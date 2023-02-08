ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

This 52-Year-Old Retiree Left the U.S. for Portugal. Here's How He Spends His Weekend—on Less Than $40

In 2015, my family and I took a vacation to Lisbon, Portugal. We immediately fell in love with the beautiful weather, the rattle of cable cars, and the welcoming locals. Just two days in, we decided to leave the U.S. and retire in Portugal — and it was one of the best decisions we've made. We spend far less money on necessities in Lisbon than we did in Washington, D.C. We've also found that fun leisure and food experiences are just as, if not more, affordable.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Shell's Board of Directors Sued Over Climate Strategy in a First-Of-Its-Kind Lawsuit

Environmental law firm ClientEarth, in its capacity as a shareholder, filed the lawsuit against the British oil major's board at the high court of England and Wales on Thursday. It alleges 11 members of Shell's board are mismanaging climate risk, breaching company law by failing to implement an energy transition...

Comments / 0

Community Policy