.
South Florida Date Night Ideas for Couples 💋
Since Valentines Day is coming up we thought it would be a fun idea to go through our top 10 favorite spots in Miami for a romantic Date night! ❤️. Whether you are celebrating an anniversary or Honeymoon or Valentines day or any special occasion, this list is perfect for both tourists and locals.
Miami New Times
Michelin Adds Eight Miami Restaurants to Its Florida Guide
The Michelin Guide is alive and well and working its way through Miami yet again. Yesterday, Michelin announced eight Miami additions to its Florida Michelin Guide. The establishments were listed as "New" on the Michelin Guide, allowing diners to seek out discoveries. In case you're wondering — no, you did...
miamionthecheap.com
Free entry: German Car Show & Food Festival in Doral
If you like hot cars and hot burgers, then this event has both. BURGERFEST is a family-friendly spectacle that will bring some of the world’s most coveted, respected and desirable automobiles together, along with one of the most delicious varieties of burgers ever assembled. All in one place. Only for one day. Free entry.
Colombian Food Truck Chivas Burger Appears to Plan First Brick-and-Mortar
Plan review paperwork indicates the brand may be getting a permanent home in Homestead
New Italian Restaurant Planned for Coral Gables
Erba will open this summer at Dixie Highway and Ponce de Leon
The Mermaid Queen to Open in Hollywood
The family behind old local favorite The Taco Spot is making their culinary return
seminoletribune.org
Coconut Creek casino to host upcoming concerts
COCONUT CREEK — Four concerts are scheduled to be held in March at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek’s The Stage at Coco. The Beach Boys will bring their surfin’ vibes to the stage March 2, 2023, at 8 p.m. Longtime rock ‘n rollers Joan Jett & The Blackhearts...
WSVN-TV
Chilean Sea Bass Plaki / Avra Estiatorio, Sunny Isles Beach
A South Florida chef gets a little saucy in the kitchen. He shows you how to creat a tasty sauce to go with your next fresh catch. That’s what’s cooking — as we grab a Bite With Belkys. The Chef: Jose Diaz. The Restaurant: Avra Estiatorio, Sunny...
Home of the Week: Waldorf-Astoria’s First Miami Penthouse Is So Sky High It Actually Looks Down on Incoming Jets
Any buyer opting for this Downtown Miami penthouse will need a serious head for heights once they move in. Soaring a staggering 1,000 feet above Miami’s shimmering Biscayne Bay, this sprawling, 91st-floor aerie is so high in the sky that it will literally look down at jets on final approach to Miami International. When completed in early 2027, Penthouse 02 will be part of the 100-story Waldorf Astoria Residences Miami tower, which will claim the title of the tallest residential building south of New York City. This will be the first time the legendary Waldorf Astoria hospitality brand steps into the Miami...
wlrn.org
Little Haiti Cultural Center hit with 'unsafe structures' violations. The community fears what comes next
The Little Haiti Cultural Center has been cited with two unsafe structures violations by the City of Miami, raising concerns that the cultural institution — often visited by presidents, top federal officials and touring musicians — could be shut down. One of the violations: failing to obtain a...
WSVN-TV
Pelican Harbor Station celebrates release of repeat visitor
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Pelican Harbor Station in Miami had a special celebration for one of their guests. Workers at the station celebrated a now perky pelican. They said this is the second time this beauty of a bird has been treated at the shelter; the first time was back in 2019.
islandernews.com
Miami condo owners asked to pay $175,000 in assessment
File this story in the misery loves company section for Key Biscayne condo owners who are facing special assessments on their units. This week, a condominium in Miami Beach - Palm Bay Yacht Club – a 27 stories, 235-unit complex located in the Upper Eastside neighborhood – were outraged over a $175,000 assessment for each unit due to repairs needed as part of the building’s recertification process.
WSVN-TV
Parents outrage after children appear in blackface during Black history month celebration at daycare in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Parents are outraged after a teacher caused a major controversy. To celebrate Black history month, the children faces were painted black. One mother said she doesn’t understand how in 2023, anybody cannot know that this is offensive. “And I’m like, ‘Oh my God,'” said a parent....
